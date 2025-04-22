Aecon recognized as one of Canada’s Greenest Employers

TORONTO, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aecon Group Inc. (“Aecon”) (TSX: ARE) is pleased to celebrate its recognition as one of Canada’s Greenest Employers along with the release of its 2024 Sustainability Report.

Canada's Greenest Employers list is selected by editors of Mediacorp Canada, recognizing companies that lead the nation in creating an organizational culture of environmental awareness and developing exceptional sustainability initiatives.

“Aecon is proud to be named one of Canada’s Greenest Employers, demonstrating our success in implementing internal practices and fostering external partnerships that drive excellence in what we build and how we build it,” said Jean-Louis Servranckx, President & Chief Executive Officer, Aecon Group Inc.

In 2024, 59% of Aecon’s revenue was linked to sustainability projects related to climate change mitigation, energy transition, renewable energy and essential water resource management. Aecon advanced clean energy projects including the Oneida Energy Storage Project, the Darlington New Nuclear Project, and the Bruce Power and Darlington nuclear refurbishments in Ontario, while bringing new hydroelectric capacity to British Columbia through the completion of the Site C Generating Station and Spillways Civil Works Project. Aecon also progressed multiple urban transportation projects in Ontario, the Réseau express métropolitain in Québec, and the Surrey Langley SkyTrain Stations Project in British Columbia.

Aecon’s Sustainability Report highlights its commitment to sustainability in what we build and how we build it, as well as initiatives to reduce emissions and embed sustainable innovation throughout its operations. To-date, Aecon has achieved a 34% cumulative reduction since 2020 in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions based on intensity-based targets relative to revenue, surpassing its 30% reduction target in advance of the 2030 target date.

“We’re pleased to underscore our role as an innovative partner in delivering major infrastructure projects – working seamlessly with our clients, partners, suppliers, Indigenous Rights-holders, and communities to pursue shared goals in advancing the energy transition and building what matters to enable future generations to thrive,” said Prabh K. Banga, Vice President, Sustainability, Aecon Group Inc.

Building on its long-standing commitment to engaging with communities while supporting economic and community prosperity, Aecon was designated as a Supply Change™ Indigenous Procurement Champion by the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business and procured $127 million of goods and services from the Indigenous economy in 2024.

The complete report is available on Aecon’s website at www.aecon.com/sustainability and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.





About Aecon

Aecon Group Inc. is a North American construction and infrastructure development company with global experience. Aecon delivers integrated solutions to private and public-sector clients through its Construction segment in the Civil, Urban Transportation, Nuclear, Utility, and Industrial sectors, and provides project development, financing, investment, management, and operations and maintenance services through its Concessions segment. Join our online community on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram @AeconGroupInc.

