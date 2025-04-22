Senior Adult Nutrition Market Insights Report 2025-2030 | APAC Leads Global Senior Adult Nutrition Market Fueled by Urbanization and Health Focus

Dublin, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Senior Adult Nutrition Market - Focused Insights 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Senior Adult Nutrition Market was valued at USD 21.1 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 29.66 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.84%.

The APAC region dominates and holds the largest share of the global senior adult nutrition market. The market is driven by various demographic, economic, social, and cultural factors. The APAC region is home to several countries with rapidly aging populations, increasing healthcare awareness, and evolving consumer preferences that favor nutrition products designed for seniors. With increasing life expectancy, seniors in APAC are living longer, which means they are more likely to face chronic diseases such as cardiovascular conditions, arthritis, diabetes, and cognitive decline. These health issues lead to a higher demand for functional foods, nutraceuticals, and dietary supplements aimed at preventing or managing such conditions.



North America, led by the United States and Canada, is one of the most developed markets for senior nutrition. The market is well-served by a developed healthcare infrastructure, high disposable incomes, and good consumer awareness of healthy aging and preventive nutrition. Seniors in North America are increasingly embracing preventive healthcare practices, with a strong focus on nutrition as a vital aspect of healthy aging. There is a growing interest in personalized nutrition and functional foods, leading older adults to seek out products that are enriched with a variety of ingredients.

By Product Type : In 2024, the dietary supplements segment held the largest market share. This growth is driven by the increasing use of dietary supplements to help seniors prevent and manage diseases by providing essential nutrients that support healthy aging.

: In 2024, the dietary supplements segment held the largest market share. This growth is driven by the increasing use of dietary supplements to help seniors prevent and manage diseases by providing essential nutrients that support healthy aging. By Application : The bones & joint health segment holds the largest market share and shows the highest growth of 7.06% during the forecast period. Seniors are proactively maintaining their health by adopting nutrition-focused strategies to protect bone and joint health, preventing osteoporosis and arthritis.

: The bones & joint health segment holds the largest market share and shows the highest growth of 7.06% during the forecast period. Seniors are proactively maintaining their health by adopting nutrition-focused strategies to protect bone and joint health, preventing osteoporosis and arthritis. By Distribution Channel : Supermarkets and hypermarkets hold the largest market share, driven by the convenience of purchasing senior nutrition products alongside regular groceries.

: Supermarkets and hypermarkets hold the largest market share, driven by the convenience of purchasing senior nutrition products alongside regular groceries. By Geography : The APAC region dominates the global senior adult nutrition market, holding the largest share. This growth is driven by rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and a growing focus on preventive healthcare.

: The APAC region dominates the global senior adult nutrition market, holding the largest share. This growth is driven by rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and a growing focus on preventive healthcare. Growth Factor: The global senior adult nutrition market is set to grow due to the growing elderly population and the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases.

In February 2024, Nestle India launched Resource Activ, a high-protein supplement tailored for active millennials. Featuring the innovative New Edge Formula, Resource Activ is enriched with high-quality proteins to support muscle health, calcium, and vitamin D for stronger bones, and hyaluronate to promote skin health.

In August 2024, the American Diabetes Association (ADA) and Abbott announced a collaboration aimed at gaining deeper insights into the nutritional needs of individuals with diabetes, obesity, and metabolic dysfunction. The partnership will explore how specialized nutrition formulas can effectively support these needs and enhance overall health.

In July 2024, One A Day, the multivitamin and supplement brand owned by Bayer, introduced the One A Day Age Factor Cell Defense. This dietary supplement is formulated to help protect against cellular aging from within, supporting cell health and resilience as the body naturally becomes less effective at managing daily stressors throughout the aging process.

