United Community Banks, Inc. Reports First Quarter Earnings

GREENVILLE, S.C., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE: UCB) (United) today announced net income for the first quarter of 2025 of $71.4 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $106.6 million. Diluted earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter represented an increase of $0.07 from the first quarter a year ago and a decrease of $0.03 from the fourth quarter of 2024.

On an operating basis, United’s diluted earnings per share of $0.59 were up 13% from the year-ago quarter. The primary drivers of the increased earnings per share year-over-year were higher net interest income and lower noninterest expenses, partly offset by lower noninterest income and a higher provision for credit losses.

United’s return on assets was 1.02%, or 1.04% on an operating basis. Return on common equity was 7.9%, and return on tangible common equity on an operating basis was 11.2%. On a pre-tax, pre-provision basis, operating return on assets was 1.55% for the quarter. At quarter-end, tangible common equity to tangible assets was 9.18%, up 21 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2024.

Chairman and CEO Lynn Harton stated, “The first quarter was a strong start to the year. Our teams delivered solid loan and deposit growth in what has typically been a seasonally weak quarter. Loans grew by $249 million, or 5.6% annualized, and customer deposits increased $309 million, or 5.4% annualized. Our net interest margin expanded by 10 basis points, helping us to grow net interest income by $1.7 million from the fourth quarter, despite two fewer accruing days. Credit quality remained stable, with first quarter net charge-offs holding steady at 0.21% of average loans. Our provision for credit losses increased by $4.0 million from the fourth quarter, covering first quarter net charge-offs as well as loan growth, slightly increasing our allowance for credit losses to 1.21% of loans, up from 1.20% on December 31, 2024. Expenses improved on an absolute basis from both the fourth and first quarters of 2024, reflecting our ongoing efforts to control costs.”

Harton continued, “We are particularly excited that our bankers were recognized once again by J.D. Power as #1 in Customer Satisfaction in the Southeast, along with #1 in Trust and #1 in People. This year marks our 75ᵗʰ anniversary, and we’re off to a strong start. I’m proud to make this milestone meaningful for our customers, employees, and shareholders. We’re also excited to continue growing our presence in Florida with the recent announcement of our planned acquisition of American National Bank, headquartered in Oakland Park. This expansion will strengthen our footprint in the fast-growing South Florida market. Our teams have been collaborating closely for several months, and we expect to close the transaction on May 1.”

United’s net interest margin increased 10 basis points to 3.36% from the fourth quarter. The average yield on interest-earning assets was down four basis points to 5.29%, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 19 basis points, leading to a 15-basis-point increase in the net interest spread. The 10-basis-point increase in net interest margin reflects progress in lowering the cost of funds through reduction in deposit rates and redemption of debt instruments, and to a lesser extent, the seasonal outflow of higher-priced public funds deposits.

Net charge-offs were $9.6 million, or 0.21% of average loans, during the quarter, equal to the fourth quarter of 2024. Nonperforming assets were 33 basis points relative to total assets, improved from 42 basis points for the fourth quarter.

First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:

  • EPS up $0.07 compared to first quarter 2024 on a GAAP basis and up $0.07, or 13%, on an operating basis; EPS down $0.03 compared to the fourth quarter on a GAAP basis and down $0.04, or 6%, on an operating basis
  • Total revenue improved $8.9 million, or 3.7%, year-over-year
  • Net interest margin of 3.36% increased by 10 basis points from the fourth quarter, reflecting a lower cost of funds
  • Loan production of $2.0 billion led to loan growth of $249 million, up 5.6% annualized, from the fourth quarter
  • Customer deposits were up $309 million from the fourth quarter, with most of the growth in money market deposits
  • Noninterest income was down $4.9 million on a linked quarter basis mostly due to the absence of unusual fourth quarter gains in the form of a mortgage servicing right write-up and other unusual gains
  • Mortgage closings of $187 million compared to $171 million a year ago; mortgage rate locks of $330 million compared to $260 million a year ago
  • Noninterest expenses improved $2.0 million compared to the fourth quarter on a GAAP basis and down $1.1 million on an operating basis
  • Efficiency ratio of 56.7%, or 56.2% on an operating basis
  • Net income of $71.4 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $106.6 million
  • Return on assets of 1.02%, or 1.04% on an operating basis
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets of 1.55% on an operating basis
  • Return on common equity of 7.9%
  • Return on tangible common equity of 11.2% on an operating basis
  • Provision for credit losses was $15.4 million; allowance for credit losses coverage up slightly to 1.21% of total loans
  • Net charge-offs of $9.6 million, or 21 basis points as a percent of average loans
  • Nonperforming assets improved $22 million from December 31, 2024, to 0.33% of total assets
  • Maintained robust capital ratios with preliminary Common Equity Tier 1 increasing to 13.3%
  • Quarterly common dividend of $0.24 per share declared during the quarter, up 4% year-over-year

