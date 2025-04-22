India Video Games Market - The Increasing Importance of Female Gamers: India's Female Gamers Spend 8.5% More Than Males

Dublin, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Able and Willing to Spend: The Increasing Importance of Female Gamers to India's Video Games Market" report from Niko Partners, Inc. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Female gamers in India have become a very important demographic to the country's games market must be considered seriously. India is the fastest growing market among the ones tracked, and paying female gamers in the country spend 8.5% more per month on games than their male counterparts.

This cohort's preferences represent an important piece of the puzzle for companies operating in or seeking to expand into India's video games market.



This Knowledge Brief delves into the rise of female gamers in India, why they are important, and what companies need to know about this audience. It also explores how female gamers in India differ from male gamers and what could be done better to effectively monetize them.



Key Topics Covered:

Importance of Well-written, realistic female characters

Issue that female gamers have with currently available titles

Top microtransaction purchase among female gamers in India

Reasons why female gamers in India not spending on games or making in-game purchases

