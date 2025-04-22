Key Trends in Sports Tourism 2025 | From Events to Advertising: Navigating Sport Tourism Challenges

Gain insights into the four primary types of sports tourists and understand the tourism impact of major events with destination case studies. Discover how sectors leverage sports sponsorship for visibility and explore the challenges and opportunities that can enhance your presence.

Dublin, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Key Trends in Sports Tourism (2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Analysis of key market trends in sports tourism, Post events analysis, advertisement activity, challenges and opportunities

Report Scope

  • This key trends report provides valuable insight in to sport tourism.
  • The four main types of sport tourist are profiled to inform marketing strategies, major trends impacting this type of tourism are assessed, past and future sport events are judged by their tourism impact, destination case studies are provided for valuable context, advertising activity demonstrates how specific tourism sectors are utilizing sport sponsorship, and the challenges and opportunities section forms recommendations for companies and destinations on how they can increase their presence within sport tourism.

Reasons to Buy

  • Gain insight in to the different types of sport tourist.
  • Understand key themes currently impacting sport tourism.
  • Understand the tourism impact of major events.
  • Look at key sponsorship trends that are improving the visibility of tourism companies.
  • Gain a detailed understanding of the challenges and opportunities in this space.

Company Coverage Includes:

  • Qatar Airways
  • Hyatt
  • Cricket SA
  • Marriott
  • Singapore Airlines

Key Topics Covered:

  • Overview
  • Sport Tourists Profiles
  • Key Trends
  • Post Event Analysis
  • Sports Sponsorship Activities
  • Challenges and Opportunities
  • Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fn2tnw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
