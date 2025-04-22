Construction Equipment Industry Players Strategy Playbook 2025: CNH Industrial, Deere & Co., Volvo, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., and Komatsu

Dublin, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2025 Construction Equipment Industry Players Strategy Playbook: CNH Industrial, Deere & Co., Volvo, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Komatsu Corporation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 2025 Construction Equipment Strategy Playbook Bundle delivers a comprehensive analysis of leading industry players' strategic approaches amid a turbulent global landscape. With market conditions tightening due to geopolitical tensions, trade disruptions, and regulatory shifts, these reports examine how major OEMs are adapting through sustainability initiatives, digitalization, and automation.
Despite declining sales and subdued demand, the industry is pushing forward with innovations in electric and autonomous equipment. The report features financial insights, SWOT analysis, key industry trends, force field analysis, and market forecasts - making it a crucial resource for decision-makers, investors, and stakeholders in the global construction equipment market.
The major construction equipment market players analyzed are:
- CNH Industrial
- Deere & Co.
- Volvo
- Hitachi Construction Machinery Co.
- Komatsu Corporation
The global construction equipment market is likely to remain flat or register very slight growth across most key markets in 2025 with subdued demand for new construction equipment across segments and categories as market headwinds continue to impact production rates across industry OEMs and the limited inventory levels maintained by them across their respective dealer networks.
The equipment sales registered significant decreases across most key markets in 2024 and are likely to remain on the softer side through 2025 due to continued pressure from the demand side and a relatively low average age for the in-service fleet across traditional markets. The industry, however, continues to facilitate transition towards sustainability with the ramped-up production of electric and other, sustainable fuels-powered equipment integrated with digital, connected, autonomous and intelligent capabilities delivering significantly enhanced operating efficiencies.
The taming of inflation, monetary policy easing and the relative easing of supply chain woes globally have come as welcome news for the world economy in 2025 while continuing military conflicts across Ukraine & the Middle East, looming specter of upcoming trade wars under Trump Administration and rising debt levels along with the need to sustain substantial defense spending levels amid slowing economic growth pose a serious challenge to it over near term.
Overall, the world economic growth is projected to remain at the 3.2% level for 2025 which is almost 400 bps below the average GDP growth rate for the average pre-pandemic growth rate registered through the 2010s decade. Against this backdrop, the report provides a comprehensive analysis on the company starting with a detailed business and financial snapshot incorporating charts, tables and comprehensive analysis.
An insightful & comprehensive SWOT framework analysis is also included providing a comprehensive assessment & analysis of the prevailing internal as well as external business environment of the company. The framework outlines the company's core, inherent strengths & weaknesses as part of the internal environment assessment and outlines potential growth opportunities as well as threats as part of the external environment assessment.
The report also incorporates analysis & review of key market, technology & industry trends along with issues & challenges which are likely to impact and shape industry's future over near to medium term. The report also identifies key driving & restraining forces for the industry & assesses their potential degree of impact through a force field analysis. The report concludes by providing a comprehensive outlook & demand forecast on the Global Construction Equipment market for the near to medium term.
The report provides insights & inputs to be incorporated into the broader strategic planning & decision making processes and will be essential from a competitive analysis standpoint as well.
Key Topics Covered:
Section 1: Business Structure & Snapshot
- Founded
- Headquartered
- Business Segments
- Employees
- Business Portfolio
- Market Capitalization/Ownership Structure
- Key Executives
- Shareholding/Ownership Pattern & Structure
Section 2: Financial Performance Analysis - Charts & Analysis: Based on Latest Available Financial Results
- Revenue Base & Growth Trend
- Revenues Split by Key Segments
- Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions
- Gross Earnings & Margin Trend
- Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend
- Return on Sales Trend
- Profitability Growth Trend
- Cash Flow from Operations
- R&D Expenditure Trend
- CAPEX Trend
Section 3: SWOT Analysis
- Sources of Strengths which could be Leveraged
- Weaknesses to Overcome & Offset
- Opportunities to Capitalize Upon
- Threats to Mitigate
Section 4: Strategic Focus & Priorities
Section 5: Business Outlook for 2025
Section 6: Key Strategies & Plans
- Business Portfolio Strategies & Plans
- Strategies & Plans for Key Programs
- Technological and R&D Strategies & Plans
- Market Specific Strategies & Plans
- Corporate Strategies & Plans
- Manufacturing/Production Strategies & Plans
- Business Growth Strategies & Plans - Organic & Inorganic
- Financial Strategies & Plans
- Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs
- Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives
Section 7: Global Construction Equipment Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics
- Driving Forces
- Restraining Forces
Section 8: Key Trends
- Industry Trends
- Market Trends
- Technology Trends
Section 9: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors
Section 10: Market Outlook - Global Construction Equipment Market
- Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Construction Equipment
- Global Demand Outlook for Construction Equipment - Forecast for 2025
- Demand Projections & Forecast for Key Geographic Markets & Regions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hslmuk
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.