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Selected Financial Information
(in thousands, except per share data)

  2025   2024  First Quarter
2025-2024
Change
 First
Quarter		 Fourth
Quarter		 Third
Quarter		 Second
Quarter		 First
Quarter		 
INCOME SUMMARY           
Interest revenue$335,357  $344,962  $349,086  $346,965  $336,728   
Interest expense 123,336   134,629   139,900   138,265   137,579   
Net interest revenue 212,021   210,333   209,186   208,700   199,149  6%
Noninterest income 35,656   40,522   8,091   36,556   39,587  (10)
Total revenue 247,677   250,855   217,277   245,256   238,736  4 
Provision for credit losses 15,419   11,389   14,428   12,235   12,899   
Noninterest expenses 141,099   143,056   143,065   147,044   145,002  (3)
Income before income tax expense 91,159   96,410   59,784   85,977   80,835  13 
Income tax expense 19,746   20,606   12,437   19,362   18,204  8 
Net income 71,413   75,804   47,347   66,615   62,631  14 
Non-operating items 1,297   2,203   29,385   6,493   2,187   
Income tax benefit of non-operating items (281)  (471)  (6,276)  (1,462)  (493)  
Net income – operating (1)$72,429  $77,536  $70,456  $71,646  $64,325  13 
Pre-tax pre-provision income (5)$106,578  $107,799  $74,212  $98,212  $93,734  14 
PERFORMANCE MEASURES           
Per common share:           
Diluted net income – GAAP$0.58  $0.61  $0.38  $0.54  $0.51  14 
Diluted net income – operating (1) 0.59   0.63   0.57   0.58   0.52  13 
Cash dividends declared 0.24   0.24   0.24   0.23   0.23  4 
Book value 28.42   27.87   27.68   27.18   26.83  6 
Tangible book value (3) 20.58   20.00   19.66   19.13   18.71  10 
Key performance ratios:           
Return on common equity – GAAP (2)(4) 7.89%  8.40%  5.20%  7.53%  7.14%  
Return on common equity – operating (1)(2)(4) 8.01   8.60   7.82   8.12   7.34   
Return on tangible common equity – operating (1)(2)(3)(4) 11.21   12.12   11.17   11.68   10.68   
Return on assets – GAAP (4) 1.02   1.06   0.67   0.97   0.90   
Return on assets – operating (1)(4) 1.04   1.08   1.01   1.04   0.93   
Return on assets – pre-tax pre-provision, excluding non-operating items (1)(4)(5) 1.55   1.55   1.50   1.54   1.40   
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) (4) 3.36   3.26   3.33   3.37   3.20   
Efficiency ratio – GAAP 56.74   56.05   65.51   59.70   60.47   
Efficiency ratio – operating (1) 56.22   55.18   57.37   57.06   59.15   
Equity to total assets 12.56   12.38   12.45   12.35   12.06   
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3) 9.18   8.97   8.93   8.78   8.49   
ASSET QUALITY           
Nonperforming assets ("NPAs")$93,290  $115,635  $114,960  $116,722  $107,230  (13)
Allowance for credit losses – loans 211,974   206,998   205,290   213,022   210,934   
Allowance for credit losses – total 223,201   217,389   215,517   224,740   224,119   
Net charge-offs 9,607   9,517   23,651   11,614   12,908   
Allowance for credit losses – loans to loans 1.15%  1.14%  1.14%  1.17%  1.15%  
Allowance for credit losses – total to loans 1.21   1.20   1.20   1.23   1.22   
Net charge-offs to average loans (4) 0.21   0.21   0.52   0.26   0.28   
NPAs to total assets 0.33   0.42   0.42   0.43   0.39   
AT PERIOD END ($ in millions)           
Loans$18,425  $18,176  $17,964  $18,211  $18,375   
Investment securities 6,661   6,804   6,425   6,038   5,859  14 
Total assets 27,874   27,720   27,373   27,057   27,365  2 
Deposits 23,762   23,461   23,253   22,982   23,332  2 
Shareholders’ equity 3,501   3,432   3,407   3,343   3,300  6 
Common shares outstanding (thousands) 119,514   119,364   119,283   119,175   119,137   
 
