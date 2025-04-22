Nine Cheesemakers Achieve Prestigious Wisconsin Master Cheesemaker® Distinction

Madison, Wis., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The UW-Madison Center for Dairy Research and the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin are proud to announce the 2025 graduates of the Wisconsin Master Cheesemaker® Program. The class includes nine highly skilled cheesemakers who have achieved one of the most respected honors in the world of specialty cheese. Among the new class of graduates is Marieke Penterman, who becomes the fourth woman in history to complete this rigorous program.

Widely regarded as the pinnacle of achievement in cheesemaking, the Wisconsin Master Cheesemaker® certification honors craftsmanship, technical expertise, and a deep commitment to the art and science of cheese. The program is a joint effort by the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Center for Dairy Research and Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. Wisconsin is the only place outside of Switzerland where a cheesemaker can achieve this level of expertise.

Wisconsin is home to over 1,200 licensed cheesemakers who win more awards for their cheese than any other state or country and craft an astonishing array of more than 600 cheese varieties. However, for those seeking to reach the pinnacle of their craft, the Wisconsin Master Cheesemaker certification is the ultimate achievement.

“This certification represents the highest level of dedication to the craft,” said Chad Vincent, CEO of Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. “It requires ten years of hands-on cheesemaking experience before being accepted into the program, and then it takes at least three more years of intense training and a rigorous final exam. These Masters embody the spirit of Wisconsin artisan cheesemaking—pushing boundaries in flavor, texture, and tradition with every batch.”

Marieke Penterman, first certified Wisconsin Master Cheesemaker at Marieke® Gouda, has become the fourth woman to complete the prestigious Wisconsin Master Cheesemaker® program. Penterman, alongside eight other graduates, earned medals at the Graduating 2025 Master Cheesemaker Class ceremony held on April 17, 2025.

The 2025 class includes a mix of first-time and returning graduates. Notably, Gerard Knaus of Weyauwega Star Dairy earned his ninth and tenth certifications—joining Brian Jackson as the program’s second most certified cheesemaker, just behind Bruce Workman, who holds 13. This year, Knaus added Gouda and Havarti to his extensive list of specialties.

Meet the 2025 Wisconsin Master Cheesemakers®:

New Wisconsin Master Cheesemakers:

Ken Carothers, Agropur, Little Chute – Certified Master: Mozzarella

Robert Garves, LaClare Creamery, Malone – Certified Master: Chèvre

Michael Green, Arena Cheese, Arena – Certified Master: Gouda

Marieke Penterman, Marieke® Gouda, Thorp – Certified Master: Gouda

John Schmid, Nasonville Dairy, Inc., Marshfield – Certified Master: Cheddar and Monterey Jack

Rob Stellrecht, Burnett Dairy, Grantsburg – Certified Master: Cheddar and Mozzarella

Jeremy Werdeo, Sartori® Cheese, Plymouth – Certified Master: Cheddar and Parmesan



Returning Wisconsin Master Cheesemakers:

Ken Kane, Sartori® Cheese, Plymouth – Certified Master: Asiago and Cheddar

Gerard Knaus, Weyauwega Star Dairy, Weyauwega – Certified Master: Gouda and Havarti



These Wisconsin Master Cheesemakers® join an exclusive group of individuals who are recognized as the best in their field. Their expertise and knowledge are highly sought after, and they play a crucial role in preserving and advancing Wisconsin's rich cheesemaking tradition. Look for the Wisconsin Master Cheesemaker® Seal to support a Master who has devoted their career to perfecting the art of cheese.

To see more about the Wisconsin Master Cheesemaker® program or learn about Wisconsin Master Cheesemakers, please visit www.wisconsincheese.com.



###



About Wisconsin Cheese: The tradition of cheesemaking excellence began more than 180 years ago, before Wisconsin was recognized as a state. With 90% of the State's cow's milk being turned into cheese, Wisconsin's 1,200 cheesemakers, many of whom are third- and fourth-generation, continue to pass on old-world traditions while adopting modern innovations in cheesemaking craftsmanship. Wisconsin has won more awards for its cheese than any other state or country. For more information, visit WisconsinCheese.com or connect on Facebook.



About Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin: Funded by Wisconsin dairy farmers, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is a non-profit organization that focuses on marketing and promoting Wisconsin's world-class dairy.



Attachment