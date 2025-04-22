Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostics Market Outlook 2024-2030 | WGS Driving Molecular Tests, Multiplex POCT, and Antimicrobial Stewardship Through Private-Public Partnerships

AMR poses a top global public health threat as pathogens become drug-resistant, leading to severe illnesses. The study covers competitive landscapes, identifying vendors offering IVD platforms. It offers regional forecasts and identifies growth opportunities across key end-user verticals, with projections from 2025 to 2030.

Dublin, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostics Market, Global, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report examines the antimicrobial resistance (AMR) diagnostics market in human health. AMR, characterized by bacteria, viruses, and fungi that no longer respond to antimicrobial medications, is one of the top ten global public health threats.

When pathogens develop drug resistance, medications become ineffective, leading to infections that may trigger sepsis and significantly increase the risk of severe illness, disability, and death. Covering in vitro diagnostics (IVD) methods, this report includes phenotypic and molecular tests for revenue and forecast estimations.

It analyzes the competitive environment, identifying vendors (manufacturers) offering IVD platforms, including instruments, consumables, and informatics. Hospitals, clinics, diagnostic labs, and others encompass key end-user verticals.

The analysis offers a region-wise forecast for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

The study analyzes the factors driving and restraining the growth of this market and identifies key growth opportunities to help market players and stakeholders build on trends, maximize economic potential, and sustain value. The base year is 2024, and the forecast period is from 2025 to 2030.

Key Growth Opportunities:

  • Growth Opportunity 1: WGS Driving Molecular Tests
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Multiplex POCT
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Antimicrobial Stewardship Through Private-Public Partnerships

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunities: Research Scope

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Segmentation

Growth Environment: Transformation in the AMR Diagnostics Market

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 8T
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the AMR Diagnostics Industry

Ecosystem in the AMR Diagnostics Market

  • Competitive Environment
  • Key Competitors

Growth Generators in the AMR Diagnostics Market

  • Growth Metrics
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Forecast Considerations
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Product
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis
  • Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
  • Revenue Share
  • Competitor Matrix - Product Portfolio Analysis
  • Revenue Share Analysis

Growth Generators for Phenotypic Tests

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Forecast Analysis

Growth Generators for Molecular Tests

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Forecast Analysis

List of Figures

  • AMR Diagnostics: Growth Metrics, Global, 2024-2030
  • AMR Diagnostics: Growth Drivers, Global, 2025-2030
  • AMR Diagnostics: Growth Restraints, Global, 2025-2030
  • AMR Diagnostics: Revenue Forecast, Global, 2024-2030
  • AMR Diagnostics: Revenue Forecast by Product, Global, 2024-2030
  • AMR Diagnostics: Revenue Forecast by Region, 2024-2030
  • AMR Diagnostics: Revenue Share of Top Participants Estimates, Global, 2024
  • Phenotypic Tests: Growth Metrics, Global, 2024-2030
  • Phenotypic Tests: Revenue Forecast, Global, 2024-2030
  • Phenotypic Tests: Revenue Forecast by Region, 2024-2030
  • Molecular Tests: Growth Metrics, Global, 2024-2030
  • Molecular Tests: Revenue Forecast, Global, 2024-2030
  • Molecular Tests: Revenue Forecast by Region, 2024-2030

