Kingspan Named to USA TODAY’s America’s Climate Leaders 2025 List

DELAND, Fla., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kingspan today announces it has been recognized in USA TODAY’s America’s Climate Leaders 2025 , a prestigious list recognizing U.S. companies that have achieved the most substantial reductions in emissions intensity between 2021 and 2023. This recognition honors organizations that are leading the charge toward a more sustainable future by significantly cutting greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions relative to their revenue.

The building and construction sector is responsible for approximately 37% of GHG emissions, making it the largest contributor worldwide. Reducing these emissions is a central pillar of Planet Passionate , Kingspan’s ambitious global sustainability program. Launched in 2020, Planet Passionate is focused on driving measurable progress across three critical global challenges: climate change, circularity, and the protection of the natural world.

Between 2021 and 2023, Kingspan reduced its core GHG emissions by 11.18%, reflecting the company’s commitment to environmental responsibility.

In 2023, Kingspan Insulated Panels North America, Kingspan's largest subsidiary in the United States, reported 3,037 tCO₂e in Scope 1 and 2 emissions – marking a 5% reduction from its 2020 baseline. The company utilized a total of 5.95 GWh of direct renewable energy, including 1.68 GWh generated onsite, reducing its reliance on fossil fuels and transitioning to cleaner energy sources.

“As a global manufacturer, we recognize the critical role we play in reducing emissions across the entire life cycle of our products, from raw materials to finished goods,” said Brent Trenga, Director of Sustainability for Kingspan Insulated Panels North America. “The building sector has an obligation to help decarbonize. Being named to USA TODAY’s list is a validation of the progress we’ve made and a motivator to keep pushing forward to meet our 2030 goals.”

More than a sustainability initiative, Planet Passionate has evolved into a core element of Kingspan’s corporate identity. From executive leadership to manufacturing teams, employees across the organization are empowered and inspired to be part of the solution.

“We are honored to be named one of USA Today’s America’s Climate Leaders – a testament to Kingspan’s unwavering commitment to sustainability and innovation in manufacturing. Through our Planet Passionate program, we’ve delivered real results – from cutting our operational carbon emissions by over 25% since 2020 and equipping 100% of our facilities with on-site solar power to embracing circularity by upcycling manufacturing waste and recycling hundreds of millions of plastic bottles into new high-performance insulation materials,” said Kyle McEnroe, President of Kingspan Insulation North America. “Our forward-looking strategy, driven by these efforts in carbon reduction, renewable energy, and circular design, is not only shrinking our environmental footprint today but also propelling us toward a net-zero carbon future by 2030. This recognition energizes us to push the boundaries of sustainable manufacturing even further in the years ahead.”

