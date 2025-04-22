Bratz Continues Its Social Media Virality with the Release of Alwayz Bratz Season Two and New Official CapCut Branded Effect

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bratz ® , the on-trend lifestyle and fashion doll brand from MGA Entertainment (MGA) leading pop culture buzz since 2001, released season two of its weekly original social animated series, Alwayz Bratz. Available now on Instagram and TikTok, the all-new season consists of short-form episodes under two minutes and features core characters – Sasha, Jade, Cloe and Yasmin – and friends. After nailing their pitch and successfully landing their very own reality show in season one, the second season follows the girls as they begin filming, offering a fun, meta-filled narrative packed with insider reality TV references.

In addition to season two of Alwayz Bratz, the brand announced its all-new AI branded effect in partnership with CapCut, a leading video editing app, that can be used across social platforms including TikTok and Instagram. The sophisticated effect applies a “bratzification” layer to transform users into their very own Bratz character. Adding even more possibilities for fans to engage with the series, the effect is specifically designed to imitate the Alwayz Bratzseason two animation style.

“Amassing more than five million followers across Instagram and TikTok, Bratz has become a social media powerhouse with major fan engagement and virality,” said Josh Hackbarth, Chief Marketing Officer of MGA Entertainment. “Alwayz Bratz further drives this momentum. The latest season has seen incredible viewership with more than 5 million impressions across platforms in the first three weeks since its premiere and has become yet another touchpoint for Gen Z and Millennial fans to engage with the brand and live out their very own Bratz dreams.”

Born as a way to reconnect with the original 2001 Bratz Pack in a contemporary setting, the series marks the first Bratz-owned entertainment content since its last narrative series in 2015. Developed by MGA Studios and its animation studio Pixel Zoo, the show aims to maintain the signature Bratz aesthetic and feel while also giving it a modern edge. The season two premise includes both Bratz lore and “if you know, you know” pop culture references, making it an engaging, bite-size watch for fans of the brand and entertainment aficionados alike.

A true extension of the brand DNA, Bratz’s social channels have consistently stayed on the cutting edge of culture and offer fans fresh, Bratzified takes on iconic cultural moments. Between its viral pop culture recreations, monthly webzines, and exclusive partnership announcements, the Bratz channels invite you to experience the world through Bratz’s eyes.

Catch up on all new episodes of Alwayz Bratz season two onTikTok and Instagram now. Stay tuned weekly to see how the girls’ reality TV journey unfolds and don’t miss the season two finale, premiering May 9. For all things Bratz, including information on upcoming launches, sign up for the newsletter on Bratz.com.

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is one of the largest privately held toy and entertainment companies in the world, known for its commitment to creativity, quality, and innovation. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices globally, the company creates innovative, proprietary, and licensed consumer products and entertainment properties, including toys, games, dolls, apparel, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery, sporting goods, movies, and television series. The MGA family includes award-winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes®, Rainbow High™, Bratz®, MGA’s Miniverse™, Yummiland™, CarTuned™, GrossMos!™, Pixel Petz™, Micro Games of America, Fluffie Stuffiez™,BABY born®, and Zapf Creation®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgae.com or check us out at LinkedIn,TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

Attachments