France Construction Industry Report 2025: By 2029, the Construction Sector is Projected to Expand from its 2024 Value of EUR 156.97 Billion to Approximately EUR 182.65 Billion

The construction market in France is expected to grow by 2.9% on annual basis to reach EUR 161.58 billion in 2025.



The construction market in the country experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 5.9%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 2.4% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the construction sector is projected to expand from its 2024 value of EUR 156.97 billion to approximately EUR 182.65 billion.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the construction sector in France, offering a comprehensive view of market opportunities in the building and infrastructure construction industry at the country level. With over 100+ KPIs covering growth dynamics in building and infrastructure construction, construction cost structure analysis, and analysis by key cities in the country, this databook provides a wealth of data-centric analysis with charts and tables, ensuring stakeholders are fully informed.



It offers a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics in the construction sector through a range of KPIs such as value, volume, and number of units. The building construction covers detailed segmentation over 30+ segments in residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional sectors.



Key Insights

Residential Construction

France’s residential construction industry is navigating rising costs and labor shortages, with government initiatives like the France Relance Plan promoting sustainable development. Multi-family housing and prefabricated construction are gaining traction, especially in urban areas.

Key projects such as the Grand Paris Express Housing Developments and Paris 2024 Olympic Village Conversion highlight the ongoing transformation, emphasizing green building and smart housing solutions. High material costs and regulatory risks, however, pose challenges to sustained growth.

Macroeconomic Factors Affecting Residential Construction

Increased costs of materials like cement and steel impact project feasibility and home affordability.

There’s a growing shift towards multi-family and modular housing due to cost efficiency and urban space limitations.

Government energy initiatives are molding the sector, focusing on eco-friendly designs to meet environmental mandates.

Project Landscape and Industry Opportunities

Significant projects include Grand Paris Express and Olympic Village Conversion. Private developers focus on luxury housing, while government programs enhance affordable housing through subsidies and PPPs.

Investment opportunities are ripe, with a strong shift toward sustainable and smart housing aligning with France’s long-term urban strategy.

France’s Commercial Construction

The commercial construction sector in France is evolving amid shifting work patterns and rising costs. Mixed-use developments and luxury retail spaces continue to attract substantial investment. Major projects like La Défense Expansion and Lyon Part-Dieu are modernizing core business hubs. Regulatory delays and labor shortages are hurdles, but opportunities abound in in

Market Data and Insights:

This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for ten years from 2020 - 2029 in France.

KPIs covered include the following:

Market size by value

Market size by volume of construction

Number of units

Report Scope

France Economic Indicators

France Top Cities Construction Data

France Residential Building Construction Coverage

France Residential Green Building Construction Coverage

France Commercial Building Construction Coverage

France Commercial Green Building Construction Coverage

France Industrial Green Building Construction Coverage

France Institutional Building Construction Coverage

France Institutional Green Building Construction Coverage

France Infrastructure Construction Sectors

France Green Infrastructure Construction

France Construction Cost Structure Analysis

Comprehensive Insight into Construction Market Dynamics : Gain a deep understanding of the construction market, including opportunities, industry trends, and key drivers across over 40+ market segments and sub-segments.

: Gain a deep understanding of the construction market, including opportunities, industry trends, and key drivers across over 40+ market segments and sub-segments. Detailed Analysis of Construction Costs: Explore construction costs broken down by type, including material and labor costs. The report provides detailed information on costs by construction type and worker.

Explore construction costs broken down by type, including material and labor costs. The report provides detailed information on costs by construction type and worker. Top Ten Cities Construction Value : Access valuable data on the construction market size for major cities, focusing on key city-level sectors.

: Access valuable data on the construction market size for major cities, focusing on key city-level sectors. In-Depth Volume and Value Data : Obtain a thorough understanding of the market from both value and volume perspectives, covering historical data and forecasts by activity and units.

: Obtain a thorough understanding of the market from both value and volume perspectives, covering historical data and forecasts by activity and units. Strategic Market-Specific Insights : Formulate targeted strategies by identifying growth segments and opportunities and assessing key trends, drivers, and risks within the construction industry.

: Formulate targeted strategies by identifying growth segments and opportunities and assessing key trends, drivers, and risks within the construction industry. City-Level Trend Analysis: Get detailed trend analyses for tier-1, tier-2, and tier-3 cities, offering actionable insights for urban-focused strategies.



