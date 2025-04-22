Correction to stock exchange release: Siili Solutions Plc: Business review, 1 January – 31 March 2025

Siili Solutions Plc Stock exchange release 22 April 2025 at 14:10 EEST

This is a correction to the stock exchange release published by Siili Solutions Plc on 22 April 2025 at 9:30 am by which the company published its business review for the period 1 January – 31 March 2025. In the key figures table there was “Total full-time employees and subcontractors (FTE) at the end of the period” instead of two separate key figures “Number of full-time employees (FTE) at the end of the period” and “Number of full-time subcontractors (FTE) at the end of the period”.

The corrected release is stated below as a whole and the revised report is attached to this release.

Q1 2025 for Siili: Siili continued AI strategy implementation and actions for profitability improvements, revenue at the previous year’s level

January-March 2025

We completed the acquisition of a majority stake in Intergrations Group Oy

We launched an Advisory service to accelerate our clients’ digital business and use of artificial intelligence

We adjusted our competence profile to match our strategy and the current market situation

The revenue for the first quarter was EUR 29.9 (29.8) million, representing increase of 0.3% year on year. Organically, revenue decreased by 1.6% from the comparison period.

Adjusted EBITA for the first quarter was EUR 1.3 (1.6) million, which corresponds to 4.2% (5.3%) of revenue





EUR million Q1/2025 Q1/2024 Revenue 29.9 29.8 Revenue growth, % 0.3% -11.3% Organic revenue growth, % -1.6% -11.3% Share of international revenue, % 27.1% 27.7% Adjusted EBITA 1.3 1.6 Adjusted EBITA, % of revenue 4.2% 5.3% EBITA 1.2 1.4 EBIT 0.9 1.1 Earnings per share, EUR 0.05 0.07 Number of employees at the end of the period 957 973 Average number of employees during the period 950 990 Number of full-time employees (FTE) at the end of the period 931 950 Number of full-time subcontractors (FTE) at the end of the period 144 137





Outlook of 2025

Revenue for 2025 is expected to be EUR 108-130 million and adjusted EBITA EUR 4.7-7.7 million.

CEO Tomi Pienimäki:

The first quarter of this year was challenging for Siili as the sluggish market conditions prevailed, and we took concrete steps to improve the profitability of our operations. However, many positive developments also occurred during the initial months of the year while we focused with determination on the implementation of our strategy.

The Group’s revenue in January-March amounted to just under EUR 30 million, broadly at the previous year’s level. Adjusted EBITA for the first quarter amounted to EUR 1.3 million, 4.2% of revenue. Profitability came in slightly weaker than last year, in line with our expectations. However, when comparing to the previous year’s result, it is worth noting that the adjusted EBITA for the comparison period was improved by the temporary layoffs implemented during Q1 2024.

During the initial months of the year, we have seen encouraging developments in the market, with our customers moving from testing artificial intelligence to firm transition programmes. In March, we launched a new Advisory service to accelerate our customers’ digital business and adoption of AI.

An example of how we support our customers on their AI journey is an AI-assisted training programme we delivered for Alma Media at the beginning of the year. It is a tailored solution that helps Alma Media to integrate AI seamlessly into its operations and culture.

Siili also worked with Varma to modernise a key system. The objective of the modernisation was to simplify the maintenance of the system and improve its scalability and development potential, ensuring it continues to meet Varma’s business needs reliably into the future. The work was carried out in stages and in close cooperation with the client, ensuring the continuous operability of the system.

During the opening months of the year, we have also built new cooperation networks that allow extensive utilisation of Siii’s expertise. In March, Siili was accepted as a member in the Digital Defence Ecosystem, which brings together Finland’s leading technology companies to support national defence capabilities and the security of supply. Siili also became an NVIDIA partner earlier this year as part of the NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN), which significantly supports us in bringing scalable, production-ready AI solutions to our customers.

In February–March, we adjusted our competence profile to align with the strategy we released last year, and current market conditions. Following change negotiations started in February, we will reduce 25 roles from Siili Finland’s functions and 8 from Siili Auto Finland. Actions affecting personnel are always difficult for the organisation, but we believe these adjustments will strengthen Siili’s competitiveness and profitability. With these measures, we estimate that we will achieve a total of 2.2 million euros in annual cost savings.

To strengthen Siili’s competence profile, we concluded the acquisition of a majority stake in Integrations Group Oy at the beginning of the year. Integrations Group is now part of Siili, and the collaboration has started strongly. We continue to strengthen our competence profile in line with the strategy also through recruitment and human resources development.

I want to thank all our customers and partners for the past few months, but above all, I extend my thanks to the Siili team for their commitment and outstanding work during the quarter.

---

This is not an interim report under IAS 34. The company complies with the half-yearly reporting requirements of the Securities Markets Act and publishes business reviews for the first three and nine months of the year, which present key information on the company’s financial performance. The financial information presented in this business review is unaudited.

Further information:

CEO Tomi Pienimäki

Tel: +358 40 834 1399, email: tomi.pienimaki(at)siili.com

CFO Aleksi Kankainen

Tel: +358 40 534 2709, email: aleksi.kankainen(at)siili.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Main media

www.siili.com/en

Siili Solutions in brief:

Siili Solutions Plc is a forerunner in AI-powered digital development. Siili is the go-to partner for clients seeking growth, efficiency and competitive advantage through digital transformation. Our main markets are Finland, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Germany. Siili Solutions Plc’s shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange. Siili has grown profitably since its founding in 2005. www.siili.com/en

Attachment