(1) Excludes non-operating items as detailed on Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation on next page. (2) Net income less preferred stock dividends, divided by average realized common equity, which excludes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). (3) Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles and associated amortization. (4) Annualized. (5) Excludes income tax expense and provision for credit losses.


UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation
(in thousands, except per share data)

   2025   2024 
  First
Quarter		 Fourth
Quarter		 Third
Quarter		 Second
Quarter		 First
Quarter
           
Noninterest income reconciliation          
Noninterest income (GAAP) $35,656  $40,522  $8,091  $36,556  $39,587 
Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans        27,209       
Gain on lease termination              (2,400)
Noninterest income – operating $35,656  $40,522  $35,300  $36,556  $37,187 
           
Noninterest expense reconciliation          
Noninterest expenses (GAAP) $141,099  $143,056  $143,065  $147,044  $145,002 
Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment)           (5,100)   
FDIC special assessment           764   (2,500)
Merger-related and other charges  (1,297)  (2,203)  (2,176)  (2,157)  (2,087)
Noninterest expenses – operating $139,802  $140,853  $140,889  $140,551  $140,415 
           
Net income to operating income reconciliation          
Net income (GAAP) $71,413  $75,804  $47,347  $66,615  $62,631 
Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans        27,209       
Gain on lease termination              (2,400)
Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment)           5,100    
FDIC special assessment           (764)  2,500 
Merger-related and other charges  1,297   2,203   2,176   2,157   2,087 
Income tax benefit of non-operating items  (281)  (471)  (6,276)  (1,462)  (493)
Net income – operating $72,429  $77,536  $70,456  $71,646  $64,325 
           
Net income to pre-tax pre-provision income reconciliation          
Net income (GAAP) $71,413  $75,804  $47,347  $66,615  $62,631 
Income tax expense  19,746   20,606   12,437   19,362   18,204 
Provision for credit losses  15,419   11,389   14,428   12,235   12,899 
Pre-tax pre-provision income $106,578  $107,799  $74,212  $98,212  $93,734 
           
Diluted income per common share reconciliation          
Diluted income per common share (GAAP) $0.58  $0.61  $0.38  $0.54  $0.51 
Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans        0.18       
Gain on lease termination              (0.02)
Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment)           0.03    
FDIC special assessment              0.02 
Merger-related and other charges  0.01   0.02   0.01   0.01   0.01 
Diluted income per common share – operating $0.59  $0.63  $0.57  $0.58  $0.52 
           
Book value per common share reconciliation          
Book value per common share (GAAP) $28.42  $27.87  $27.68  $27.18  $26.83 
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles  (7.84)  (7.87)  (8.02)  (8.05)  (8.12)
Tangible book value per common share $20.58  $20.00  $19.66  $19.13  $18.71 
           
Return on tangible common equity reconciliation          
Return on common equity (GAAP)  7.89%  8.40%  5.20%  7.53%  7.14%
Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans        2.43       
Gain on lease termination              (0.22)
Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment)           0.46    
FDIC special assessment           (0.07)  0.23 
Merger-related and other charges  0.12   0.20   0.19   0.20   0.19 
Return on common equity – operating  8.01   8.60   7.82   8.12   7.34 
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles  3.20   3.52   3.35   3.56   3.34 
Return on tangible common equity – operating  11.21%  12.12%  11.17%  11.68%  10.68%
           
