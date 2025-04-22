Sustainable Chemical Feedstocks 2025-2035: Transition to Sustainable Chemical Feedstocks Demands Investment between $440 Billion and $1 Trillion through 2040, and $3.3 Trillion by 2050

Dublin, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Sustainable Chemical Feedstocks 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The chemical industry is undergoing a transformative shift towards sustainable feedstocks, driven by environmental challenges and the drive to decarbonize industrial processes. The market for next-generation chemical feedstocks is experiencing significant growth, with production capacity projected to expand at a robust 16% Compound Annual Growth Rate from 2025 to 2035.

This evolution is propelled by multiple factors, including stringent regulatory pressures, corporate sustainability commitments, and the growing demand for circular economy solutions. Companies are exploring diverse renewable carbon sources such as lignocellulosic biomass (wood and agricultural waste), non-lignocellulosic biomass (algae and agricultural residues), municipal waste, and carbon dioxide utilization. Technological innovations are making these alternatives increasingly viable, with breakthrough methods emerging for lignin extraction, BTX production from waste, and CO2 conversion into valuable chemical intermediates.

The transition to sustainable chemical feedstocks represents a massive economic and technological undertaking, requiring an estimated cumulative investment between US$440 billion and US$1 trillion through 2040, and potentially reaching US$1.5 trillion to US$3.3 trillion by 2050. While economic challenges persist-including higher production costs compared to fossil-based alternatives and market sensitivity to crude oil prices-the potential rewards are substantial. The sustainable feedstocks market promises to revolutionize chemical production across multiple sectors, including specialty chemicals, polymers, plastics, food additives, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.

Success will depend on developing efficient conversion technologies, ensuring sustainable sourcing practices, creating long-term supply agreements, and navigating complex regulatory environments. As brands and consumers increasingly demand environmentally responsible solutions, next-generation feedstocks offer a critical pathway to reducing industrial carbon emissions, transforming waste into valuable resources, and supporting a more sustainable industrial ecosystem that can meet the growing global demand for eco-friendly chemical products.

The Global Market for Sustainable Chemical Feedstocks 2025-2035 provides an in-depth analysis of the emerging sustainable chemical feedstocks market, covering the critical transformation of the global chemical industry towards more environmentally friendly and circular solutions. The report examines the technological, economic, and regulatory landscape driving the shift from traditional fossil-based feedstocks to innovative, sustainable alternatives.

Report contents include:

Comprehensive analysis of sustainable chemical feedstock technologies

Global market research covering G20 markets

Detailed examination of technological innovations, market dynamics, and future projections

Market Drivers and Trends

Feedstock Evolution

Detailed analysis of emerging sustainable feedstock sources: Biomass (lignocellulosic and non-lignocellulosic) Municipal and agricultural waste CO2 utilization Renewable hydrogen Waste valorization technologies

Technological Innovations: Green chemistry principles Circular economy approaches Advanced recycling technologies Electrification of chemical processes Digitalization and AI in chemical design Synthetic biology and metabolic engineering

End-use Market Analysis: Sustainable agriculture chemicals Green cosmetics and personal care Sustainable packaging Eco-friendly paints and coatings Alternative fuels and lubricants Pharmaceuticals and healthcare Advanced materials for 3D printing

Investment trends in green chemistry

Cost competitiveness analysis

New circular economy business models

Market dynamics and consumer preferences

Emerging Technologies and Future Outlook Convergence of bio, nano, and information technologies Quantum computing in chemical research Space-based chemical manufacturing Artificial photosynthesis Personalized on-demand chemical manufacturing

Quantitative Market Projections Forecast of chemical production capacity from next-generation feedstocks Estimated growth rates and market valuations Investment requirements for industrial transformation Projected CO2 emissions reductions

Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape-profiles of over 1,000 key players in the sustainable chemicals market, analyzing their strategies, products, and market positions.

