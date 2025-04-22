Construction Equipment Industry Players Strategy Playbook 2025: CNH Industrial, Deere & Co., Volvo, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., and Komatsu

Dublin, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2025 Construction Equipment Industry Players Strategy Playbook: CNH Industrial, Deere & Co., Volvo, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Komatsu Corporation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2025 Construction Equipment Strategy Playbook Bundle delivers a comprehensive analysis of leading industry players' strategic approaches amid a turbulent global landscape. With market conditions tightening due to geopolitical tensions, trade disruptions, and regulatory shifts, these reports examine how major OEMs are adapting through sustainability initiatives, digitalization, and automation.

Despite declining sales and subdued demand, the industry is pushing forward with innovations in electric and autonomous equipment. The report features financial insights, SWOT analysis, key industry trends, force field analysis, and market forecasts - making it a crucial resource for decision-makers, investors, and stakeholders in the global construction equipment market.

The major construction equipment market players analyzed are:

CNH Industrial

Deere & Co.

Volvo

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co.

Komatsu Corporation

The global construction equipment market is likely to remain flat or register very slight growth across most key markets in 2025 with subdued demand for new construction equipment across segments and categories as market headwinds continue to impact production rates across industry OEMs and the limited inventory levels maintained by them across their respective dealer networks.

The equipment sales registered significant decreases across most key markets in 2024 and are likely to remain on the softer side through 2025 due to continued pressure from the demand side and a relatively low average age for the in-service fleet across traditional markets. The industry, however, continues to facilitate transition towards sustainability with the ramped-up production of electric and other, sustainable fuels-powered equipment integrated with digital, connected, autonomous and intelligent capabilities delivering significantly enhanced operating efficiencies.

The taming of inflation, monetary policy easing and the relative easing of supply chain woes globally have come as welcome news for the world economy in 2025 while continuing military conflicts across Ukraine & the Middle East, looming specter of upcoming trade wars under Trump Administration and rising debt levels along with the need to sustain substantial defense spending levels amid slowing economic growth pose a serious challenge to it over near term.

Overall, the world economic growth is projected to remain at the 3.2% level for 2025 which is almost 400 bps below the average GDP growth rate for the average pre-pandemic growth rate registered through the 2010s decade. Against this backdrop, the report provides a comprehensive analysis on the company starting with a detailed business and financial snapshot incorporating charts, tables and comprehensive analysis.

An insightful & comprehensive SWOT framework analysis is also included providing a comprehensive assessment & analysis of the prevailing internal as well as external business environment of the company. The framework outlines the company's core, inherent strengths & weaknesses as part of the internal environment assessment and outlines potential growth opportunities as well as threats as part of the external environment assessment.

The report also incorporates analysis & review of key market, technology & industry trends along with issues & challenges which are likely to impact and shape industry's future over near to medium term. The report also identifies key driving & restraining forces for the industry & assesses their potential degree of impact through a force field analysis. The report concludes by providing a comprehensive outlook & demand forecast on the Global Construction Equipment market for the near to medium term.

The report provides insights & inputs to be incorporated into the broader strategic planning & decision making processes and will be essential from a competitive analysis standpoint as well.

Key Topics Covered:

Section 1: Business Structure & Snapshot

Founded

Headquartered

Business Segments

Employees

Business Portfolio

Market Capitalization/Ownership Structure

Key Executives

Shareholding/Ownership Pattern & Structure

Section 2: Financial Performance Analysis - Charts & Analysis: Based on Latest Available Financial Results

Revenue Base & Growth Trend

Revenues Split by Key Segments

Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

Return on Sales Trend

Profitability Growth Trend

Cash Flow from Operations

R&D Expenditure Trend

CAPEX Trend

Section 3: SWOT Analysis

Sources of Strengths which could be Leveraged

Weaknesses to Overcome & Offset

Opportunities to Capitalize Upon

Threats to Mitigate

Section 4: Strategic Focus & Priorities

Section 5: Business Outlook for 2025

Section 6: Key Strategies & Plans

Business Portfolio Strategies & Plans

Strategies & Plans for Key Programs

Technological and R&D Strategies & Plans

Market Specific Strategies & Plans

Corporate Strategies & Plans

Manufacturing/Production Strategies & Plans

Business Growth Strategies & Plans - Organic & Inorganic

Financial Strategies & Plans

Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs

Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives

Section 7: Global Construction Equipment Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section 8: Key Trends

Industry Trends

Market Trends

Technology Trends

Section 9: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors

Section 10: Market Outlook - Global Construction Equipment Market

Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Construction Equipment

Global Demand Outlook for Construction Equipment - Forecast for 2025

Demand Projections & Forecast for Key Geographic Markets & Regions

