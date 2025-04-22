Gradle, Inc. Joins Scala Center Advisory Board to Improve Scala Developer Experience





SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gradle, Inc., the company behind Gradle Build Tool—one of the most used build systems in the world—and Develocity®, the leading developer toolchain observability platform, today announced it has joined the Scala Center Advisory Board . As a member, Gradle will be an active participant in discussions about improving the Scala ecosystem including how to best equip Scala developers with the right tools to enhance their experience and productivity.

Scala is among the top 20 programming languages in the world and is used among hundreds of leading technology companies for major back-end systems across industries such as data science, machine learning, financial services and more. The language has a sophisticated type system and advanced features along with greater compile-time safety guarantees which can contribute to longer build times. The most popular build system used to build Scala applications—called sbt—would also benefit from more advanced observability and actionable build insights for developers. Regardless of these challenges, the Scala ecosystem has continued to grow steadily together with the increasing need for enterprise productivity solutions for development teams. Gradle’s decision to join the Scala Center Advisory Board is a testament to its commitment to change this and address critical pain points within the Scala community.

“Multi-build system support is core to our mission and vision. We imagine a world where tools and strategies that improve the developer experience are available for all software development ecosystems, no matter the build system or framework,” said Hans Dockter, Gradle, Inc. co-founder and CEO. “Scala developers deserve to experience the same level of productivity support as the rest of the JVM ecosystem. By joining the Scala Center Advisory Board, we will be able to help assess critical pain points and bring more tools and solutions to this community.”

Gradle’s support for the Scala community began in 2023 when the company acquired Triplequote , a Swiss-based software development technology provider, which allowed the company to gain expertise in Scala productivity tooling. Since then, Gradle announced Develocity support for the sbt build system , bringing the benefits of its developer productivity platform to the Scala and sbt user communities.

“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to collaborate with Gradle on improving the Scala developer experience,” said Professor Martin Odersky, creator of the Scala programming language and member of Gradle’s Technical Advisory Board. “We value their shared commitment to bringing advanced productivity tooling like Develocity to the Scala community to enhance the daily lives of developers and drive innovation.”

As the leading technology-enablement platform for the practice of Developer Productivity Engineering (DPE), Develocity improves developer productivity by removing critical software development process bottlenecks like slow builds, inefficient troubleshooting, flaky tests, and a general lack of build and test process observability. Scala and sbt users can leverage Develocity’s core features to speed up feedback cycles and measure key performance metrics. For example, Build Scan® provides Scala developers with observability into each build and test cycle above console logs and Jenkins CI reports for the first time. Additionally, Build Cache for sbt has proven to accelerate Scala builds by up to 70%.

In addition to sbt, Develocity supports Apache Maven, Android, Bazel, npm, Python, and Gradle Build Tool. For more information on Develocity for sbt, visit the Gradle website .

Gradle, Inc. is the award-winning developer productivity company behind Gradle Build Tool—one of the most used build systems in the world—and Develocity®, the leading developer toolchain observability platform. Develocity provides comprehensive observability, build and test acceleration technologies, and rapid troubleshooting features for Apache Maven, Android, Bazel, sbt, npm, Python, and Gradle Build Tool. Top companies like Netflix, LinkedIn, ASML, Airbnb, Microsoft, Nasdaq, and SAP use Develocity to deliver critical software faster at scale.