Companies Profiled Include:

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 The Need for a New Era in the Chemical Industry

1.2 Defining the New Era of Chemicals

1.3 Global Drivers and Trends

1.3.1 Consumer and brand demand for sustainable products

1.3.2 Government Regulation

1.3.3 Carbon taxation

1.3.4 Costs

1.3.4.1 Oil Prices

1.3.4.2 Process Costs

1.3.4.3 Capital Costs

1.4 The Changing Landscape of the Chemical Industry

1.4.1 Historical Context: From Coal to Oil to Renewables

1.4.2 Current State of the Global Chemical Industry

1.4.3 Environmental Challenges and Regulatory Pressures

1.4.4 Shifting Consumer Demands and Market Dynamics

1.4.5 The Role of Digitalization and Industry 4

1.5 Emerging and Transforming Markets in the New Era of Chemicals

1.5.1 Sustainable Agriculture Chemicals

1.5.2 Green Cosmetics and Personal Care

1.5.3 Sustainable Packaging

1.5.4 Eco-friendly Paints and Coatings

1.5.5 Alternative Fuels and Lubricants

1.5.6 Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare

1.5.7 Water Treatment and Purification

1.5.8 Carbon Capture and Utilization Products

1.5.9 Advanced Materials for 3D Printing

1.5.10 Sustainable Mining and Metallurgy

2 FEEDSTOCKS

2.1 Sustainable Feedstocks: The Foundation of the New Era

2.2 Overview of Sustainable Feedstock Options

2.3 Biomass as a Chemical Feedstock

2.4 CO2 as a Carbon Source

2.5 Waste Valorization

2.6 Renewable (Green) Hydrogen

2.7 Feedstock Transition Pathways for Industry

3 GREEN CHEMISTRY PRINCIPLES AND APPLICATIONS

3.1 The 12 Principles of Green Chemistry

3.2 Atom Economy and Step Economy in Synthesis

3.3 Solvent Reduction and Green Solvents

3.4 Catalysis for Green Chemistry

3.5 Green Metrics and Life Cycle Assessment in Chemistry

3.6 Feedstock-Specific Green Chemistry Approaches

3.6.1 Green Chemistry Principles Applied to Next-Generation Feedstocks

4 CIRCULAR ECONOMY IN THE CHEMICAL INDUSTRY

4.1 Principles of Circular Economy

4.2 Design for Circularity in Chemical Products

4.3 Chemical Recycling Technologies

4.4 Upcycling of Chemical Waste

4.5 Circular Business Models in the Chemical Sector

4.6 Challenges and Opportunities in Implementing Circularity

4.7 Companies

5 ELECTRIFICATION OF CHEMICAL PROCESSES

5.1 The Role of Renewable Electricity in Chemical Production

5.2 Electrochemical Synthesis

5.3 Plasma Chemistry

5.4 Microwave-Assisted Chemistry

5.5 Integration of Power-to-X Technologies in Chemical Production

6 DIGITALIZATION AND INDUSTRY 4.0 IN CHEMISTRY

6.1 Big Data and Advanced Analytics in Chemical Research

6.2 Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Applications

6.2.1 In Silico Design of Molecules and Materials

6.2.2 Process Optimization and Predictive Maintenance

6.2.3 Automated Synthesis and High-Throughput Experimentation

6.3 Digital Twins in Chemical Plant Operations

6.4 Blockchain for Supply Chain Transparency and Traceability

6.5 Cybersecurity Challenges in the Digitalized Chemical Industry

7 ADVANCED MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGIES

7.1 Continuous Flow Chemistry

7.2 Modular and Distributed Manufacturing

7.3 3D Printing of Chemicals and Materials

7.4 Advanced Process Control and Real-time Monitoring

7.5 Flexible and Adaptable Production Systems

8 BIOREFINING AND INDUSTRIAL BIOTECHNOLOGY

8.1 Biorefinery Concepts and Configurations

8.2 Lignocellulosic Biomass Processing

8.3 Algal Biorefineries

8.4 Upstream Processing

8.5 Fermentation

8.6 Downstream Processing

8.7 Formulation

8.8 Bioprocess Development

8.9 Analytical Methods

8.10 Scale of Production

8.11 Mode of Operation

8.12 Host Organisms

9 CO2 UTILIZATION TECHNOLOGIES

9.1 Overview

9.2 CO2 non-conversion and conversion technology

9.3 Carbon utilization business models

9.3.1 Benefits of carbon utilization

9.3.2 Market challenges

9.4 Co2 utilization pathways

9.5 Conversion processes

9.6 CO2-derived products

9.7 CO2 Utilization in Enhanced Oil Recovery

9.8 Enhanced mineralization

10 ADVANCED CATALYSTS FOR SUSTAINABLE CHEMISTRY

10.1 Overview of biocatalyst technology

