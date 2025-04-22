Cold Chain Logistics Market 2025, with Lineage Logistics, Americold Logistics, Nichirei Logistics, Constellation Cold Logistics, Frialsa Frigorificos, FreezPak Logistics, Snowman Logistics & more

Dublin, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cold Chain Logistics Market Outlook to 2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Cold Chain Logistics market, valued at USD 275 Bn in 2023, has seen growth driven by rising demand for perishable foods, pharmaceuticals, and other temperature-sensitive products.

The expansion of e-commerce and global trade further propel this market, necessitating efficient cold chain solutions to ensure product integrity during transportation and storage. Industry leaders Americold Logistics LLC, Lineage Logistics Holdings, LLC, United Parcel Service (UPS), Deutsche Post DHL Group, and Kuehne + Nagel International AG continue to play pivotal roles in this sector.

hese companies leverage strategic acquisitions and expansions to address market demands efficiently. In October 2023, Americold Logistics, Inc. acquired Safeway Freezers in Vineland, NJ, for $24.0 Mn, enhancing its storage capacity significantly.

Global Cold Chain Logistics Current Market Analysis

The APAC region leads the cold chain logistics market, fueled by strong economic growth, urbanization, and demand for perishable goods. Investments in infrastructure and the burgeoning e-commerce sector, projected to reach USD 4.20 trillion in 2024, contribute to market expansion. The region benefits from supportive government policies aimed at modernizing logistics.

North America emerges as a key market area, driven by robust infrastructure and advanced technology, meeting the high demand for temperature-sensitive items. Regulatory improvements and significant investments in cold storage and IoT adoption enhance the region's market positioning. India stands out as a crucial market player with its massive population and urbanization, driving demand for cold chain solutions.

Government initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana and National Cold Chain Infrastructure Policy bolster the sector's growth with substantial infrastructure and funding support.

Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Segmentation

Market segmentation highlights cold storage and transportation services, with cold storage leading due to its essential role in preserving quality. The chillers segment dominates in maintaining crucial temperature ranges for pharmaceuticals and perishables. Third-Party Logistics (3PL) providers lead in managing comprehensive logistics solutions, further cementing their dominance.

Global Cold Chain Logistics Competitive Landscape

Lineage Logistics Holding has expanded its infrastructure, notably with a next-generation facility in Tauranga, New Zealand. United States Cold Storage's $48 million investment in Tennessee supports major food manufacturers like Unilever. Nichirei Logistics Group's mergers in Europe enhance its logistics capabilities.

Global Cold Chain Logistics Industry Analysis

Growth is driven by the expanding pharmaceutical sector and e-commerce boom, demanding robust cold chain solutions. Stricter regulations and improved quality standards aim to reduce food waste and ensure sustainability.

Global Cold Chain Logistics Future Market Outlook

The market is poised to reach USD 490 Bn by 2029, buoyed by increased demand and technological advancements. Future trends indicate a shift towards sustainable practices and enhanced last-mile delivery solutions, driven by growing e-commerce and consumer expectations for temperature-controlled deliveries.

Company Coverage Includes:

Lineage Logistics Holding

Americold Logistics, Inc.

United States Cold Storage

NewCold Coperatief U.A.

Nichirei Logistics Group Inc.

Constellation Cold Logistics

Frialsa Frigorificos S.A. De C.V.

Interstate Warehousing, Inc. (Tippmann Group)

FreezPak Logistics

SuperFrio Logstica Frigorificada

Vertical Cold Storage

Snowman Logistics Ltd

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Global Logistics Market

1.2 Global Cold Chain Logistics Market



2. Global Overview

2.1 Overview of Global Economics

2.2 Overview of Global Logistics Industry

2.3 Global Logistics Revenue

2.4 Global Cold Chain Logistics Infrastructure



3. Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Overview

3.1 Ecosystem

3.2 Value Chain

3.3 Case Study

3.4 Taxonomy



4. Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Size (in USD Bn), 2018-2023



5. Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Segmentation, 2018-2023

5.1 By Region

5.2 By Service

5.3 By Temperature Range

5.4 By Provider Type

5.5 By Application



6. Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Competition Landscape

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Market Heat Map Analysis

6.3 Market Cross Comparison

6.4 Comparison Matrix

6.5 Investment Landscape



7. Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Dynamics

7.1 Growth Drivers

7.2 Challenges

7.3 Trends

7.4 Case Studies

7.5 Strategic Initiatives



8. Global Cold Chain Logistics Future Market Size (in USD Bn), 2023-2029



9. Global Cold Chain Logistics Future Market Segmentation, 2023-2029

9.1 By Region

9.2 By Service

9.3 By Temperature Range

9.4 By Provider Type

9.5 By Application



