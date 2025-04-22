CMVC Acquires Orlando Medical Institute, Expanding Its Healthcare Education Portfolio with Paramedic and Emergency Medical Programs

ORLANDO, Fla., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compu-Med Vocational Careers (CMVC), announces the acquisition of Orlando Medical Institute (OMI). This strategic acquisition accelerates the expansion of CMVC’s healthcare education programs by adding a new campus in Orlando, Florida, and introducing three high-demand emergency medical programs: Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), Paramedic, and the Associate Degree in Emergency Medical Services (A.S. in EMS).

Advancing Access to Quality Healthcare Education to Meet Growing Workforce Demands

As Florida faces a critical demand for skilled emergency medical professionals, the acquisition of OMI positions CMVC at the forefront of healthcare workforce development. With over two decades of proven excellence, OMI has built a stellar reputation for providing high-quality, hands-on training in emergency medical response. Now, under CMVC’s leadership, OMI will continue its mission of empowering students while benefiting from expanded resources and support.

“Our vision has always been to empower students with the skills needed to transform their lives and communities,” said Pete Pizarro, Chairman of CMVC. “By expanding our education platform to include high-demand emergency medical training, we are making another strong stride toward that vision. We believe healthcare education should be affordable, fast, and impactful.”

“This acquisition aligns perfectly with our mission to offer short, high-impact healthcare education that equips students with career-ready skills without the burden of federal student loan debt,” said Robert Bonds, President & CEO of CMVC. “With EMTs and Paramedics in critical demand across Florida, our expanded capabilities will accelerate our efforts to deliver exceptional training and prepare individuals for fulfilling careers in emergency medical services while strengthening our mission to democratize access to life-changing healthcare careers.”

Strengthening a Legacy of Excellence

The acquisition also signifies CMVC’s commitment to honoring and advancing the legacy established by OMI’s founders, Felix and Abigail Marquez, who built the institution on the foundation of quality education and practical, real-world training.

“We are proud to join forces with the incredible team at CMVC, who have demonstrated a relentless commitment to nursing and health education, and now adding future emergency responders to their program portfolio,” said Mr. Felix Marquez. “I’m excited to be part of this next chapter, where we can scale the impact of our emergency medical training programs and make them accessible to more students across Florida,” said Felix Marquez.

Felix Marquez, Co-Founder of Orlando Medical Institute, who will now take on a broader leadership role overseeing the EMT and Paramedic programs across all portfolio institutions, expressed his enthusiasm about the future.

Accelerating Growth and Expanding Student Access

With this acquisition, CMVC will offer these programs across Miami, Fort. Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Orlando. This footprint aims to significantly boost student access to career opportunities in the growing emergency medical services field.

About Compu-Med Vocational Careers (CMVC)

For over 30 years, Compu-Med Vocational Careers (CMVC) has equipped aspiring healthcare professionals with the practical skills needed to excel in their careers. With campuses in Hialeah, Miami, and West Palm Beach, CMVC offers high-impact programs designed to empower students with career-ready competencies. Learn more at www.compumed.edu.

About Orlando Medical Institute (OMI)

Orlando Medical Institute (OMI) is a leader in providing hands-on emergency medical training for over 20 years. With a state-of-the-art campus in Orlando, Florida, OMI’s programs offer real-world simulation experiences that prepare students for the demanding nature of emergency medical services. Further details regarding the integration of Orlando Medical Institute into CMVC’s operations, along with upcoming enrollment dates, will be announced soon. Prospective students and healthcare professionals interested in pursuing a career in EMT, Paramedic, or Emergency Medical Services can visit www.omi.edu for more information.

