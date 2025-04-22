1STBIO and LigaChemBio Announce Strategic R&D and Licensing Option Agreement

Expanded collaboration leverages complementary expertise to unlock next-generation oncology therapeutics

Focus on breakthrough ADC payloads and immuno-oncology candidates with out-licensing potential

YONGIN, South Korea, April 22, 2025 — 1ST Biotherapeutics, Inc. (“1STBIO”) and LigaChem Biosciences (KOSDAQ: 141080KS, “LigaChemBio”) announced that they have entered into a strategic partnership and licensing option agreement to co-develop novel payloads for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) as well as small molecule immuno-oncology therapies.

Under the terms of the agreement, the two companies will collaborate to identify and develop 2–4 novel drug candidates over the next three years, including next-generation ADC payloads and small molecule oncology assets. LigaChemBio will provide initial funding for joint R&D activities and retain exclusive licensing options for the resulting candidates. Upon exercising the option, LigaChemBio will have the right to out-license assets to third parties and share revenues with 1STBIO. Further financial details were not disclosed.

The agreement builds on an ongoing joint research project that began in December 2024. Recognizing a strong fit and potential synergies between the teams, LigaChem Bio opted to expand the alliance. The partnership is expected to overcome limitations of current ADC payloads and unlock first-in-class or best-in-class oncology programs.

“1STBIO’s cutting-edge R&D capabilities are at the core of this collaboration,” said Jamie Jae Eun Kim, CEO of 1ST Biotherapeutics. “By combining our strengths, we aim to not only advance ADC payload innovation, but also to drive meaningful breakthroughs in small molecule immuno-oncology. This expanded partnership reflects our commitment to building sustainable, innovation-driven biotech alliances.”

“We are pleased to collaborate with 1STBIO, a company with strong capabilities in small molecule drug discovery and oncology,” said Yong-Zu Kim, CEO of LigaChemBio. “Beyond this partnership, we will continue to pursue open innovation with biotech companies worldwide to deliver transformative therapies to patients.”

###





About 1ST Biotherapeutics, Inc.

1ST Biotherapeutics is a science-driven biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of breakthrough therapies in immuno-oncology, neurodegenerative diseases, and rare diseases. Founded in 2016, the Company has developed a pipeline of investigational drugs aimed at addressing critical unmet medical needs. The Company is headquartered in Yongin, South Korea. For more information, visit http://www.1stbio.com



About LigaChem Biosciences

LigaChem Biosciences (LCB, KOSDAQ: 141080) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of next-generation novel therapeutics utilizing its proprietary medicinal drug discovery technology and ADC platform technology ConjuAll™. Since its foundation in 2006, LCB has focused on the research and development of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), anticancer therapeutics based on proprietary platform technologies.

For more information, please visit www.ligachembio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding 1ST Biotherapeutics, Inc. (“1STBIO”)’s research and development plans, the potential of its LRRK2-targeting candidates, its participation in the LITE program, and the expected impact of such participation on Parkinson’s disease treatment development, are forward-looking statements. These statements reflect 1STBIO’s current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied in these statements due to a variety of factors. 1STBIO undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law.

Contact 1ST Biotherapeutics, Inc.

info@1stbio.com

Tel. +82 31 8023 5332

Media Inquiries

akampion

Dr. Ludger Wess / Ines-Regina Buth

Managing Partners

info@akampion.com

Tel. +49 40 88 16 59 64 /

Tel. +49 30 23 63 27 68