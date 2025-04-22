ThermoFab Expands Capabilities with Acquisition of RIM Molding Assets

SHIRLEY, Mass., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThermoFab, a trusted leader in thermoforming and injection molding heavy gauge plastic enclosures and single use components for medical device and other critical highly regulated industries, is pleased to announce the acquisition of key Reaction Injection Molding (RIM) assets from Mearthane Products Corporation. All RIM components will be manufactured in ThermoFab’s USMCA-compliant Mexicali facility, allowing for efficient delivery throughout North America with no tariffs. This strategic investment significantly enhances ThermoFab’s capabilities, allowing us to better serve our customers with expanded RIM molding capacity, improved production efficiency, and greater flexibility in manufacturing complex, high-performance enclosures.

The newly acquired assets include multiple custom-built hydraulic down-stroke molding presses, that can accommodate component sizes from 36” x 48” to 60” x 78”, with pressures up to 8,000 PSI. These machines are equipped with programmable PLC controls, precision mixing heads, and advanced hydraulic systems, enabling the production of large, intricate, and lightweight molded components with superior durability and impact resistance.

Additionally, the acquisition includes advanced RIM dispensing systems with dual pressurized tank assemblies, high-performance temperature controllers, and integrated mixing technologies. These systems enhance material consistency, reduce cycle times, and allow for the processing of a wide range of polyurethane formulations—including high-impact structural foams and elastomers—ideal for medical, industrial, and defense applications.

Benefits of ThermoFab’s expanded RIM capabilities include:

Larger & More Complex Part Production – Expanded press sizes accommodate larger and more intricate designs, perfect for medical device enclosures and robotics components.

– Expanded press sizes accommodate larger and more intricate designs, perfect for medical device enclosures and robotics components. Enhanced Material Versatility – High-performance polyurethane formulations provide superior strength, lightweight properties, and impact resistance.

– High-performance polyurethane formulations provide superior strength, lightweight properties, and impact resistance. Streamlined Production & Cost Efficiency – Faster cycle times and optimized material flow, improve lead times and reduce production costs.

– Faster cycle times and optimized material flow, improve lead times and reduce production costs. Seamless Integration with Existing Manufacturing – With RIM, thermoforming, injection molding, and CNC machining under one roof, ThermoFab offers end-to-end plastic enclosure solutions.



“This acquisition strengthens our ability to meet growing customer demand for high-quality reaction injection molded components,” said Mark Rauenzahn, CEO of Producto Group. “By integrating these assets into our Mexicali facility, we can provide cost-effective nearshore manufacturing solutions with enhanced capabilities and faster turnaround times. All RIM components produced in Mexicali are fully USMCA-compliant and exempt from tariffs, offering a significant advantage for North American customers.”

ThermoFab’s expanded RIM molding capabilities complement its existing thermoforming, injection molding, and finishing services, solidifying its position as a leading provider of engineered plastic enclosures. Customers can expect a seamless transition and continued high-quality production for their projects.

For more information on ThermoFab’s RIM molding capabilities visit https://www.thermofab.com/reaction-injection-molding/

About ThermoFab

ThermoFab is the premier provider of engineered heavy gauge plastic enclosures and related single use components for the Medical Device & Life Sciences and other critical highly regulated industries. Applications include surgical robotics, organ transport devices, genetic sequencing devices, people scanning technologies, autonomous robots, information technology and more. With a wealth of experience in managing large, multi-part projects, our capabilities encompass the entire production lifecycle, from design and initial prototyping to full-scale production and assembly—with our dedicated team working closely with you to bring your concepts to life.