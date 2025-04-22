Industrial Hose Market Size to Reach $23.57 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 5.9% CAGR: The Insight Partners

US & Canada, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the Global Industrial Hose Market is observing significant growth owing to the expansion of the investments in water treatment plants globally.

Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The Industrial Hose Market was valued at US$ 16.75 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 23.57 billion by 2031; it is expected to register a CAGR of 5.9% during 2025–2031. The Global Industrial Hose Market is observing substantial growth and is expected to maintain its upward trajectory in the foreseeable future. This growth can be accredited to numerous factors. One of the prime factors is the growing investment in wastewater treatment. Governments worldwide are focusing on building wastewater treatment facilities. For instance, in August 2022, the United States Department of Agriculture announced a US$ 75 million investment in an infrastructure development project that involves offering clean drinking water and sanitary wastewater systems to Greenbrier County residents in the rural area. Additionally, in December 2022, the US government stated an investment of US$ 84.7 million from President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Act to help 36 communities in drought in the Western part of the US. These projects have brought clean, dependable drinking water to communities across the West of the US by funding groundwater storage, rainwater harvesting, water reuse, ion exchange treatment, aquifer recharge, and other methods for encompassing the utilization of existing water supplies. Along with government funding, several water treatment companies worldwide are also investing in developing water treatment facilities. In October 2023, Hydro funded a new water treatment plant at the Schwandorf heritage site in Germany. Additionally, in September 2022, BIPSO initiated its cutting-edge wastewater treatment plant at its Singen site. The company spent US$ 1.5 million on the development of this factory. Thus, the increase in investments in water treatment plants is expected to provide growth opportunities to the industrial host market. Development of Smart Cities in Emerging Countries: Adequate water supply, proper sanitation, including wastewater management, and assured clean drinking water availability are a few of the requirements of a smart city. Developing new infrastructures such as universities, schools, housing, and IT data centers requires a high level of water and wastewater treatment facilities. For instance, in 2023, Kerala Water Authority and the city corporation initiated a project on utilizing Japanese decentralized wastewater treatment plants known as "Johkasou" in the city. In 2023, the governments of Canada and British Columbia invested US$ 24.3 million in the construction of a water treatment plant. The construction of metro facilities, new airports, and commercial spaces is also anticipated to fuel the demand for clean water facilities. In March 2023, the Canadian Kelowna City Council announced approval for the funding of US$ 90 million for the Kelowna Airport terminal expansion project. Thus, the growing initiative towards smart cities, which is boosting the growth of the Industrial Hose Market. Rising population and expanding urbanization are a few factors boosting the consumption of energy worldwide. As per The US Energy Information Administration (EIA), US energy consumption is anticipated to grow through 2050 owing to economic and population growth. The rise in demand for natural gas and growth in the oil & gas sector are driving the industrial hose market. Thus, the expansion of oil & gas sector is driving the growth if industrial hose market. Geographical Insights: In 2024, Asia Pacific led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by North America and Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Based on material type, the market is divided into PVC, rubber, polyurethane, silicone, composites, and others. Rubber segment held a larger share of the Industrial Hose Market in 2024.

Based on end use industry, the market is segmented into Automotive, water and wastewater, oil and gases, infrastructure, food and beverages, mining, chemical, others. The oil and gas segment held the largest Industrial Hose Market share in 2024.

The Industrial Hose Market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.





Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the Industrial Hose Market are Novaflex Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp, Kuriyama of America Inc., Gates Corporation, Norres, Kanaflex Corporation, Danfoss AS, Flexaust Inc., Jason Industrial Inc., and Polyhose Inc. among others

Trending Topics: Heavy Equipment, Industrial Rubber Market.

Global Headlines on Industrial Hose

“NORRES acquired Dutch Baggerman Group.”

“Parker Acquires Hose and Fittings Business of PIX Transmissions."





Conclusion

Water and wastewater, oil & gas, chemicals, food and beverages, mining, construction, manufacturing, and automotive are among the end users of industrial hose. The growing number of oil and gas production and transmission facilities, increasing infrastructure development and construction activities, and a rising number of manufacturing hubs are among the significant factors driving the industrial hose market. Water and wastewater treatment facilities are among the major end users with potential industrial hose applications. The increasing number of usages of industrial hose drives the demand for industrial hose, which is having a positive impact on the global Industrial Hose Market.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including important information on raw material providers, industrial hose manufacturers, and end users—with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.





