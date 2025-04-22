Night Vision Device Market to Grow USD 18.03 Billion by 2032, Driven by Increasing Demand for Security and Military Applications | SNS Insider

Austin, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Night Vision Device Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider Report, “The Night Vision Device Market Size was valued at USD 7.66 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 18.03 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 10.01% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Night Vision Device Market Growth Driven by Military, Security, and Civilian Applications

The Night Vision Device (NVD) market is experiencing significant growth, fueled by advancements in technology across military, defense, security, and civilian sectors. This growth is driven by military modernization efforts, along with expanding civilian applications in law enforcement, wildlife spotting, hunting, and outdoor activities. The U.S. market, valued at USD 2.24 billion in 2023, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.84%.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (AN/PVS-14 Night Vision Monocular)

(AN/PVS-14 Night Vision Monocular) RTX (formerly Raytheon Technologies Corporation) (AN/PAS-13 Thermal Weapon Sight)

BAE Systems (ENVG III/FWS-I Integrated Night Vision System)

(ENVG III/FWS-I Integrated Night Vision System) Elbit Systems Ltd . (Enhanced Night Vision Goggle – Binocular (ENVG-B))

. (Enhanced Night Vision Goggle – Binocular (ENVG-B)) FLIR Systems Inc. (FLIR Breach PTQ136 Thermal Monocular)

(FLIR Breach PTQ136 Thermal Monocular) Bharat Electronics Limited (Passive Night Vision Goggles)

(Passive Night Vision Goggles) Thales Group (Minie-D/Minie-D NVG Night Vision Goggles)

(Minie-D/Minie-D NVG Night Vision Goggles) American Technologies Network Corp. (ATN Corp.) (ATN PVS7 Night Vision Goggles)

(ATN Corp.) (ATN PVS7 Night Vision Goggles) Collins Aerospace (AN/AVS-10 Panoramic Night Vision Goggle)

(AN/AVS-10 Panoramic Night Vision Goggle) Meopta Optica S.R.O (MeoNight 1.1 Night Vision Device)

(MeoNight 1.1 Night Vision Device) Harris Corporation (F5032 Lightweight Night Vision Binocular)

(F5032 Lightweight Night Vision Binocular) Photonis (Exosens) (16mm Auto-Gated Image Intensifier Tubes)

(16mm Auto-Gated Image Intensifier Tubes) Intevac Inc. (ISIE10 EBAPS Night Vision Sensor)

(ISIE10 EBAPS Night Vision Sensor) NVLS - NightVision Lasers Spain (Wide Field of View Night Vision Goggles)

(Wide Field of View Night Vision Goggles) N-Vision Optics (PVS-7 Night Vision Goggles).

Night Vision Devices Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 7.66 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 18.03 Billion CAGR CAGR of 10.01% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Type (Camera, Goggles, Scope, Monocular & Binoculars, Others)

• By Technology (Imaging Intensifier, Thermal Imaging, Infrared Illumination, Other Emerging Technologies)

• By Product (Security & Surveillance, Wildlife Spotting & Hunting, Wildlife Conservation, Navigation, Paranormal Research, Others)

• By End-use (Government, Military & Defense, Consumer) Key Drivers • Expanding Night Vision Market Driven by Military Security Wildlife Outdoor and Smart City Applications.



• Advancements in Technology and Expanding Applications Drive Growth Opportunities in Night Vision Device Market.

Technological innovations, including improved infrared sensors, AI-driven imaging, and thermal imaging, have significantly enhanced device performance, while reduced manufacturing costs have made NVDs more accessible for commercial use. Additionally, the increasing adoption of NVDs in automotive safety systems and smart city surveillance further boosts market prospects, expanding the market beyond traditional military applications. The combination of these factors ensures that NVD technology is becoming more widespread and integral to both defense and civilian sectors.

Key Industry Segmentation Analysis

By Type

In 2023, goggles dominated the night vision devices market with a 28.2% share, widely used in military, law enforcement, and security due to their tactical advantages, including enhanced situational awareness and depth perception. Their integration with helmet-mounted systems in defense and aviation further boosts demand.

Monocular and binocular night vision devices are expected to see the fastest growth from 2024 to 2032. Their portability, low cost, and flexibility make them popular among wildlife enthusiasts, hunters, and adventurers, while increasing use in search and rescue operations and navigation presents significant market opportunities in both commercial and personal applications.

By Technology

In 2023, thermal imaging captured 40.2% of the night vision device market, driven by its ability to detect heat signatures in total darkness, smoke, and rain. It is extensively used in military, defense, surveillance, and industrial inspections, providing accurate threat detection, search and rescue, and border security solutions. The growing use of AI in drones, autonomous vehicles, and smart security systems further strengthens its market dominance.

Imaging intensifier technology is expected to grow rapidly from 2024 to 2032 due to its affordability, lightweight design, and real-time image enhancement. Used in military night vision goggles, scopes, and low-light cameras, ongoing improvements in high-resolution intensifiers and digital night vision will further boost its market presence, making it a key growth segment in the global combat systems industry.

By Application

In 2023, the security and surveillance segment dominated the night vision device market with a 25.2% share, driven by increased demand for border security, law enforcement, and infrastructure protection. Both government and private agencies are investing in night-vision cameras, goggles, and scopes for round-the-clock surveillance. The integration of thermal imaging and AI-based analytics has made night vision essential for enhanced threat detection and crime prevention.

The wildlife spotting and hunting segment is expected to grow rapidly from 2024 to 2032, driven by increased nocturnal hunting, wildlife watching, and ecotourism. The rising demand for affordable, lightweight night vision monoculars, binoculars, and thermal scopes, along with their use in conservation, presents significant market growth opportunities.

By End-use

In 2023, the Government, Military & Defense sector held the largest share of the night vision device market, accounting for 63.5%, driven by increased investments in border security, tactical missions, and military modernization. Defense forces worldwide are adopting night vision goggles, thermal scopes, and imaging systems to enhance capabilities in low-light conditions.

The consumer segment is expected to register the highest growth from 2024 to 2032, as the demand for affordable, high-resolution night vision devices for hunting, wildlife viewing, and personal security rises, supported by advancements in smart home security.

North America's Dominance and Asia-Pacific's Rapid Growth

In 2023, North America held a 37.6% share of the night vision device market, driven by significant government spending on defense, homeland security, and law enforcement. For example, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) are heavily investing in advanced night vision goggles, thermal cameras, and surveillance systems to enhance military and border operations. Additionally, the growing use of night vision technology for wildlife research, outdoor sports, and private security is expected to fuel market expansion. Leading companies like FLIR Systems (Teledyne FLIR) and L3Harris Technologies are developing next-gen solutions for both military and commercial uses.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest-growing CAGR from 2024 to 2032, supported by increasing defense budgets, rising security concerns, and the growing adoption of consumer applications. Countries such as China and India are rapidly upgrading defense and surveillance infrastructure, with rising demand in sectors like wildlife conservation, adventure tourism, and night hunting across Australia and Southeast Asia.

Recent Development

21 Jan 2025, L3Harris Technologies has received a USD 263 million order from the U.S. Army for continued production of the Enhanced Night Vision Goggle – Binocular (ENVG-B), marking the second order under the full-scale production program

August 12, 2024, Photonis has delivered 18mm image intensifier tubes to Theon Sensors for integration into the Australian Army’s NYX night vision binoculars. The advanced 4G+ technology enhances situational awareness with superior image quality and extended operational range for both dismounted soldiers and military vehicle drivers.