10.2 Types of biocatalysts

10.3 Production methods and processes

10.4 Emerging technologies and innovations in biocatalysis

10.5 Companies

11 SYNTHETIC BIOLOGY AND METABOLIC ENGINEERING

11.1 Metabolic engineering

11.2 Gene and DNA synthesis

11.3 Gene Synthesis and Assembly

11.4 Genome engineering

11.5 Protein/Enzyme Engineering

11.6 Synthetic genomics

11.7 Strain construction and optimization

11.8 Smart bioprocessing

11.9 Chassis organisms

11.10 Biomimetics

11.11 Sustainable materials

11.12 Robotics and automation

11.13 Bioinformatics and computational tools

11.14 Xenobiology and expanded genetic alphabets

11.15 Biosensors and bioelectronics

11.16 Feedstocks

12 GREEN SOLVENTS AND ALTERNATIVE REACTION MEDIA

12.1 Bio-based Solvents

12.2 Switchable Solvents

12.3 Deep Eutectic Solvents (DES)

12.4 Supercritical Fluids in Industrial Applications

12.5 Solvent-free Reactions and Mechanochemistry

12.6 Solvent Selection Tools and Frameworks

12.7 Companies

13 WASTE VALORIZATION AND RESOURCE RECOVERY

13.1 Municipal Solid Waste to Chemicals

13.2 Agricultural and Food Waste Valorization

13.3 Critical Material Extraction Technology

13.4 Wastewater Treatment and Resource Recovery

13.5 Mining Waste Valorization

13.6 Companies

14 ENERGY EFFICIENCY AND RENEWABLE ENERGY INTEGRATION

14.1 Energy Efficiency Measures in Chemical Plants

14.2 Heat Recovery and Pinch Analysis

14.3 Renewable Energy Sources in Chemical Production

14.4 Energy Storage Technologies for Process Industries

14.5 Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Systems

14.6 Industrial Symbiosis and Energy Integration

15 SAFETY AND SUSTAINABILITY ASSESSMENT

15.1 Green Chemistry Metrics and Sustainability Indicators

15.2 Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) in Chemical Processes

15.3 Safety by Design Principles

15.4 Risk Assessment and Management in New Chemical Technologies

15.5 Environmental Impact Assessment

15.6 Social and Ethical Considerations in the New Era of Chemicals

16 REGULATIONS AND POLICY

16.1 Global Chemical Regulations and Their Evolution

16.2 Environmental Policies Driving Sustainable Chemistry

16.3 Incentives and Support Mechanisms for Green Chemistry

16.4 Challenges in Regulating Emerging Technologies

16.5 International Cooperation and Harmonization Efforts

17 MARKETS AND PRODUCTS

17.1 Sustainable Materials and Polymers

17.2 Sustainable Agriculture Chemicals

17.3 Sustainable Construction Materials

17.4 Sustainable Packaging

17.5 Green Cosmetics and Personal Care

17.6 Bio-based and Eco-Friendly Paints and Coatings

17.7 Green Electronics

17.8 Sustainable Textiles and Fibers

17.9 Alternative Fuels and Lubricants

17.10 Green Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare

17.11 Advanced Materials for 3D Printing

17.12 Artificial Intelligence in Chemical Design

17.13 Quantum Chemistry Applications

18 ECONOMIC ASPECTS AND BUSINESS MODELS

18.1 Cost Competitiveness of Sustainable Chemical Technologies

18.2 Investment Trends in Green Chemistry

18.3 New Business Models in the Circular Economy

18.4 Market Dynamics and Consumer Preferences

18.5 Intellectual Property Considerations

18.6 Case Studies

18.6.1 Bio-based Production of Bulk Chemicals

18.6.2 CO2 to Polymers: Innovating in Materials

18.6.3 Waste Plastic to Fuels and Chemicals

18.6.4 Green Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

18.6.5 Sustainable Agriculture Chemicals

18.6.6 Circular Economy in Action: Closing the Loop in Packaging

18.6.7 Revolutionizing Textiles: From Petrochemicals to Bio-based Fibers

19 FUTURE OUTLOOK AND EMERGING TRENDS

19.1 Convergence of Bio, Nano, and Information Technologies

19.2 Quantum Computing in Chemical Research and Development

19.3 Space-based Manufacturing of Chemicals

19.4 Artificial Photosynthesis and Solar Fuels

19.5 Personalized and On-demand Chemical Manufacturing

19.6 The Role of Chemistry in Achieving Net-Zero Emissions

19.7 Circular Economy Solutions

19.8 Artificial Intelligence and Digitalization Impact

19.9 Quantum Chemistry Prospects

