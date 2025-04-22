KeySavvy and Cars & Bids Expand Partnership with "SafePay”

SEATTLE, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative private party vehicle transaction platform KeySavvy today announced its enhanced partnership with car auction website Cars & Bids . Since initiating the relationship in April 2024, the two companies have worked closely to launch a deeper integration of KeySavvy’s payment system embedded directly within the Cars & Bids website. "Cars & Bids SafePay powered by KeySavvy" launched in November 2024.

Since April 2024, over $35 million worth of vehicles have been securely transacted through the partnership. After launching SafePay in November, adoption of KeySavvy’s transaction platform on Cars & Bids further increased by 50%, highlighting a significant reduction in friction.

With SafePay, Cars & Bids customers can seamlessly access KeySavvy’s secure transaction platform without leaving the Cars & Bids website or creating a separate KeySavvy account. Powered by KeySavvy’s partner API, SafePay:

minimizes friction by requiring less input and providing clear, step-by-step guidance

effortlessly handles complex transactions like lien payoffs, multiple owners and business owners

maintains the experience under Cars & Bids' trusted branding

ensures top-tier customer service with dedicated SafePay support channels maintained by KeySavvy experts.

Customers have quickly embraced the convenience and security of SafePay:

“Makes the transfer process seamless, quick, and protected,” remarks Nate Blume.

Tom Krishan writes that “the entire experience was pleasurable and easy.”

Ramiz Hanan writes, “I purchased the car out of state, there was still a lien on the title, and the purchase amount was significant. With SafePay, I made the payment and sat back without worrying about any of that stuff or making a single call.”

“You made a scary task easy and safe,” notes another customer.

“It’s a game-changer. Our expanded partnership with an industry leader like Cars & Bids builds on KeySavvy's core values of trust and convenience,” says Andrew Crowell, co-founder and CEO of KeySavvy. "It accelerates our mission to make private vehicle transactions safer, simpler, and more accessible to car buyers and sellers nationwide.”

“At Cars & Bids, our mission is to create trust and joy in the online auction experience,” explains Dan Harman, CEO of Cars & Bids. “Our partnership with KeySavvy directly supports that goal by removing friction and providing buyers and sellers with unmatched confidence and simplicity. SafePay helps ensure every transaction is as secure and enjoyable as the vehicles themselves.”

To learn more about KeySavvy, visit www.keysavvy.com .

To learn more about Cars & Bids, visit www.carsandbids.com .

About KeySavvy

KeySavvy is a transaction platform that eliminates payment and title fraud in private-party vehicle transactions and guides buyers and sellers through a complex process with ease. For peer-to-peer vehicle marketplaces and lenders, KeySavvy enables trusted, end-to-end transactions that help partners deliver a superior experience to their customers. Since launching in January 2023, KeySavvy has securely transacted over $250 million worth of vehicles.

About Cars & Bids

Cars & Bids is the premier online auction platform for buying and selling enthusiast vehicles. Designed for modern car lovers, Cars & Bids offers a streamlined, user-friendly experience focused on transparency, community, and curated listings.