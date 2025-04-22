Flexi-View Lending Closes $20 Million Business Loan for Strategic Purchase in Frankfort, KY

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexi-View Lending is proud to announce the successful closing of a $20 million business loan to support the purchase of goods for a growing enterprise in Frankfort, Kentucky. The funding, structured as an interest-only payment loan, offers a competitive 10% interest rate over a 48-month term.

The loan, secured by real estate collateral, was designed to provide flexible financing for the borrower’s immediate operational needs while preserving capital for continued business expansion. This transaction underscores Flexi-View Lending’s commitment to delivering tailored financial solutions that empower businesses to seize strategic growth opportunities.

“Our mission at Flexi-View Lending is to offer financial tools that meet the unique needs of businesses,” said Robert Salazar, Loan Manager at Flexi-View Lending. “This deal exemplifies how we structure customized lending products to support the ambitions of our clients—especially in key economic hubs like Frankfort.”

With a focus on flexibility, speed, and personalized service, Flexi-View Lending continues to support businesses nationwide with innovative financing options that unlock potential and fuel progress.

