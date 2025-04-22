Extension of 2025/2026 Offer

ProVen VCT plc
ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc

22 April 2025

Extension of 2025/2026 Offer

On 6 November 2024, ProVen VCT plc and ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc (the “Companies”) launched offers for subscription (the “Offer”) to raise up to £30.0 million by way of an issue of new ordinary shares ("New Ordinary Shares") in the Companies, with each of the Companies raising up to £15.0 million, together with an over-allotment facility of up to a further £10.0 million (being up to £5.0 million for each of the Companies). Full details of the Offer are contained in a prospectus (comprising a Securities Note, Registration Document and Summary (the “Prospectus")), which was published by the Companies on 6 November 2024.

The boards of each of the Companies are pleased to announce that the 2025/26 Offer for each of the Companies has been extended in accordance with the terms of the Offer until 30 September 2025 at 3pm BST (or such earlier date as the respective Offer is fully subscribed or as otherwise approved by the Boards).

For further information please contact:

Shane Elliott on 020 7845 7820

Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820


