Indonesia Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2025-2030: Global Giants Expand Cloud Footprint in Indonesia's Booming Data Center Industry

The Indonesia Data Center Market was valued at USD 2.39 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 3.79 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 7.99%.

The number of third-party data center facilities in Indonesia is gradually growing, with a good start. The Indonesia data center market is established in the APAC region and has around 80 existing colocation data centers spread across the country, with most of them being in Jakarta.

Wholesale colocation continues to dominate the colocation market in Indonesia with a higher capacity and market share compared with retail colocation. The demand for wholesale colocation is expected to grow owing to the growth in the use of cloud-based services. Cloud operators are likely to store part of their workloads via wholesale colocation.

The Indonesian government is dedicated to fostering a green economy, which is evident in initiatives including the implementation of a carbon tax. Additionally, Indonesia has outlined ambitious targets to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060. Power pricing in the market is in an average range compared to nearby countries such as Thailand and Singapore.

Some of the leading colocation operators in Indonesia include DCI Indonesia, Telkom Indonesia, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, Princeton Digital Group, NTT DATA, and others. We believe the wholesale/hyperscale colocation services will contribute significantly to revenue growth during the forecast period.

Liquid cooling is spreading as a transformative solution for data centers worldwide. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for the adoption of AI and cloud services in data facilities, leading to increased power consumption and rising heat loads; this is making liquid cooling in data centers necessary for more sustainability. For instance, In June 2024, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres announced to expansion of its AI-ready data centers across Southeast Asia including Indonesia. The company is set to use advanced cooling solutions that support liquid immersion cooling and direct-to-chip techniques in the data centers by collaborating with various players.

REPORT SCOPE

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Indonesia colocation market revenue.

Assessment of the data center investment in Indonesia by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Data center investments in the area (thousand square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Indonesia data center market landscape, an in-depth market analysis, and insightful predictions about the Indonesia data center market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming data center facilities in Indonesia Facilities Covered (Existing): 81 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 24 Coverage: 18+ Cities Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Indonesia Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2024-2030) Wholesale vs. Retail Colocation Revenue (2024-2030) Retail Colocation Pricing Wholesale Colocation Pricing

The Indonesia data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the market.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the market.

INDONESIA DATA CENTER MARKET VENDORS

Global cloud providers such as Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Tencent Cloud, Huawei Cloud, Google Cloud, and Alibaba Cloud are establishing and expanding their operations in the Indonesia data center market. All the cloud providers continue to grow their cloud footprint, capitalizing on the expanding digital economy of the country in Jakarta.

The Indonesia data center market is primarily dominated by regional operators, including Princeton Digital Group, Telkom Indonesia, and NTT DATA. The data operator BDx Data Centers has also started to mark its significant presence in the market. The Indonesia data center market is also witnessing several new entrants, which include Equinix, Gaw Capital, DayOne, EdgeConneX, and others.

Telkom Indonesia, NTT DATA, and Princeton Digital Group have established many data centers in the Indonesia data center market and have many facilities in line for setting up in the future. However, the market share is likely to change during the forecast period as other operators are involved in the development of additional data center facilities that are likely to go live during the forecast period.

Telecom operators such as DTP Telecom and Telkom Indonesia are the major telecom operators that have launched commercial 5G services across the country.

IT Infrastructure Providers

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hitachi Vantara

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Inspur

Lenovo

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Aesler Group

AO Construction

ARKONIN

Asdi Swasatya

Aurecon Group

Beca

Cundall

BW Design Group

DSCO Group

Leighton Asia

NTT Facilities

Obayashi Corporation

Parker van den Bergh

PT PP

Ramboll

PT SMI

Tetra

Turner & Townsend

Vale Architects

WT Asia

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Cyber Power Systems

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Fuji Electric

HITEC Power Protection

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Piller Power Systems

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

BDx Data Centers

Biznet Data Center

Bitera Data Center

Datacomm Diangraha

DCI Indonesia

DTP Telecom

Elitery

EDGE DC

EdgeConneX

IndoKeppel Data Centres

IDC Indonesia

MettaDC

NTT DATA

Princeton Digital Group

Pure Data Centres

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

Telkom Indonesia (NeutraDC)

New Entrants

BW Digital

DayOne

Digital Realty Bersama

EDGNEX Data Centres by DAMAC

Equinix

Evolution Data Centres

Gaw Capital

K2 Data Centres

Microsoft

Minoro Energi

SM+

SEAX Global

Singtel (Nxera)

The report considers the present scenario of the Indonesia data center market and its market dynamics for 2025-2030. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study includes the demand and supply aspects of the industry.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 136 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.39 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.79 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Indonesia





1. Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in Indonesia

1.1. Historical Market Scenario

1.2. 80+ Unique Data Center Properties

1.3. Data Center IT Load Capacity

1.4. Data Center White Floor Area Space

1.5. Existing vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities

1.6. Cities Covered

1.6.1. Jakarta

1.6.2. Batam

1.7. List of Upcoming Data Center Projects



2. Investment Opportunities in Indonesia

2.1. Microeconomic & Macroeconomic Factors for Indonesia Market

2.2. Investment Opportunities in Indonesia

2.3. Digital Data in Indonesia

2.4. Investment by Area

2.5. Investment by Power Capacity



3. Data Center Colocation Market in Indonesia

3.1. Colocation Services Market in Indonesia

3.2. Retail vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation

3.3. Demand Across Several Industries in Indonesia

3.4. Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & ADD-Ons



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Enablers

4.2. Market Trends

4.3. Market Restraints



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

5.2. Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

5.3. Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

5.4. General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast

5.5. Breakup of Construction Cost



6. Tier Standards Investment

6.1. Tier I & II

6.2. Tier III

6.3. Tier IV



7. Geography Segmentation

7.1. Jakarta

7.2. Batam



8. Key Market Participants

8.1. IT Infrastructure Providers

8.2. Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

8.3. Support Infrastructure Providers

8.4. Data Center Investors

8.5. New Entrants



