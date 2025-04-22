Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. Achieves Significant Milestone with Upgrade to OTCQB Trading Platform

VANCOUVER, BC, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. (CSE: SPIR, OTCQB: SBLCF) ("Spirit" or the "Company"), a leading blockchain technology investment company, is pleased to announce its successful upgrade to the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB"), effective April 22, 2025. Spirit’s common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol “SPIR”.

The Company's common shares will begin trading on the OTCQB under the symbol "SBLCF" as of market open tomorrow. This achievement represents a significant milestone in Spirit's growth trajectory and commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

"Our upgrade to OTCQB marks a pivotal moment for Spirit Blockchain Capital and our shareholders," said Lewis Bateman, Chief Executive Officer of Spirit Blockchain Capital. "This advancement provides greater visibility within the U.S. investment community and improves accessibility for U.S. investors seeking to participate in the expanding blockchain economy through our diversified portfolio of assets."

The OTCQB, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., is a premier marketplace for entrepreneurial and development stage companies that are current in their financial reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. The OTCQB is recognized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities.

Real-Time quotes and market information for Spirit can be accessed on the OTC Market’s website at www.otcmarkets.com .

Benefits of the OTCQB upgrade include:

Enhanced visibility and accessibility to the U.S. investment community

Improved liquidity potential and broader shareholder base

Greater transparency through higher reporting standards

Increased credibility with the financial community

Spirit Blockchain Capital continues to focus on its strategic initiatives in blockchain technology investments, cryptocurrency mining operations, and digital asset management across multiple blockchain ecosystems.

About Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc.

Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. is a growth-oriented investment company focused on the blockchain technology sector. With a diversified portfolio approach, the Company invests in blockchain infrastructure, cryptocurrencies, mining operations, and emerging blockchain technologies. Spirit aims to create shareholder value through strategic investments in a rapidly expanding digital asset landscape.

