Edible Garden's Kick. Sports Nutrition Gains Distribution at Major Midwest Big-Box Retailer

BELVIDERE, NJ, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, today announced that its Kick. Sports Nutrition product line is now available at a major Midwest big-box retailer. This milestone marks a significant step in the brand’s omnichannel go-to-market strategy, which also includes an upcoming e-commerce debut through Amazon, Edible Garden’s exclusive online distribution partner.

Kick. Sports Nutrition is Edible Garden’s latest innovation in the rapidly growing sports nutrition space, providing clean-label, functional products at an accessible price point. The product line includes plant-based and whey protein powders and is set to expand with pre-workout, post-workout, and hydration formulations designed for performance, recovery, and overall wellness.

“This is a significant milestone for Edible Garden and our Kick. Sports Nutrition brand,” said Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden. “We are delighted to introduce Kick. Sports Nutrition at a leading Midwest big-box retailer, which marks an important expansion of our brick-and-mortar presence. Physical retail plays a critical role in our go-to-market strategy by allowing consumers to discover and engage with our products in trusted, high-traffic locations. At the same time, we are preparing for a strategic e-commerce launch on Amazon, our exclusive online partner, in collaboration with Pirawna, a Verified Amazon Partner and leading e-commerce growth agency. By combining the reach and credibility of brick-and-mortar retail with the scale and precision of Amazon’s e-commerce platform, we are creating a powerful, integrated distribution strategy. This omnichannel approach improves accessibility, strengthens brand visibility, and allows us to connect with consumers wherever they prefer to shop—whether in-store or online. It represents a cohesive strategy aimed at driving growth and establishing Kick. Sports Nutrition as a leader in the clean labeled, ‘Better for You’ performance category.”

According to the IMARC Group, the global sports nutrition market is projected to grow from $54.8 billion in 2023 to $103.3 billion by 2032. This rapid expansion reflects the increasing demand for natural, personalized, and effective health solutions for performance-minded consumers. Edible Garden’s omnichannel approach positions the brand to meet that demand by offering convenience, value, and clean ingredients through both retail and online channels.

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 5,000 stores in the US, Caribbean and South America, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and Self-Watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art vertically integrated greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented (US Nos.: US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2 and US 11,830, 088 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Its proprietary patented (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) Self-Watering display is designed to increase plant shelf life and provide an enhanced in-store plant display experience. The Company has been named a FoodTech 500 company by Forward Fooding, a leading AgriFoodTech organization. In addition, Edible Garden is also a Giga Guru member of Walmart's Project Gigaton sustainability initiative. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company’s Kick. Sports Nutrition line features premium performance products that cater to today’s health-conscious athletes looking for cleaner labeled, better for you options. Furthermore, Edible Garden offers a line of fresh, sustainable, and functional condiments such as Pulp fermented gourmet & chili-based sauces and Edible Garden's Pickle Party - fresh pickles & krauts. For more information on Pulp products go to https://www.pulpflavors.com. For more information on Vitamin Whey® products go to https://vitaminwhey.com. For more information on Edible Garden go to https://ediblegardenag.com.

