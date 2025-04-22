Industrial Cybersecurity Market Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035: Regulatory Mandates Spur Advances in Cybersecurity Technologies

Dublin, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Cybersecurity Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on End-use Application, Security Type, Solution Type, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Industrial Cybersecurity market is rapidly evolving as critical infrastructure, manufacturing, and energy sectors embrace digital transformation. With increasing connectivity across operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT) systems, the threat landscape has expanded - driving significant investments in advanced cybersecurity measures.

As industries work to secure legacy systems while adopting new digital solutions, leading companies are deploying integrated security solutions that encompass network, endpoint, and cloud defenses. Looking ahead, regulatory mandates and the surge in industrial IoT adoption are expected to propel market growth and innovation in the coming decade.

Key Players in the Industrial Cybersecurity Market

Honeywell International Inc.

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

ABB Ltd.

Kaspersky Lab

Symantec Corporation (Broadcom)

Fortinet, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Mandiant

CyberArk Software Ltd.

Claroty

Nozomi Networks

Key Trends in the Industrial Cybersecurity Market

Rapid digital transformation driving connectivity in industrial sectors

Advancements in AI and machine learning for threat detection and response

Increasing focus on securing Operational Technology (OT) alongside IT systems

Evolving regulatory and data protection landscapes

Growing collaboration among industry players to create integrated cybersecurity solutions

Drivers in the Industrial Cybersecurity Market

Escalating cyber threats targeting critical infrastructure and industrial processes

Stringent regulatory mandates and compliance requirements

Increasing investments in digital transformation and industrial IoT

Heightened awareness of cybersecurity risks among industrial stakeholders

Restraints in the Industrial Cybersecurity Market

High costs associated with comprehensive cybersecurity solution implementation

Complexity in integrating modern cybersecurity with legacy systems

Shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals

Challenges in standardizing security protocols across diverse industrial sectors

Opportunities in the Industrial Cybersecurity Market

Expansion of cybersecurity infrastructure in emerging economies

Development of next-generation threat detection and mitigation technologies

Increased R&D investment in advanced cybersecurity solutions

Rising demand for managed security services and cybersecurity consulting

Key Topics Covered:



1. Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.3 R&D Review

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Regional Data Security and Identity Protection Laws

1.6 Comparative analysis of different Solutions and Cybersecurity Business Models

1.7 Market Dynamics Overview

1.8 Startup Funding Summary



2. Industrial Cybersecurity Market by Application

2.1 End-use Application

2.1.1 Manufacturing

2.1.1.1 Discrete Manufacturing (Automotive, Aerospace, Consumer Electronics)

2.1.1.2 Process Manufacturing (Chemicals, Food & Beverage, etc)

2.1.2 Transportation and Logistics

2.1.2.1 Maritime Security

2.1.2.2 Aviation Security

2.1.2.3 Land Transport Security

2.1.3 Energy and Utilities

2.1.3.1 Power Plants

2.1.3.2 Renewable Energy Sources

2.1.3.3 Power Distribution

2.1.3.4 Oil and Gas

2.1.4 Other Verticals

2.1.4.1 Retail and Consumer Goods

2.1.4.2 Smart Cities and Infrastructure

2.1.4.3 Education and Research Institutions

2.2 Application Level Operational Technology

2.2.1 SCADA Systems

2.2.2 PLC Systems

2.2.3 Distributed Control System Security



3. Industrial Cybersecurity Market by Products

3.1 Security Type

3.1.1 Network Security

3.1.1.1 Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS)

3.1.1.2 Intrusion Prevention Systems (IPS)

3.1.1.3 Firewalls

3.1.1.4 Virtual Private Networks (VPN)

3.1.2 Application Security

3.1.2.1 Access Control

3.1.2.2 Secure Communication Protocols

3.1.2.3 Application Whitelisting

3.1.2.4 Security Patch Management

3.1.3 Cloud Security

3.1.3.1 Data Encryption

3.1.3.2 Identity and Access Management (IAM)

3.1.3.3 Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASB)

3.1.3.4 Cloud Workload Protection Platforms (CWPP)

3.1.4 Endpoint Security

3.1.4.1 Mobile Device Management (MDM)

3.1.4.2 Anti-Malware

3.1.4.3 Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR)

3.1.5 Data Security

3.1.5.1 Data Loss Prevention (DLP)

3.1.5.2 Database Activity Monitoring (DAM)

3.1.5.3 Data Masking

3.1.5.4 Tokenization

3.1.6 Others

3.2 Solution Type

3.2.1 Identity Management Solution

3.2.2 Threat Intelligence

3.2.3 Firewall

3.2.4 Cybersecurity Suits, Software and Platforms

3.2.5 AI Cybersecurity Solutions

3.2.6 Others



4. Industrial Cybersecurity Market by Region

4.1 Global Industrial Cybersecurity Market - by Region

4.2 North America

4.3 Europe

4.4 Asia-Pacific

4.5 Rest-of-the-World



