Intent-Based Networking software Market Disruptions: Riding a High-Growth Wave Through 2030 at CAGR 19.61%

Middleton, Massachusetts, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QKS Group, a premier market intelligence and advisory firm, has released its latest in-depth analysis of the global Intent-Based Networking Software Market, signalling a strong growth phase ahead. The new reports - 'Market Share: Intent Based Networking Software, 2024, Worldwide & Regional Report' and 'Market Forecast: Intent-Based Networking Software, 2025-2030, Worldwide & Regional Report' - the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 19.61% through 2030. This analysis equips businesses with the strategic intelligence needed to navigate the dynamic INTENT-BASED NETWORKING SOFTWARE landscape and make informed decisions as the market continues to evolve.

The Next Growth Frontier in Intent-Based Networking software

In an era where digital transformation is essential to enterprise success, Intent-Based Networking (IBN) software has emerged as a key technology for organizations looking to automate network operations, streamline workflows, and improve overall efficiency. Across industries such as banking, finance, healthcare, retail, telecom, and manufacturing, enterprises are increasingly adopting AI-powered IBN solutions to reduce operational costs, boost productivity, support innovation, and accelerate time to market. By aligning network behavior with business intent, these platforms enable dynamic, policy-driven automation and real-time adaptability in complex IT environments.

According to Aditya S, Analyst at QKS Group, “Intent-Based Networking software as a platform that leverages AI, machine learning, advanced analytics, and automation to optimize network infrastructure based on business intent. It continuously analyzes real-time network performance, security policies, and user activity to ensure seamless connectivity and compliance. By translating high-level business policies into automated configurations, IBN provides holistic visibility, proactively detects anomalies, predicts failures, and automates remediation to enhance reliability. Additionally, it streamlines network provisioning, security enforcement, and policy management, significantly boosting IT team productivity while ensuring adaptive, self-optimizing, and intent-driven networking that aligns with organizational goals and operational efficiency.”

Key Market Insights from QKS Group’s Report

Global and Regional Market Analysis : A deep dive into worldwide and regional Intent-Based Networking software platform adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections.

: A deep dive into worldwide and regional Intent-Based Networking software platform adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections. Competitive Benchmarking : A comparative analysis of top Intent-Based Networking software vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators.

: A comparative analysis of top Intent-Based Networking software vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators. Industry Adoption Trends : Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in Intent-Based Networking software solutions and why.

: Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in Intent-Based Networking software solutions and why. Technology Disruption & AI’s Role: How AI, automation, intent-driven automation, contextual data processing, and real-time decision engines are reshaping Intent-Based Networking (IBN) software. These innovations help reduce operational costs, minimize manual configuration, and enhance overall network agility and productivity.

Market Leaders & Competitive Landscape

The report covers key industry players, including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Velocloud by Broadcom, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Nokia, Gluware, Amantya Technologies, Konverge Technologies, ManageEngine, Anuta Networks, Huawei, RedHat, Elisa Polystar, IBM, ScienceLogic, NetBrain Technologies.

Why This Matters for Intent-Based Networking Software Vendors?

For CEOs, CFOs, and CSOs of Intent-Based Networking software solution providers, these insights are crucial for identifying untapped market opportunities, refining growth strategies, and staying a step ahead of rising competitors. As digital transformation continues to dominate corporate agendas, vendors must ensure their solutions deliver enterprise-scale stability, robust security, and cognitive capabilities that drive significant ROI.

The comprehensive research package includes:

Most Comprehensive Market Forecast Analysis

Unmatched Competitive Analysis

QKS TrendsNXT on INTENT-BASED NETWORKING SOFTWARE market

QKS TAMSAM Insights report on the INTENT-BASED NETWORKING SOFTWARE market

Exclusive Analyst Advisory Sessions for strategic decision making and validation

About QKS Group

QKS Group, formerly Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, is a leading global advisory and research firm, dedicated to empowering technology innovators to accelerate their growth journeys and enable technology adopters to achieve their digital transformation objectives.

