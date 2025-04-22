World Education Services Selects Two Organizations to Advance Pathways to Licensure for Internationally Trained Physicians

NEW YORK, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Education Services (WES) today announced that the Massachusetts-based MIRA Coalition and Idaho-based Global Talent have been selected to join the WES Strengthening Immigrant Inclusion Program (SIIP) Demonstration Opportunity. Both organizations will partner with WES to ensure that internationally trained doctors have accessible pathways to licensure to practice in the United States, addressing critical shortages in primary care and benefiting communities where access to care is limited.

The MIRA Coalition is the largest coalition in New England promoting the rights and integration of immigrants and refugees. Through education, advocacy, and organizing, MIRA supports more than 140 member organizations across the region. Global Talent offers personalized career coaching and formal training to internationally educated immigrants and refugees, helping them rebuild their careers and contribute their expertise to the U.S. workforce.

Together, the two organizations comprise the newest SIIP Demonstration cohort, which will focus on advancing pathways to licensure for internationally trained physicians.

“We are excited to continue this work with two organizations that have already demonstrated leadership in workforce inclusion,” said Katherine Gebremedhin, director of State and Local Initiatives at WES. “Their efforts will help communities address health care shortages while helping immigrant and refugee health workers to resume meaningful careers.”

Launched in 2022, the SIIP Demonstration Opportunity provides tailored technical assistance, financial support, and program development resources to organizations advancing immigrant workforce inclusion. The program aims to bridge the gap between policy and practice by highlighting scalable models that can guide the development of proven programs across the country. This year's Demonstration Opportunity builds on the success of three previous cohorts, which focused on health care bridging programs, immigrant, and refugee professional networks, and equitable pathways to teaching careers.

With the U.S. facing a projected shortage of up to 86,000 practicing physicians by 2036, internationally trained physicians represent a vital but underutilized talent pool. One in five doctors in the U.S. is internationally trained, yet many more—skilled, experienced, and ready to serve—are impeded by significant barriers to licensure.

"We're encouraged by the growing momentum behind policy changes that support internationally trained physicians," said Kit Taintor, senior director of U.S. Policy and Programs at WES. "Unlocking this talent not only strengthens local health systems—it boosts economic resilience and ensures that communities have access to the care they need to thrive."

About the Strengthening Immigrant Inclusion Program

The Strengthening Immigrant Inclusion Program (SIIP, formerly the Skilled Immigrant Integration Program) supports communities across the U.S. with technical assistance, strategic guidance, and a peer network. The SIIP Network comprises more than 45 member communities working to advance immigrant and refugee workforce inclusion. For a complete list of current SIIP participants, see the SIIP Network Map.

About WES

Founded in 1974, World Education Services (WES) is a non-profit social enterprise that supports the educational, economic, and social inclusion of immigrants, refugees, and international students. From evaluating academic credentials to shaping policy, designing programs, and providing philanthropic funding, we partner with a diverse set of organizations, leaders, and networks to uplift individuals and drive systems change.

