Media Advisory: See how made-in-British Columbia clean tech is creating jobs and reaching new markets in Europe and Asia

Vancouver, BC, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Economy Canada, Invinity Energy Systems and the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade are bringing together local elected officials, business and industrial sector leaders and supply chain partners for an important discussion on how made-in-BC clean tech is being unleashed to grow BC’s economy, diversify export markets and create local jobs in Vancouver, BC. Media are invited to join Wednesday, April 23 from 8:30 - 10 a.m.

The global energy storage business is booming and now represents the fastest growing of all the energy technologies, with forecasts showing the market will be worth trillions by 2050. Why? Because as demand for clean energy and electricity continues to accelerate, more energy storage systems are needed to support reliability and affordability.

With Vancouver-based R&D, engineering and manufacturing teams, Invinity Energy Systems is seizing the opportunity this demand represents and is producing one-of-a-kind battery technology that's being sold in Canada, Europe, Asia and around the world where commercial and industrial users want and need more utility-grade energy storage solutions.

The result: made-in-BC technology that is scaling up and a buzz of economic activity that benefits the entire region, with dozens of employees working on-site and increased demand for goods and services from local suppliers, vendors and contractors.

How can BC continue to grow this momentum and attract more companies like Invinity to plant roots locally? What does this mean at a time when building a strong, resilient economy is more important than ever? Join us to explore these questions and more.



What: Media are invited to join the intimate discussion with local elected officials and business and industry leaders and tour Invinity Energy Systems assembly floor.

When: Wednesday, April 23 from 8:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

Remarks from 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Tour from 9:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. Media welcome to join at any point.

Where: Invinity Energy Systems’ manufacturing plant at 1250 Pender St. E., Vancouver, B.C.

Parking will be reserved for media at site

Who: Political, business and industry leaders will discuss how clean tech is being unleashed in B.C. to optimize operations, create jobs and grow the local economy.

Opening remarks 8:30 a.m. – 8:45 a.m.

Merran Smith, President, New Economy Canada

Bridgitte Anderson, President and CEO, Greater Vancouver Board of Trade

Matt Harper, Co-Founder, President and Chief Commercial Officer, Invinity Energy Systems

Community Leaders Panel 8:45 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Lisa Dominato, Vancouver City Councillor

Vancouver City Councillor Amshen-Joan Phillip, MLA for Vancouver Mount Pleasant

MLA for Vancouver Mount Pleasant Michael Goehring, President and CEO, Mining Association of BC

President and CEO, Mining Association of BC Jamie Houssian, Founder, Elemental Energy

Founder, Elemental Energy Alexa Young, Vice President, New Economy Canada (Moderator)

About the energy storage industry

The global energy storage market is expected to have an annual growth rate of 21 percent until 2030 according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance.

There are currently 141 energy storage projects in Canada, with the majority being under development according to the University of Alberta.

Globally, industrial users from mine operators and shipping terminals are increasingly looking at energy storage systems as a means to increase energy efficiency and reduce costs.

About New Economy Canada

New Economy Canada is a non-partisan initiative uniting over 60 companies, industrial sector associations, as well as labour and Indigenous organizations, all committed to accelerating investment in Canada’s clean economy. A full list of our members can be found at neweconomycanada.ca.

Our quickly growing membership employs or represents over 410,000 workers and generates annual revenues of over $200 billion CAD.