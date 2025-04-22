CLARENDA “FARMER CEE” STANLEY WINS THE GOOD FARMER AWARD U.S. FROM DAVINES GROUP IN PARTNERSHIP WITH RODALE INSTITUTE

Kutztown, Penn., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Earth Day, Davines Group and Rodale Institute are proud to announce Clarenda “Farmer Cee” Stanley as the first-ever recipient of The Good Farmer Award U.S. The award recognizes outstanding farmers making positive environmental and social contributions to agriculture through regenerative organic practices. Clarenda Stanley, founder and CEO of Green Heffa Farms in North Carolina, stood out for her commitment to economic empowerment, education, equity, and ecological stewardship.

“Farmer Cee embodies the bold and purposeful spirit of regenerative organic agriculture,” said Jeff Tkach, CEO of Rodale Institute. “Her work at Green Heffa Farms is transforming her land and inspiring a new generation of farmers. We are proud to honor her as the first-ever recipient of The Good Farmer Award U.S.”

Davines Group, a certified B Corporation since 2016 and an international leader in sustainable beauty with its professional haircare brand Davines and skincare brand [ comfort zone ], in partnership with the Rodale Institute, a pioneering force in regenerative organic agriculture, proudly launched the award earlier this year to spotlight farmers who have been working the land for 10 years or less who go beyond soil health and productivity to create meaningful, systemic change in their communities. In its inaugural year, the program received nearly 100 applications from more than 20 states. The judging panel, made up of leaders in sustainable agriculture, environmental advocacy, and beauty, evaluated candidates based on their commitment to practices that enhance biodiversity, increase climate resilience, and foster environmental stewardship.

A legacy-building herbalist blending science, tradition, and soil healing, Farmer Cee’s work stood out for its wide-ranging and deeply rooted impact. Through Green Heffa Farms, a certified B Corporation, she cultivates high-quality organic medicinal herbs and teas while offering education and mentorship to beginning farmers, particularly those from historically marginalized communities. Cee’s farm serves as a model for regenerative practices that are financially viable, community-focused, and ecologically sound.

“Receiving The Good Farmer Award U.S. is a powerful affirmation of what we’ve been cultivating at Green Heffa Farms,” said Stanley. “This is for every farmer out here doing the work, honoring the land, and building something that’s bigger than a bottom line. Green Heffa Farms was never just about crops — it’s always been about cultivating change.”

For more than 20 years, the Davines Group has integrated sustainability and commitment to the environment into its business model by embarking on a path of regenerative growth. In the spirit of biodiversity conservation and the search for new natural origin ingredients for its product formulations, Davines Group partnered with the Rodale Institute in 2021 to found the European Regenerative Organic Center (EROC). Located on a 17-hectare site adjacent to the Davines Group Village in Parma, Italy, EROC is the first training and research center in Italy and Europe dedicated to regenerative organic agriculture. Farmer Cee will travel to Italy for an all-expenses-paid visit to EROC and will receive a $10,000 prize from Davines North America to invest in equipment or initiatives that enhance her agroecological practices.

“We are glad to welcome Farmer Cee to Italy as part of our continued commitment to advancing regenerative organic agriculture,” said Davide Bollati, Chairman of the Davines Group. “This visit represents a unique opportunity to exchange knowledge with global experts, foster meaningful dialogue around sustainable practices, and learn from one another’s experiences. By bringing together diverse perspectives, we hope to deepen our collective understanding and drive forward innovative solutions that nurture both people and the planet.”

Other top finalists for the 2025 U.S. Good Farmer Award include:

Matt Simon of The Refugee Collective Farm (Texas) for leading a regenerative refugee CSA with carbon tracking and cultural food justice.

D'Real Graham, an urban farm trailblazer of Spice Creek Farm (Maryland), for building a Black agrarian corridor in rural Maryland, fostering community and climate resilience.

Amy and Ethan Sager of Again & Again Farmstead (New Hampshire) for leading a carbon-negative farm using biochar, compost, and education.

All finalists demonstrate remarkable contributions to their local communities and serve as role models within the regenerative farming movement.

The award program received applications from farmers aged 21 to 71, representing diverse cultural backgrounds, including African, Jamaican, Mexican, Indigenous, and U.S. Virgin Islands heritage. Submissions highlighted innovative approaches to regenerative agriculture, such as mobile farms, hospital-based food-as-medicine programs, and urban farms focused on organic waste management and mutual aid. The judging panel was inspired by the breadth of ideas, passion, and lived experience across all applicants.

The inaugural panel of judges included:

Renée Baran, Dean of Education, Rodale Institute

Christa Barfield, Farmer/Owner, FarmerJawn and Board Member, Rodale Institute

Sabrina do Rosario, Director of the Community Resilience Hub, Kansas Wesleyan University

Dario Fornara, Research Director of the European Regenerative Organic Center

Luke Howard, Chief Program Officer, Rodale Institute

Kegan Hilaire, Farmer/Owner of Blackbird Farms, Small Farms and Diversified Vegetable Consultant, Rodale Institute

Hayley and Stephanie Painter, Co-Founders of Painterland Sisters, Icelandic Style Skyr Yogurt

The 2025 winner and finalists will be honored at a special Earth Day celebration hosted at the Davines Group House in Brooklyn, N.Y., on April 22.

ABOUT RODALE INSTITUTE

Rodale Institute is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to growing the regenerative organic agriculture movement through rigorous research, farmer training, and education. The Institute’s groundbreaking science and direct farmer support programs serve as a catalyst for change in farming and food production worldwide. Over its 77-year history, Rodale Institute has proven that organic farming is not only viable but essential to humanity’s survival. More information can be found at www.rodaleinstitute.org .

ABOUT DAVINES GROUP

Davines Group is an Italian family-owned company based in Parma, founded by the Bollati family, which started its journey in 1983 and celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2023. The Group operates in the international professional beauty, haircare and skincare markets through the Davines and [comfort zone] brands. Davines Group is now present in more than 90 countries and, in addition to its headquarters and production plant in Parma, has 8 offices worldwide, in New York, London, Paris, Düsseldorf, Mexico City, Deventer (in the Netherlands), Hong Kong and Shanghai. In 2016, Davines became a B Corporation, a company that aims to generate a positive impact on people, the planet and communities through its business. Davines originated as a research laboratory specializing in the creation of haircare and skincare products, serving small local producers and international cosmetics operators. All formulas are developed and produced at the Davines Group headquarters in Parma. The brand specializes in highly sustainable products formulated with artisanal methods and manufactured in line with the latest and most advanced cosmetic research and techniques.

