Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 52,274 Ageas shares in the period from 14-04-2025 until 18-04-2025.

DateNumber of
Shares		Total amount
(EUR)		Average price
(EUR)		Lowest price
(EUR)		Highest price
(EUR)
14-04-20257,487394,71252.7252.4053.25
15-04-202533,7701,728,57651.1950.5551.75
16-04-20254,761250,02552.5251.7053.10
17-04-20256,256330,02652.7552.6052.95
18-04-2025-----
Total52,2742,703,33951.7150.5553.25

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 2,973,179 shares for a total amount of EUR 146,719,973. This corresponds to 1.49% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

