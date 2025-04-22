Theranica Announces Coverage Policy from the Second Largest U.S. Health Insurer for Its Nerivio® REN Wearable Migraine Treatment, Reaching Access for 80 Million Americans

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. and NETANYA, Israel, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theranica , a prescribed neuromodulation therapeutics company, today announced that that its FDA-cleared, non-drug, prescribed migraine treatment, the Nerivio ® REN wearable , is now covered by the second largest health insurer in the U.S. with 47 million members. The newly published coverage policy enables access to the treatment for insured members who are diagnosed with migraine and meet the policy criteria.

Millions of Americans living with migraine—particularly children, veterans and those managing comorbidities—face barriers to effective, tolerable care. This decision, by one of the nations’ largest insurers , is a major step toward improving access. This action more than doubles the number of insured individuals who now have coverage for the Nerivio REN wearable, via prescription, increasing from about 30 million to 80 million Americans across 20 states.

Migraine is one of the most prevalent, disabling, and underdiagnosed neurological disorders affecting over one billion people worldwide, often leading to chronic disability and significant disruptions in daily life. Unlike most chronic diseases, migraine treatment remains overwhelmingly reactive, relying on acute therapies despite strong clinical evidence supporting early, preventive intervention.

Overreliance on only acute treatments when prevention may be beneficial contributes to disease progression, higher disability rates, and increased healthcare costs. The standard pharmacological approach to treatment can cause systemic side effects, like fatigue, nausea, and cognitive impairment, and may be contraindicated for patients managing comorbidities.

The Nerivio REN wearable provides a clinically proven, drug-free solution for both acute and preventive treatment of migraine in adults and children aged 8 and older.

“This published policy for the Nerivio REN wearable represents a major step forward in expanding treatment options for millions of people living with migraine,” said Dr. Richard B. Lipton, Edwin S. Lowe Professor and Vice Chair of Neurology at Albert Einstein College of Medicine and Director of the Montefiore Headache Center. “Multiple clinical trials indicate Nerivio as a safe and clinically effective therapy, offering patients a much-needed alternative to medication. Lack of reimbursement has been a barrier to use. I am grateful that this large health insurer has made this treatment option available, particularly for those who cannot tolerate or do not respond well to pharmacological treatments.”

This recent coverage decision follows similar moves by several other health insurers in the past year, including Highmark, Blue Cross Blue Shield North Dakota, and Medicaid programs in Colorado, Washington D.C., Ohio, Arizona, Virginia, and New Jersey, as well as the Veterans Administration.

“This is especially good news for millions of children and adolescents living with migraine,” said Dr. Aliya L. Frederick, a Child Neurologist at Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego and Assistant Clinical Professor of Neurosciences and Pediatrics at UC San Diego. “There is a lack of FDA-authorized therapies for migraine for this age group, especially for children as young as 8. Delays in proper treatment in children might cause chronification of the disease in later years. Reimbursed access to Nerivio fills an unmet need that is challenging so many families.”

“We are thrilled to have 25% of the U.S. population eligible for insurance reimbursement when they are prescribed with the Nerivio REN wearable,” said Alon Ironi, CEO and co-founder of Theranica. “This is wonderful news for Americans living with migraine, including millions of children. Migraine is a complex neurological disorder, and it is essential that patients have access to a variety of effective, evidence-based treatments, including non-drug solutions. We will continue working with more insurance companies in the private sector, as well as federal and state healthcare authorities, to ensure that every person living with migraine has the opportunity to receive appropriate, affordable care.”

For more information about the Nerivio REN wearable, and for resources to help advocate for coverage with additional insurance plans, please visit www.neriviocovered.com .

About Nerivio

The Nerivio ® REN wearable is an acute and preventive (dual-use) prescription migraine treatment that works without drugs, needles, or invasive procedures. FDA-cleared for patients aged 8 and above, it uses gentle electrical pulses on the arm to activate the brain’s natural pain regulation system, relieving migraine symptoms during an attack, and reducing the frequency and burden of future episodes when used preventively. Controlled by a smartphone app, the Nerivio REN wearable offers a safe, effective, and easy-to-use way to manage migraine—without the risk of systemic side effects or drug interactions.

About Theranica

Theranica is a neuromodulation therapeutics company pioneering drug-free treatments for idiopathic pain conditions. Its FDA-cleared flagship product, Nerivio®, is the first-and-only prescribed REN wearable for both acute and preventive migraine care. Used in more than one million treatments across the U.S., Nerivio provides a much-needed option for migraine patient populations with unique qualities, including children, veterans, individuals managing comorbidities, and women of childbearing age. Dedicated to modernizing pain management without drugs or needles, Theranica continues to develop cutting-edge neuromodulation therapies that reshape the way pain is treated.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fa53949c-07a2-40b7-9c39-634a4c17a3dd