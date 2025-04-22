BlueGenes Partners with Level Care to Revolutionize Medication Management for Union Members

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueGenes , a pioneering technology company specializing in permission medicine, today announced a strategic partnership with Level Care, the healthcare division of the carpenters union. This collaboration will provide Level Care members with access to BlueGenes' cutting-edge pharmacogenomic (PGX) testing, ensuring safer and more effective medication management.

BlueGenes' patent-pending technology integrates seamlessly with Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) and Electronic Medical Records (EMRs) to apply genetic data to clinical prescribing decisions in real-time. This innovative approach eliminates the traditional trial-and-error method of medication selection, empowering healthcare providers to prescribe the right medication at the right dosage from the outset.

“We are excited to offer BlueGenes to Level Care. Our groundbreaking technology will help so many members to make sure they are on the right medication the first time, as opposed to the traditional trial and errors system we have become accustomed to,” said Nick Glimcher, CEO of BlueGenes.

The partnership aims to enhance patient safety, reduce healthcare plan costs, minimize inpatient stays and emergency room visits, and improve medication adherence and overall member health. By leveraging PGX testing, Level Care is taking a proactive step towards personalized medicine, ensuring that its members receive the most effective and safest treatments.

“Level Care is an early adopter and supporter of BlueGenes. They have seen firsthand how BlueGenes has improved member experience and overall health,” stated Glimcher.

BlueGenes distinguishes itself from competitors by offering real-time claim reviews, enabling providers to make informed clinical decisions at the point of prescribing. Unlike traditional paper or digital tests that require manual review with each prescription, BlueGenes automates the process, ensuring timely and accurate application of genetic data.

“BlueGenes is a patient advocate, ensuring individuals are not subjected to unnecessary experimentation within the healthcare system,” Glimcher added. “We are transforming healthcare by making personalized medicine a reality.”

This partnership underscores BlueGenes' commitment to revolutionizing medication management and improving patient outcomes. The company continues to seek partnerships with payor plans, brokers, and healthcare professionals to expand access to its innovative technology.

About BlueGenes

BlueGenes is at the forefront of permission medicine, offering a patent-pending technology that integrates genetic data with PBMs and EMRs to optimize clinical prescribing decisions in real-time. BlueGenes is dedicated to empowering patients and healthcare providers by eliminating the trial-and-error approach to medication selection. Through its innovative platform, BlueGenes ensures that patients receive the right medication at the right dosage, improving patient safety, reducing healthcare costs, and enhancing overall health outcomes.