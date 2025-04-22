Nuclear Medicine Therapeutics Market Opportunity and Forecasts to 2030: Supply Chain Challenges and Innovations in Radiopharmaceutical Production

Dublin, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nuclear Medicine Therapeutics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Nuclear Medicine Therapeutics Market was valued at USD 985.80 million in 2024 and is anticipated to witness an impressive growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 9.60% through 2030. This growth trajectory is largely attributable to the rising prevalence of cancer and the advancing capabilities of diagnostic and therapeutic technologies.



The global prevalence of cancer continues to increase, driving the demand for effective diagnostic and therapeutic tools. Nuclear medicine plays a crucial role in both cancer diagnosis and treatment, making it a critical component of cancer care. Advances in imaging technologies, such as PET-CT and SPECT-CT, have improved the accuracy of diagnosis and treatment planning. The development of more efficient and compact imaging devices has enhanced the accessibility of nuclear medicine. Ongoing clinical trials and research studies have contributed to the expansion of nuclear medicine applications. Positive trial outcomes can lead to the adoption of nuclear medicine therapies in routine clinical practice.



The aging global population is more susceptible to chronic diseases, including cancer and cardiovascular conditions, which are often diagnosed and treated using nuclear medicine techniques. According to data from the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) in November 2023, radiopharmaceuticals have been categorized by their development stage (Phase 1/2, 2, and Phase 2/3, 3). The majority (401, 62%) were in Phase 2, while nearly a quarter (146, ~23%) were in Phase 3 clinical trials.



The aging population globally, prone to chronic diseases like cancer, is spurring demand for effective diagnostic and therapeutic tools. Radiopharmaceuticals have been prominently divided by development stages, with a significant portion in advanced phases of clinical trials, ensuring a robust pipeline for future treatments.



Key technological advancements such as hybrid imaging systems and targeted radiopharmaceuticals are continually enhancing the field. The introduction of PET-MRI and radioligand therapies like Lutetium-177-PSMA are particularly notable for their diagnostic accuracy and therapeutic efficacy. Additionally, the concept of theranostics is gaining traction, combining diagnostic and therapeutic uses within a single radiopharmaceutical.



The market faces challenges involving the complexity of radioisotope production and supply chain logistics. Centralized production facilities and the short half-lives of many isotopes necessitate just-in-time manufacturing and delivery. This supply chain is susceptible to disruptions from various factors, including geopolitical tensions and regulatory challenges.



An increased global demand for radiopharmaceuticals is emerging, stemming from greater awareness of nuclear medicine's capabilities and the prevalence of diseases treatable through this modality. Continued diversification in radiopharmaceutical applications, including theranostics, and improvements in production methods are mitigating logistically complex supply chains.



Alpha Emitters Radium-223 (RA-223) & Alpharadin Actinium-225 (AC-225) Lead-212 (PB-212)/Bismuth-212 (BI-212) Other Alpha Emitters

Beta Emitters Iodine-131 (I-131) Yttrium-90 (Y-90) Other Beta Emitters

Brachytherapy Cesium-131 Iodine-125 Other Brachytherapies



Oncology

Cardiology

Thyroid

Other Applications

North America United States Canada Mexico

Asia-Pacific China India South Korea Australia Japan

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Spain Italy

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE



