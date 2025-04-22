Classiq and Wolfram Join CERN’s Open Quantum Institute to Develop Quantum Optimization for Smart Power Grids

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

TEL AVIV, Israel and CHAMPAIGN, Ill., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Classiq , a leading quantum software development company, and Wolfram Research , a pioneer in computational technology, today announced their selection to join CERN’s Open Quantum Institute (OQI), an initiative aimed at enabling global, inclusive access to quantum computing technologies. As part of this effort, the two organizations will collaborate on applying hybrid quantum-classical methods to challenges in electrical network optimization.

Classiq and Wolfram’s collaboration within the OQI will focus on developing hybrid quantum-classical optimization methods for solving the Unit Commitment Problem (UCP)—a critical challenge in power grid management. This research aims to improve energy efficiency, enhance grid stability and pave the way for quantum-enhanced solutions in sustainable infrastructure.

Addressing Energy Challenges with Quantum Computing

The UCP is a fundamental optimization challenge in energy systems that determines the optimal scheduling of power generators to minimize costs and maintain grid reliability. As power grids grow in complexity—with increasing integration of renewable energy sources—traditional computational methods struggle to scale efficiently.

Classiq and Wolfram will explore quantum computing techniques to improve UCP solutions, leveraging quantum optimization and computational modeling to tackle the complex decision-making challenges involved in energy grid management. By combining quantum software synthesis with advanced mathematical frameworks, the collaboration intends to enhance scalability, efficiency and real-world applicability for energy providers and grid operators.

Advancing Practical Quantum Solutions in OQI

The Open Quantum Institute is hosted at CERN and was established by the Geneva Science and Diplomacy Anticipator (GESDA), with support from UBS. It brings together researchers, industry experts, and policymakers to accelerate the practical use of quantum technologies in addressing global challenges.

“Our participation in the Open Quantum Institute reflects our commitment to solving industry-scale problems using quantum computing,” said Nir Minerbi , CEO of Classiq. “With OQI’s collaborative environment, we can push the boundaries of what’s possible in quantum optimization for energy systems.”

“This partnership leverages complementary strengths: Classiq’s expertise in quantum software development and Wolfram’s capabilities in symbolic and numerical computation,” said Mads Bahrami, Head of Academic Innovation of Wolfram Research. “We look forward to contributing to quantum approaches that address the complexities of modern energy systems.”

Building a Scalable Quantum Energy Framework

The research within OQI will deliver:

Scalable quantum optimization models for energy grid management.

Hybrid quantum-classical workflows that can integrate with existing energy sector infrastructure.

Benchmarking studies to assess performance gains over classical solvers.



This initiative will contribute to advancing quantum applications in sustainable development, aligning with global efforts to optimize energy efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