Return on assets reconciliation          
Return on assets (GAAP)  1.02%  1.06%  0.67%  0.97%  0.90%
Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans        0.31       
Gain on lease termination              (0.03)
Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment)           0.06    
FDIC special assessment           (0.01)  0.03 
Merger-related and other charges  0.02   0.02   0.03   0.02   0.03 
Return on assets – operating  1.04%  1.08%  1.01%  1.04%  0.93%
           
Return on assets to return on assets – pre-tax pre-provision reconciliation          
Return on assets (GAAP)  1.02%  1.06%  0.67%  0.97%  0.90%
Income tax expense  0.29   0.30   0.19   0.29   0.27 
Provision for credit losses  0.23   0.16   0.21   0.18   0.19 
Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans        0.40       
Gain on lease termination              (0.04)
Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment)           0.08    
FDIC special assessment           (0.01)  0.04 
Merger-related and other charges  0.01   0.03   0.03   0.03   0.04 
Return on assets – pre-tax pre-provision – operating  1.55%  1.55%  1.50%  1.54%  1.40%
           
Efficiency ratio reconciliation          
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)  56.74%  56.05%  65.51%  59.70%  60.47%
Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans        (7.15)      
Gain on lease termination              0.60 
Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment)           (2.07)   
FDIC special assessment           0.31   (1.05)
Merger-related and other charges  (0.52)  (0.87)  (0.99)  (0.88)  (0.87)
Efficiency ratio – operating  56.22%  55.18%  57.37%  57.06%  59.15%
           
Tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation          
Equity to total assets (GAAP)  12.56%  12.38%  12.45%  12.35%  12.06%
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles  (3.06)  (3.09)  (3.20)  (3.24)  (3.25)
Effect of preferred equity  (0.32)  (0.32)  (0.32)  (0.33)  (0.32)
Tangible common equity to tangible assets  9.18%  8.97%  8.93%  8.78%  8.49%


UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Loan Portfolio Composition at Period-End

  2025  2024
 Linked
Quarter
Change
 Year over
Year
Change
(in millions)First
Quarter		 Fourth
Quarter		 Third
Quarter		 Second
Quarter		 First
Quarter		  
LOANS BY CATEGORY             
Owner occupied commercial RE$3,419  $3,398  $3,323  $3,297  $3,310  $21  $109 
Income producing commercial RE 4,416   4,361   4,259   4,058   4,206   55   210 
Commercial & industrial 2,506   2,428   2,313   2,299   2,405   78   101 
Commercial construction 1,681   1,656   1,785   2,014   1,936   25   (255)
Equipment financing 1,723   1,663   1,603   1,581   1,544   60   179 
Total commercial 13,745   13,506   13,283   13,249   13,401   239   344 
Residential mortgage 3,218   3,232   3,263   3,266   3,240   (14)  (22)
Home equity 1,099   1,065   1,015   985   969   34   130 
Residential construction 171   178   189   211   257   (7)  (86)
Manufactured housing (1)    2   2   321   328   (2)  (328)
Consumer 183   186   188   183   180   (3)  3 
Other 9   7   24   (4)     2   9 
Total loans$18,425  $18,176  $17,964  $18,211  $18,375  $249  $50 
              
LOANS BY MARKET             
Georgia$4,484  $4,447  $4,470  $4,411  $4,356  $37  $128 
South Carolina 2,821   2,815   2,782   2,779   2,804   6   17 
North Carolina 2,666   2,644   2,586   2,591   2,566   22   100 
Tennessee 1,880   1,799   1,848   2,144   2,209   81   (329)
Florida 2,572   2,527   2,423   2,407   2,443   45   129 
Alabama 1,009   996   996   1,021   1,068   13   (59)
Commercial Banking Solutions 2,993   2,948   2,859   2,858   2,929   45   64 
Total loans$18,425  $18,176  $17,964  $18,211  $18,375  $249  $50 
 
(1) At March 31, 2025, manufactured housing loans are included with consumer loans.


UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Credit Quality
(in thousands)

   2025  2024
  First
Quarter		 Fourth
Quarter		 Third
Quarter
NONACCRUAL LOANS      
Owner occupied RE $8,949  $11,674  $7,783 
Income producing RE  16,536   25,357   31,222 
Commercial & industrial  22,396   29,339   28,856 
Commercial construction  5,558   7,400   7,356 
Equipment financing  8,818   8,925   9,123 
Total commercial  62,257   82,695   84,340 
Residential mortgage  22,756   24,615   21,851 
Home equity  4,091   4,630   4,111 
Residential construction  811   57   118 
Manufactured housing (2)     1,444   1,808 
Consumer  1,423   138   152 
Total nonaccrual loans  91,338   113,579   112,380 
OREO and repossessed assets  1,952   2,056   2,580 
Total NPAs $93,290  $115,635  $114,960 


  2025  2024
 First Quarter Fourth Quarter Third Quarter
(in thousands)Net Charge-
Offs		 Net Charge-
Offs to
Average
Loans (1)		 Net Charge-
Offs		 Net Charge-
Offs to
Average
Loans (1)		 Net Charge-
Offs		 Net Charge-
Offs to
Average
Loans (1)
NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES) BY CATEGORY            
Owner occupied RE$126  0.02% $(184) (0.02)% $(184) (0.02)%
Income producing RE 718  0.07   (1,001) (0.09)  1,409  0.13 
Commercial & industrial 2,447  0.40   4,075  0.69   4,577  0.79 
Commercial construction (138) (0.03)  2     36  0.01 
Equipment financing 5,042  1.21   5,812  1.43   5,268  1.32 
Total commercial 8,195  0.24   8,704  0.26   11,106  0.33 
Residential mortgage (1)    145  0.02   32   
Home equity (62) (0.02)  (33) (0.01)  36  0.01 
Residential construction 219  0.51   7  0.02   111  0.22 
Manufactured housing (2)      114  23.41   11,556  28.51 
Consumer 1,256  2.76   580  1.24   810  1.74 
Total$9,607  0.21  $9,517  0.21  $23,651  0.52 
             
(1) Annualized.            
(2) At March 31, 2025, manufactured housing loans are included with consumer loans.


UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data) March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024
ASSETS    
Cash and due from banks $198,287  $296,161 
Interest-bearing deposits in banks  438,425   223,712 
Cash and cash equivalents  636,712   519,873 
Debt securities available-for-sale  4,322,644   4,436,291 
Debt securities held-to-maturity (fair value $1,952,235 and $1,944,126, respectively)  2,338,571   2,368,107 
Loans held for sale  37,344   57,534 
Loans and leases held for investment  18,425,365   18,175,980 
Less allowance for credit losses – loans and leases  (211,974)  (206,998)
Loans and leases, net  18,213,391   17,968,982 
Premises and equipment, net  391,020   394,264 
Bank owned life insurance  346,410   346,234 
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net  953,357   956,643 
Other assets  634,269   672,330 
Total assets $27,873,718  $27,720,258 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY    
Liabilities:    
Deposits:    
Noninterest-bearing demand $6,257,032  $6,211,182 
NOW and interest-bearing demand  6,155,141   6,141,342 
Money market  6,637,506   6,398,144 
Savings  1,105,374   1,100,591 
Time  3,446,567   3,441,424 
Brokered  160,785   168,292 
Total deposits  23,762,405   23,460,975 
Short-term borrowings     195,000 
Long-term debt  254,287   254,152 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  356,130   378,004 
Total liabilities  24,372,822   24,288,131 
Shareholders' equity:    
Preferred stock; $1 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,662 shares Series I issued and outstanding; $25,000 per share liquidation preference  88,266   88,266 
Common stock, $1 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized, 119,514,298 and 119,364,110 shares issued and outstanding, respectively  119,514   119,364 
Common stock issuable; 584,083 and 600,168 shares, respectively  12,983   12,999 
Capital surplus  2,711,721   2,710,279 
Retained earnings  754,971   714,138 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (186,559)  (212,919)
Total shareholders' equity  3,500,896   3,432,127 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $27,873,718  $27,720,258 


UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
March 31,
(in thousands, except per share data)  2025   2024 
Interest revenue:    
Loans, including fees $274,056  $283,983 
Investment securities, including tax exempt of $1,678 and $1,721, respectively  58,850   46,436 
Deposits in banks and short-term investments  2,451   6,309 
Total interest revenue  335,357   336,728 
     
Interest expense:    
Deposits:    
NOW and interest-bearing demand  37,390   46,211 
Money market  49,541   50,478 
Savings  624   706 
Time  31,379   36,389 
Deposits  118,934   133,784 
Short-term borrowings  1,107    
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  433    
Long-term debt  2,862   3,795 
Total interest expense  123,336   137,579 
Net interest revenue  212,021   199,149 
     
Noninterest income:    
Service charges and fees  9,535   9,264 
Mortgage loan gains and other related fees  6,122   7,511 
Wealth management fees  4,465   6,313 
Net gains from sales of other loans  1,396   1,537 
Lending and loan servicing fees  4,165   4,210 
Securities gains, net  6    
Other  9,967   10,752 
Total noninterest income  35,656   39,587 
     
Provision for credit losses  15,419   12,899 
     
Noninterest expenses:    
Salaries and employee benefits  84,267   84,985 
Communications and equipment  13,699   11,920 
Occupancy  10,929   11,099 
Advertising and public relations  1,881   1,901 
Postage, printing and supplies  2,561   2,648 
Professional fees  5,931   5,988 
Lending and loan servicing expense  1,987   1,827 
Outside services – electronic banking  2,763   2,918 
FDIC assessments and other regulatory charges  4,642   7,566 
Amortization of intangibles  3,286   3,887 
Merger-related and other charges  1,297   2,087 
Other  7,856   8,176 
Total noninterest expenses  141,099   145,002 
Income before income taxes  91,159   80,835 
Income tax expense  19,746   18,204 
Net income  71,413   62,631 
Preferred stock dividends  1,573   1,573 
Earnings allocated to participating securities  411   345 
Net income available to common shareholders $69,429  $60,713 
     
Net income per common share:    
Basic $0.58  $0.51 
Diluted  0.58   0.51 
Weighted average common shares outstanding:    
Basic  120,043   119,662 
Diluted  120,201   119,743 


UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis
For the Three Months Ended March 31,

  2025   2024 
(dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE))Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Rate
Assets:           
Interest-earning assets:           
Loans, net of unearned income (FTE) (1)(2)$18,213,501  $273,930  6.10% $18,299,739  $283,960  6.24%
Taxable securities (3) 6,737,658   57,172  3.39   5,828,391   44,715  3.07 
Tax-exempt securities (FTE) (1)(3) 356,712   2,245  2.52   366,350   2,311  2.52 
Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets 400,592   3,001  3.04   674,594   6,805  4.06 
Total interest-earning assets (FTE) 25,708,463   336,348  5.29   25,169,074   337,791  5.39 
            
Noninterest-earning assets:           
Allowance for credit losses (210,169)      (212,996)    
Cash and due from banks 219,540       221,203     
Premises and equipment 396,443       386,021     
Other assets (3) 1,610,104       1,618,315     
Total assets$27,724,381      $27,181,617     
            
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:           
Interest-bearing liabilities:           
Interest-bearing deposits:           
NOW and interest-bearing demand$6,134,004   37,390  2.47  $6,078,090   46,211  3.06 
Money market 6,583,963   49,541  3.05   5,864,217   50,478  3.46 
Savings 1,096,308   624  0.23   1,192,828   706  0.24 
Time 3,446,048   30,831  3.63   3,596,486   35,944  4.02 
Brokered time deposits 50,447   548  4.41   50,343   445  3.56 
Total interest-bearing deposits 17,310,770   118,934  2.79   16,781,964   133,784  3.21 
Federal funds purchased and other borrowings 80,760   1,107  5.56   13      
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 38,900   433  4.51   4      
Long-term debt 254,220   2,862  4.57   324,838   3,795  4.70 
Total borrowed funds 373,880   4,402  4.77   324,855   3,795  4.70 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 17,684,650   123,336  2.83   17,106,819   137,579  3.23 
            
