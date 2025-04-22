United States Biodegradable Tableware Market Outlook to 2030, with Profiles of Lollicup USA, Vegware, Dart Container, Pactiv Evergreen, Reynolds Consumer Products, VerTerra Dinnerware, Koch and more

Dublin, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Biodegradable Tableware Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Biodegradable Tableware Market, valued at USD 2.67 Billion in 2024, is set to grow to USD 3.89 Billion by 2030, marking a CAGR of 6.53%. This growth is driven by enhanced environmental consciousness, stricter regulations on single-use plastics, and a consumer shift toward sustainable alternatives.

In particular, the foodservice industry is increasingly adopting compostable tableware, including plates, cutlery, and packaging, to meet sustainability goals. The key materials fueling this market trend include plant-based fibers, cornstarch (PLA), and bagasse, offering biodegradable and compostable options. Leading companies are focusing on product innovation, cost optimization, and expanding distribution networks to satisfy the rising demand.

Key Market Drivers

Environmental awareness among U.S. consumers and businesses is significantly boosting the biodegradable tableware market. As concerns about plastic waste grow, there is a notable shift away from traditional plastic or Styrofoam products. Eco-conscious consumers, particularly millennials and Gen Z, are pushing for sustainable dining solutions, leveraging materials like bamboo, bagasse, cornstarch, and palm leaves.

Key Market Challenges

A significant barrier is the high production and retail cost of biodegradable tableware, compared to traditional plastic options. The industry struggles with cost issues due to the need for specialized raw materials and complex production methods. While traditional plastics benefit from decades of efficiency and economies of scale, biodegradable materials are still developing, and cost-effective mass production remains a challenge.

Key Market Trends

Growing interest in plant-based materials as plastic alternatives is a dominant trend. Companies are investing in materials like bagasse, a byproduct of sugarcane, known for its durability and compostability, ideal for products such as plates, bowls, and containers. Cornstarch-based bioplastics like PLA are also gaining ground, providing sustainable options for disposable tableware in various settings.

Key Market Players

Lollicup USA Inc.

Vegware Ltd.

Dart Container Corporation

Solia, Inc.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc.

Reynolds Consumer Products LLC

VerTerra Dinnerware

Green Paper Products

Koch, Inc. (Dixie)

Graphic Packaging International, LLC

Report Scope

The report segments the market into various categories, detailing industry trends. It covers product types such as drinkware, plates, bowls, silverware, and more, along with material types including paper, bagasse, bamboo, and palm leaf. Distribution channels and regional divisions are also analyzed, providing a comprehensive market outlook.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 81 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.67 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.89 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered United States







Report Scope:



In this report, the United States Biodegradable Tableware Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



United States Biodegradable Tableware Market, By Product Type:

Drinkware

Plates

Bowls

Silverware

Others

United States Biodegradable Tableware Market, By Material:

Paper

Bagasse

Bamboo

Palm Leaf

Others

United States Biodegradable Tableware Market, By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

United States Biodegradable Tableware Market, By Region:

South

West

Midwest

Northeast







Companies Featured





