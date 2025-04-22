Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative Selects PacBio as Technology Partner for Global Project to Advance Alzheimer’s Disease Research in North Africa

MENLO PARK, Calif. and GENEVA, Switzerland , April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative (DAC), a global initiative to prevent Alzheimer’s disease and improve brain health, today announced that PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB), a leader in high-quality, highly-accurate long-read sequencing platforms, will be a technology partner to its North African Dementia Registry (NADR) project. Spearheaded by DAC, this effort brings together The Institute of Global Health and Human Ecology (I-GHHE) at The American University in Cairo (AUC) and UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, University College London (UCL), and aims to develop a high-quality, comprehensive multi-omics dataset to advance the research community’s understanding of the genetics of Alzheimer’s disease and dementias in diverse global populations.

This collaboration represents a significant step toward addressing the underrepresentation of North African populations in dementia research. The NADR is the first dementia-focused registry of its kind in North Africa. The DAC-led effort with AUC and UCL will enable biosamples collection, cognitive assessments and digital phenotyping. By generating a comprehensive multi-omics dataset, researchers will have the opportunity to explore new insights into the genetic and environmental factors contributing to Alzheimer's disease and dementias. This initiative will leverage PacBio's advanced sequencing technology to generate genetic insights that can guide future research, prevention, and treatment efforts.

Vaibhav Narayan, Executive Vice President at Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative, highlighted the global impact of this effort. "This collaboration will bolster our understanding of Alzheimer’s disease in a region characterized by remarkable genetic diversity. Over time, these insights will inform locally relevant prevention and intervention strategies for communities often overlooked in global research efforts."

"We are proud to partner with DAC, AUC, and UCL on this important project to advance our understanding of the genetics of Alzheimer’s disease, and hopefully help researchers identify new diagnostic tools and therapeutic solutions," said Neil Ward, Vice President and General Manager of EMEA at PacBio. "Our long-read sequencing technology is uniquely suited to deliver the high-quality genomic data needed to explore the complex genetic landscape of Alzheimer’s disease. This initiative aligns with our commitment to enabling genomic discoveries that improve human health worldwide."

Dr Mie Rizig, UCL NADR lead and clinical senior research fellow in the Department of Neuromuscular Diseases at UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, emphasized the critical need for robust datasets in dementia research. "Addressing the global challenge of dementia requires diverse, high-quality datasets. With PacBio's technology and workflows, we can accelerate our understanding of the genetic architecture of populations in North Africa and uncover novel biomarkers and potential therapeutic targets."

"With a population exceeding 110 million, Egypt serves as a unique bridge between Africa and the Middle East, offering a rich tapestry of genetic and cultural heritage," said Mohamed Salama, author of AL-SEHA, AUC-NADR lead, and professor at AUC's I-GHHE. "This collaboration not only promises to benefit the Egyptian population but also aims to advance our collective understanding of dementia in the region and beyond." Data generated through this collaboration will be made accessible via the Alzheimer’s Disease Data Initiative (ADDI) platform, which provides controlled access to researchers worldwide to support continued innovation in Alzheimer’s disease research. DAC is bringing together a diverse array of partners to foster collaboration and innovation to enhance our capabilities and drive meaningful outcomes that address the challenges and opportunities in brain health. Together, we are committed to building a future that benefits all stakeholders involved.

About the Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative

The Davos Alzheimer's Collaborative (DAC) is a pioneering worldwide initiative to prevent Alzheimer’s disease and improve brain health, seeking to mirror the success of global efforts against infectious diseases such as HIV/AIDS, Covid, and Malaria. DAC is extending global research beyond its current focus on traditional Western European ethnic populations into the highly diversified populations of the Global South, where the vast majority of those with Alzheimer’s live. By introducing lower-cost screening and diagnostic tools as well as new treatment and prevention modalities in primary care and community health settings, DAC is driving implementation of health system solutions that are appropriate for worldwide application. DAC also promotes the vital importance of brain health throughout the lifespan by addressing cardiometabolic and lifestyle factors, especially in early and mid-life. Absent effective action at scale around the world, by 2050, more than 150 million families and half a billion people will be personally impacted by dementia, creating a social, financial, economic, and global security disaster of historic proportions. DAC was launched in Davos in 2021 by the World Economic Forum and the Global CEO Initiative on Alzheimer's Disease. For more information, please visit: davosalzheimerscollaborative.org.

