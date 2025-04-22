NFL Hall of Famer John Randle Tackles Joint Stiffness with New Supplement Partner Campio

RANCHO PALOS ESTATES, Calif., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Campio, a new supplement brand focused on simplifying wellness choices, today announced a partnership with NFL Hall of Famer and former Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle, John Randle. Randle, known for his legendary tenacity on the ﬁeld, will serve as the brand's ﬁrst Campio Ambassador.

Since retiring from his demanding NFL career, Randle sought solutions for the resulting stiffness and aches. He found relief with Campio's all-in-one joint support supplement, launched in early 2025. "My body used to be stiff and achy in the morning," said Randle. "After using the Campio joint supplement I pop out of bed no problem. I don’t have to go slowly and ease into standing up. I feel great.”

Choosing supplements can be overwhelming, leading many consumers to "analysis paralysis". Campio addresses this with its "Supplements Simpliﬁed™" mission, partnering with elite athletes like Randle and top-tier U.S. manufacturers to offer trusted, effective products. Randle’s positive experience helps simplify the choice for consumers seeking reliable joint support.

Campio's joint supplement features 9 active ingredients, formulated by biochemists and nutrition specialists in a UL and cGMP Certiﬁed facility. Committed to quality, Campio is made in the USA with globally sourced ingredients, free from dairy, egg, tree nuts, sugar, artiﬁcial additives, and titanium dioxide, and is heavy metals tested.

Consumers can purchase Campio directly via John Randle's dedicated page at https://www.getcampio.com/pages/johnrandle or through Amazon at www.amazon.com/campio.

About Campio

Campio is Supplements Simpliﬁed™. We cut through the confusion of the crowded supplement market by collaborating with elite athletes and premier U.S. manufacturers to create high-quality, trustworthy supplements. We focus on efﬁcacy and simplicity, so consumers can conﬁdently choose products vetted by those who understand performance best.

