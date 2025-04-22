XRP News: XploraDEX Kicks Off Token Distribution—Presale Still Open for 7 More Days as Early Access Phase Expands

ZURICH, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a major milestone for the XploraDEX ecosystem, the $XPL Token distribution has officially begun. Early backers are now receiving their tokens as part of the initial wave of the platform’s rollout, marking the start of a highly anticipated shift from fundraising to activation. This token distribution phase will span the next 7 days, during which new investors still have a final opportunity to participate in the presale round at the original entry price.





XploraDEX , the first AI-powered decentralized exchange native to the XRP Ledger, has taken the crypto world by storm over the past month, as Xploradex project has gained a strong reputation as the most innovative DeFi platform preparing to launch on XRPL.

The distribution of $XPL tokens signals more than just delivery—it marks the beginning of real utility. Holders of $XPL will gain early access to a series of features rolling out in phases, including AI-enhanced trading dashboards, staking protocols, and advanced liquidity tools.

Key highlights of the 7-day distribution and extended presale phase include:

Real-Time Token Distribution: Wallets are already being funded with $XPL tokens in batches, with full distribution expected to conclude within 7 days.

Presale Still Open: New investors can still join the presale before it officially ends, but only during this final 7-day window.

Upcoming Staking Pools: XploraDEX will launch staking options shortly after distribution concludes, rewarding early holders who commit to the ecosystem.

Governance Activation: $XPL holders will have the opportunity to vote on ecosystem upgrades and protocol proposals.

AI Dashboard Preview: A select group of early participants will be invited to test beta versions of the AI trading tools.





The $XPL presale has already drawn in thousands of wallets and notable XRP whales. The token’s unique position as the first AI-driven utility asset on XRPL has attracted traders, DeFi enthusiasts, and long-term ecosystem believers.

“This next 7-day window is the final onboarding phase for the earliest supporters of the XploraDEX revolution,” said a spokesperson from the team. “Those who secure $XPL during this window will be part of the protocol from the beginning—not just as users, but as stakeholders.”

For those who believe in AI-driven DeFi, high-speed trading infrastructure, and community-first development, this is the final call to be part of XploraDEX’s foundational round.

