StoneX Precious Metals Vault in New York is granted CME Registered Depository status for Gold, Silver, Platinum, and Palladium

NEW YORK, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SNEX) has received approval from CME Group for its New York vault, authorizing it to store and deliver gold (including enhanced delivery), silver, platinum, and palladium under COMEX and NYMEX contracts. The designation enables clients to make and take delivery of CME-eligible metals directly through StoneX—enhancing the firm’s vertically integrated offering in precious metals.

This approval allows StoneX clients to access the COMEX and NYMEX delivery network via the firm’s New York vault, streamlining the process for institutional traders, banks, refiners, and bullion dealers seeking secure, regulated storage and direct access to the exchange. This development comes amid a record influx of physical metal into New York, with COMEX inventories surpassing 43 million ounces of gold in Q1 2025. As global demand for U.S.-based storage grows, StoneX’s new depository enhances market infrastructure, expands client delivery options, and reinforces the firm’s global capabilities in physical metals logistics.

Notably, the StoneX New York vault is now one of only 11 depositories in the United States approved to facilitate COMEX and NYMEX deliveries, positioning it as a critical logistical hub for the movement and settlement of exchange-traded metals across the world. It is also the only non-bank futures commission merchant (FCM) to operate such a facility—underscoring StoneX’s distinctive role in bridging exchange access, financial services, and physical delivery. The new facility strengthens the company’s position in North America while complementing existing global vault operations in London and Frankfurt.

“Our approval as a CME-Approved Depository is a natural extension of our long-term strategy to build a fully integrated global metals platform,” said Philip Smith, Chief Executive Officer of StoneX Group Inc. “We have made significant investments to serve our clients end-to-end—from trade execution and inventory hedging to physical settlement—and this move enhances our ability to meet that need at scale. As markets evolve, we are positioning StoneX to be not just a participant but a builder of infrastructure that supports transparency, access, and resiliency across the commodities space.”

Highlighting the significance of the certification, Michael Skinner, Global Head of Metals at StoneX, emphasized the firm’s expanded capabilities: “This milestone further deepens our ability to deliver seamless, end-to-end solutions for our precious metals clients,” said Skinner. “Whether clients are seeking to trade futures, manage physical inventories, or make and take delivery through the exchange, we’re uniquely positioned to support their needs across the full trade lifecycle—with the reliability and credibility that comes from being both a regulated FCM and an exchange-approved depository.”

About StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders and investors to the global market ecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high touch service and deep expertise. The Company strives to be the one trusted partner for its clients, providing its network, product and services to allow them to pursue trading opportunities, manage their market risks, make investments and improve their business performance. A Fortune-100 company headquartered in New York City and listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ: SNEX), StoneX Group Inc. and its more than 4,600 employees serve more than 54,000 commercial, institutional, and global payments clients, and more than 400,000 self-directed/retail accounts, from more than 80 offices spread across six continents. Further information on the Company is available at www.stonex.com.