Personalized Nutrition Solutions



The senior adult nutrition market is experiencing a significant shift towards personalized nutrition solutions, driven primarily by the growing realization that personalized dietary plans are capable of effectively targeting specific health issues. The growing incidence of chronic diseases among the elderly has put the spotlight on the need for personalized nutritional approaches. With seniors becoming more health-conscious, there is an increased need for nutrition products that are tailored to cater to specific health requirements, leading to the development of specialized supplements and functional foods. Technology, in the form of wearable devices and digital health platforms, enables continuous tracking and personalized nutritional advice, making it easier for seniors to track their diet. There is a greater focus on preventive care, with personalized nutrition being a primary component of the management and prevention of chronic diseases through personalized dietary advice. The growing number of elderly individuals across the globe has increased the need for specialized nutrition solutions for age-related health issues, further driving the market growth.



Functional Foods And Beverages



The global senior adult nutrition market is undergoing a significant transition towards functional foods and beverages, including products such as protein bars, snacking cheese, jerky, and ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes. As individuals age, they become more concerned with staying healthy and avoiding age-related illnesses. Functional foods and beverages provide easy solutions that support overall health. The ease offered by functional foods and beverages is particularly attractive to seniors who seek easily digestible nutritional products. Products such as RTD protein shakes and snackable foods such as jerky and snacking cheese offer instant and easy nutrition. The increasing popularity of these easy, health-oriented products is driving market growth. Manufacturers are constantly innovating to address the unique nutritional needs of seniors. This innovation includes the creation of products that are fortified with essential vitamins, minerals, and other healthy ingredients.



Growing Elderly Population



The global senior adult nutrition market is experiencing unprecedented growth, driven primarily by the increasing elderly population and increasing focus on healthy aging. The world population is aging at a fast rate. The World Health Organization projects that the number of individuals aged 60 and older will double by 2050 to nearly 2.1 billion. Aging is associated with the risk of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, osteoporosis, and cognitive impairment. These diseases require targeted nutritional interventions to manage symptoms and improve the quality of life. Healthy aging is all about maintaining physical, mental, and social well-being while becoming older and enabling them to live active and healthy lives. This movement is gaining momentum worldwide, propelling the senior adult nutrition market worldwide.



Rise In The Prevalence of Chronic Diseases



Older individuals are more susceptible to diseases like cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, osteoporosis, and cognitive impairment. Treatment for these diseases necessitates specific dietary changes, driving the demand for specialized nutrition solutions. Another concern is osteoporosis, which leads to fractures. Products fortified with calcium and vitamin D are sold to maintain bone strength and density. With cognitive impairment on the rise, there is a demand for products containing omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants, which are thought to promote brain health. The elderly are more sensitive to the role of nutrition in maintaining health and avoiding age-related diseases. This sensitization generates demand for nutritional supplements and functional foods. Improved financial planning and pension schemes have increased the disposable income of many elderly individuals, enabling them to spend more on health and wellness products.



Regulatory Challenges & Compliance



Senior nutrition products must adhere to stringent safety and quality standards because they are targeting an age group susceptible to health issues. Regulatory agencies demand rigorous testing, clinical trials, and ingredient approval procedures, causing delays in bringing products to market and adding costs. Varying regulations of senior nutrition products across different countries complicate international expansion for companies. In the US, the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) demands that medical nutrition and dietary supplements adhere to some safety standards under the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act (DSHEA). In Europe, the Food Supplements Directive (2002/46/EC) governs dietary supplements by prohibiting some ingredients and setting upper levels for vitamins and minerals. There are strict limitations on what companies can say about their products, especially on their health benefits to the elderly. Misleading or false descriptions lead to legal action, product recall, and fines. Companies need to back claims of various health benefits with scientific studies. These studies are time- and money-consuming.

The global senior adult nutrition market report consists of exclusive data on 26 vendors. The market is in a phase of high competition and low market concentration, with a variety of vendors vying for a leadership position.

The market is characterized by diversified global and regional vendors. International players expanding their footprint bring innovation, technology, and more extensive distribution networks, which challenge regional vendors. Smaller regional players may find it difficult to compete because of the brand recognition and resource advantages that global companies bring to the table. Many players are coming up with innovative features and technological advancements, such as microencapsulation, 3D-printed supplements, and lipid-based delivery systems in their products to stay competitive. The increasing demand for customized nutrition solutions and convenience formats offers substantial growth opportunities for vendors.