About The American University in Cairo (AUC) and the Institute of Global Health and Human Ecology (I-GHHE)

Founded in 1919, The American University in Cairo (AUC) is a leading English-language, American-accredited institution of higher education and center of the intellectual, social, and cultural life of the Arab world. It is a vital bridge between East and West, linking Egypt and the region to the world through scholarly research, partnerships with academic and research institutions and study abroad programs.

The University offers 39 undergraduate, 52 master’s and two PhD programs rooted in a liberal arts education that encourages students to think critically and find creative solutions to conflicts and challenges facing both the region and the world.

An independent, nonprofit, politically non-partisan, non-sectarian and equal opportunity institution, AUC is fully accredited in Egypt and the United States.

Espousing a philosophy of implementation sciences, the Institute of Global Health and Human Ecology (I-GHHE) at AUC capitalizes on talents and resources across the University, including the Biomedical Sciences, Nanotechnology, Biotechnology, and Engineering within the School of Sciences and Engineering (SSE), the community insights of the Social and Behavioral Sciences in the School of Humanities and Social Sciences, the economic and entrepreneurial expertise of the School of Business, and the practical know-how of public policy and administration in the School of Global Affairs and Public Policy. With a holistic approach to health and sustainability, the I-GHHE provides an initial focus on curricula and research in support of Environmental Health, Precision Health and Public Health Policy and Management, inclusive of leadership and emergency management.

About UCL – London’s Global University

UCL is a diverse global community of world-class academics, students, industry links, external partners, and alumni. Our powerful collective of individuals and institutions work together to explore new possibilities.

Since 1826, we have championed independent thought by attracting and nurturing the world's best minds. Our community of more than 50,000 students from 150 countries and over 16,000 staff pursues academic excellence, breaks boundaries and makes a positive impact on real world problems.

The Times and Sunday Times University of the Year 2024, we are consistently ranked among the top 10 universities in the world and are one of only a handful of institutions rated as having the strongest academic reputation and the broadest research impact.

We have a progressive and integrated approach to our teaching and research – championing innovation, creativity and cross-disciplinary working. We teach our students how to think, not what to think, and see them as partners, collaborators and contributors. For almost 200 years, we are proud to have opened higher education to students from a wide range of backgrounds and to change the way we create and share knowledge.

We were the first in England to welcome women to university education and that courageous attitude and disruptive spirit is still alive today. We are UCL.

www.ucl.ac.uk | Read news at www.ucl.ac.uk/news/ | Listen to UCL podcasts on SoundCloud | View images on Flickr | Find out what’s on at UCL Minds

About Pacific Biosciences

PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB) is a premier life science technology company that designs, develops, and manufactures advanced sequencing solutions to help scientists and clinical researchers resolve genetically complex problems. Our products and technologies stem from two highly differentiated core technologies focused on accuracy, quality and completeness which include our HiFi long-read sequencing and our SBB® short-read sequencing technologies. Our products address solutions across a broad set of research applications including human germline sequencing, plant and animal sciences, infectious disease and microbiology, oncology, and other emerging applications. For more information, please visit www.pacb.com and follow @PacBio.

PacBio products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the uses, advantages, quality or performance of, the benefits or expected benefits of using, PacBio products or technologies, including in connection with the use of PacBio technology in, or that PacBio technology is uniquely suited for, the NADR project intended to study and accelerate advancements to better understand underlying factors contributing to Alzheimer’s disease and dementia; that the NADR results could guide future research, prevention, and treatment efforts or identify new diagnostic tools, biomarkers, therapeutic solutions or potential therapeutic targets; accessibility of data generated during the NADR project through the ADDI platform; and other future events. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they are subject to assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from currently anticipated results. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks related to reductions in government funding for research grants or contracts; the impact of U.S. export restrictions and tariffs on the shipment of PacBio products to and sourcing of materials from certain countries; rapidly changing technologies and extensive competition in genomic sequencing; unanticipated increases in costs or expenses; interruptions or delays in the supply of components or materials for, or manufacturing of, PacBio products and products under development; third-party claims alleging infringement of patents and proprietary rights or seeking to invalidate PacBio's patents or proprietary rights; and other risks associated with general macroeconomic conditions and geopolitical instability. Additional factors that could materially affect actual results can be found in PacBio's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including PacBio's most recent reports on Forms 8-K, 10-K, and 10-Q, and include those listed under the caption “Risk Factors.” These forward-looking statements, including PacBio’s preliminary unaudited financial information and PacBio’s financial guidance, are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof; except as required by law, PacBio disclaims any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

