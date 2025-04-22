Colombia Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2025-2030 | Bogota Emerges as a Central Hub with 23 Tier III Colocation Facilities

Dublin, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Colombia Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Colombia Data Center Market was valued at USD 442 Million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 1.16 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 17.55%.

COLOMBIA DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The Colombia data center market features a variety of prominent global and regional operators, including ODATA (Aligned Data Centers), Equinix, DHAmericas, KIO Networks, Claro, Tecto Data Centers (V.tal), Cirion Technologies, and HostDime. These companies are key contributors to the country's digital infrastructure.

In October 2024, ODATA (Aligned Data Centers) announced its decision to invest USD 1.3 billion to build two data centers, BG02 and BG03, in Bogota. It is expected to start operations by the end of 2026.

DHAmericas opened its first data center facility in the Bogota Metropolitan Region, Colombia. The data center is situated in the fully secured economic free zone of Zona Franca Occidente (ZFO). In addition, DHAmericas is planning to develop another five data center facilities in Bogota; these facilities are expected to be operational in the next 3-4 years.





KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The Colombia data center market is rapidly emerging as a key digital infrastructure hub in Latin America. The country is dedicated to promoting sustainability and the development of smart cities.

Colombia has around 23 operational colocation data center facilities. Most of the colocation data centers are being developed as Tier III facilities and are based in Bogota.

Colombia currently has about 10 existing submarine cables linking it to Jamaica, the US, Brazil, Panama, and other countries. The country is set to enhance its global connectivity with the upcoming deployment of three new submarine cables, which are slated to go online in the next two to three years.

Bogota is one of the major smart cities in the country. The presence of smart cities makes the country a major market for the development of data centers and supports the Colombia data center market growth. It will lead to an increased numbers of edge and modular data centers due to requirements for faster data processing.

According to the Turner & Townsend 2024 data center cost index, the cost of developing a data center facility in Bogota is around $7.10 per watt. These costs are expected to increase annually due to various factors, including supply chain issues, inflation, and rising interest rates.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size available in the investment area, power capacity, and Colombia colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Colombia by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Colombia data center market landscape, an in-depth market analysis, and insightful predictions about the Colombia data center market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming data center facilities in Colombia Facilities Covered (Existing): 23 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 12 Coverage: 4+ Locations Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Colombia Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2030) Retail vs Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2021-2030) Retail Colocation Pricing Wholesale Colocation Pricing

The Colombia data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the market.

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity) Bogota Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity) Bogota Other Cities



IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Broadcom

Cisco

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

Oracle

Pure Storage

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

AECOM

Fluor Corporation

Quark

ZFB Group

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Alfa Laval

Assa Abloy

Bosch Security & Safety Systems

Caterpillar

Cummins

Daikin Applied

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Generac Power Systems

Honeywell

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Piller Power Systems

Panduit

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Claro

Cirion Technologies

Etix Everywhere

Edge Uno

Equinix

DHAmericas

GlobeNet International Corp.

Gtd Colombia

HostDime

IPXON Networks

KIO Networks

ODATA (Aligned Data Centers)

Tecto Data Centers (V.tal)

New Entrants

Ascenty

EdgeConneX

Scala Data Centers

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 111 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $442 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1160 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.5% Regions Covered Colombia

REPORT COVERAGE



This report analyses the Colombia data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

The segmentation includes:

IT Infrastructure Server Infrastructure Storage Infrastructure Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure UPS Systems Generators Transfer Switches & Switchgears PDUs Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure Cooling Systems Racks Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems CRAC and CRAH Units Chillers Units Cooling Towers, Condensers and Dry Coolers Other Cooling Units

General Construction Core & Shell Development Installation & commissioning Services Building & Engineering Design Fire Detection & Suppression Systems Physical Security Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard Tier I & Tier II Tier III Tier IV



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cd75wa

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment