Correction: Northland Power Showcases Progress in 2024 Sustainability Report

TORONTO, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northland Power Inc. (“Northland” or the “Company”) (TSX: NPI) today released its 2024 Sustainability Report, ‘Powering Possibility’, highlighting the Company’s key sustainability achievements over the past year.

“Our commitment to people, communities, and the planet is at the heart of everything we do,” said Christine Healy, President and CEO. “This report not only highlights the measurable progress we’ve made toward our sustainability goals, but also the core values that guide us. From operational excellence across our fleet, to key milestones on our Hai Long (1.0 GW), Baltic Power (1.1 GW), and Oneida (250 MW) projects, we are driving the global energy transition and helping build a more sustainable future for generations to come.”

In 2024, Northland delivered tangible results through its diverse portfolio of energy solutions, including

offshore wind, onshore wind, solar, storage and natural gas. By fostering strong global partnerships and prioritizing sustainable practices, the Company continues to deliver safe, reliable and affordable energy to communities around the world. This year’s achievements further reinforce Northland’s long-term sustainability strategy and its commitment to responsible, aligned execution across all operations.



A full copy of the 2024 Sustainability Report is available on Northland’s website at:

https://www.northlandpower.com/en/resources/Sustainability%20Report/Northland-Power-2024-Sustainability-Report-web.pdf



Report Highlights

Generated 11,046 GWh of electricity globally, with 2.5 GW of gross renewable energy capacity

Achieved a 30% reduction in GHG emissions intensity since 2019

Advanced 2.4 GW of renewable projects under construction, poised to support emissions targets and local decarbonization

Maintained strong sustainability ratings across major agencies

Strengthened health and safety initiatives company-wide

Launched a digital due diligence platform to enhance engagement with global suppliers

ABOUT NORTHLAND POWER

Northland Power is a Canada-based global power producer dedicated to accelerating the global energy transition. Founded in 1987, with almost four decades of experience, Northland has a long history of developing, owning and operating a diversified mix of energy infrastructure assets including offshore and onshore wind, solar, battery energy storage, and natural gas. Northland also supplies energy through a regulated utility.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with global offices in seven countries, Northland owns or has an economic interest in 3.2 GW of gross operating generating capacity, 2.4 GW under construction and a significant inventory of early to mid-stage development opportunities encompassing approximately 10 GW of potential capacity. Publicly traded since 1997, Northland's Common Shares, Series 1 and Series 2 Preferred Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A and NPI.PR.B, respectively.

For further information, please contact:

Dario Neimarlija, Vice President, FP&A & Investor Relations

647-288-1019

investorrelations@northlandpower.com

Victor Gravili, Head of Global Brand & Integrated Communications

647-288-1105

communications@northlandpower.com