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:           
Noninterest-bearing deposits 6,194,217       6,398,079     
Other liabilities 369,939       390,451     
Total liabilities 24,248,806       23,895,349     
Shareholders' equity 3,475,575       3,286,268     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$27,724,381      $27,181,617     
            
Net interest revenue (FTE)  $213,012      $200,212   
Net interest-rate spread (FTE)    2.46%     2.16%
Net interest margin (FTE) (4)    3.36%     3.20%
 
(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans includes a taxable-equivalent adjustment to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The FTE adjustment totaled $991,000 and $1.06 million, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024. The tax rate used to calculate the adjustment was 26%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate.
(2) Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale.
(3) Unrealized gains and losses on AFS securities, including those related to the transfer from AFS to HTM, have been reclassified to other assets. Pretax unrealized losses of $269 million in 2025 and $322 million in 2024 are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation.
(4) Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.


About United Community Banks, Inc.
United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE: UCB) is the financial holding company for United Community, a top 100 U.S. financial institution committed to building stronger communities and improving the financial health and well-being of its customers. United Community offers a full range of banking, mortgage and wealth management services. As of March 31, 2025, United Community Banks, Inc. had $27.9 billion in assets and operated 200 offices across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The company also manages a nationally recognized SBA lending franchise and a national equipment finance subsidiary, extending its reach to businesses across the country. United is an 11-time winner of J.D. Power’s award for highest customer satisfaction among consumer banks in the Southeast and was named the most trusted bank in the region in 2025. The company has also been recognized eight consecutive years by American Banker as one of the “Best Banks to Work For.” In commercial banking, United earned five 2025 Greenwich Best Brand awards, including national honors for middle market satisfaction. Forbes has consistently named United among the World’s Best and America’s Best Banks. Learn more at ucbi.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release, including the accompanying financial statement tables, contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger-related and other charges that are not considered part of recurring operations, such as “noninterest income – operating”, “noninterest expense - operating”, “operating net income,” “pre-tax, pre-provision income,” “operating net income per diluted common share,” “operating earnings per share,” “tangible book value per common share,” “operating return on common equity,” “operating return on tangible common equity,” “operating return on assets,” “return on assets – pre-tax, pre-provision – operating,” “return on assets – pre-tax, pre-provision,” “operating efficiency ratio,” and “tangible common equity to tangible assets.” These non-GAAP measures are included because United believes they may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating United’s underlying performance trends. These measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with GAAP are included with the accompanying financial statement tables.

Caution About Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In general, forward-looking statements usually may be identified through use of words such as “may,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “will,” “should,” “plan,” “estimate,” “predict,” “continue” and “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, and include statements related to the expected benefits of the acquisition of ANB Holdings, Inc. (“ANB”). Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and represent management’s beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed; they are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time and could cause actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements.

Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to (1) the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the ANB acquisition may not be realized or take longer than anticipated to be realized, (2) disruption from the ANB acquisition of customer, supplier, employee or other business partner relationships, (3) the possibility that the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the ANB acquisition may be greater than anticipated, (4) reputational risk and the reaction of each of the companies’ customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the ANB acquisition, (5) the failure of the ANB acquisition to close or any unexpected delay in closing the ANB acquisition, (6) the risks relating to the integration of ANB’s operations into the operations of United, including the risk that such integration will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected, (7) the risks associated with United’s pursuit of future acquisitions, (8) the risk associated with expansion into new geographic or product markets, (9) the dilution caused by United’s issuance of additional shares of its common stock in the ANB acquisition, and (10) general competitive, economic, political and market conditions. Further information regarding additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be found in the cautionary language included under the headings “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in United’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other documents subsequently filed by United with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Many of these factors are beyond United’s ability to control or predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, shareholders and investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this communication, and United undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for United to predict their occurrence or how they will affect United.

United qualifies all forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

For more information:
Jefferson Harralson
Chief Financial Officer
(864) 240-6208
Jefferson_Harralson@ucbi.com


