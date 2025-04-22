BioProcess360 Partners Launches New Chromatography Company Through Transfer of IP, Assets and Personnel from LigaTrap Technologies

RALEIGH, N.C., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioProcess360 Partners today announced the formation of ChromaGenix, a new biotechnology company focused on advancing downstream purification technologies for emerging biotherapeutics. The company has been formed through the transfer of intellectual property, core assets, and scientific personnel from LigaTrap Technologies, LLC, a platform technology company originally spun out of North Carolina State University (NC State).

ChromaGenix is launching to meet a growing global demand for scalable, application-specific purification solutions in the production of gene therapies, mRNA vaccines, exosomes, and lipid nanoparticles (LNPs). Its portfolio will be built on LigaTrap’s proven ligand discovery platform and expanded into new resin and membrane-based formats.

“We have always believed our technology had the potential to compete with much larger players in the biotech space, and our participation in international consortia and growing client base gave us confidence in the strength of what we were building,” said Dr. Michael Crapanzano, Co-Founder of LigaTrap Technologies, LLC. “From our first interactions with BioProcess360 Partners it was clear to me that their experience in scale-up and commercialization of affinity resins in the Bioprocessing space is valuable as we now embark on a similar path. The ‘Think and Do’ mindset from NC State shaped us early on and that same spirit now lives on in ChromaGenix.”

With up to $35 million in planned capital investment over five years, ChromaGenix will fund construction of a 6,500 sq. ft. GMP and R&D facility to support in-house development and manufacturing and talent growth up to 40 full-time employees, including commercial, technical, operations and customer applications support roles.

"This is the beginning of a new venture that we believe will reshape how the industry approaches purification for modern medicines, and we’re proud to continue building on the foundation established by LigaTrap,” said Chris Major, Founding Partner at BioProcess360 Partners. “ChromaGenix represents a rare convergence of breakthrough science, practical experience, and long-term investment — all focused on helping manufacturers to unlock the full potential of advanced therapeutics.”





Meeting at NC State University to celebrate the formation of new company, ChromaGenix.

(L-R) Anne Rozakis, David Roush, Mike Crapanzano, Stefano Menegatti, Patrick Gilbert, Brad Beatty, Chris Major

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a3ac40d2-e06a-49f9-9b83-9ab8150f0404