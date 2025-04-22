Europe White Oil Market Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034 | Major Players like ExxonMobil and Sasol Lead Europe's White Oil Advancements

Dublin, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe White Oil Market: Focus on Application, Functionality, Grade, Products, and Country Level Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Europe's white oil market is projected to reach $1.59 billion by 2034 from $685.4 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.84% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

In the European market, the white oil sector features a broad array of highly refined, mineral-based oils utilized in industries such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food processing, and industrial applications. The rising demand for purity and safety in product formulations has made white oil indispensable in the manufacture of lotions, ointments, lubricants, and plasticizers.

Recent innovations in refining processes have resulted in white oils that comply with stringent EU regulatory standards, including pharmaceutical- and food-grade variants. Major market players like ExxonMobil, Sonneborn LLC, and Sasol provide top-quality products that meet the increasing demand for safe, non-toxic ingredients.

Furthermore, heightened consumer awareness around sustainability and eco-friendly production practices is steering European companies towards greener manufacturing methods. Overall, the European white oil market continues to evolve, driven by technological advancements and changing consumer preferences.

Market Segmentation

Product Type: Mineral White Oil, Light Grade, Heavy Grade, Synthetic White Oil, Polyalphaolefin (PAO), Polybutene, Others

Technical/Industrial Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade, Cosmetic Grade, Food Grade, Others Application: Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care and Cosmetics, Food and Beverage, Textiles, Automotive and Industrial, Agriculture, Plastics, Polymers, and Adhesives, Others

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care and Cosmetics, Food and Beverage, Textiles, Automotive and Industrial, Agriculture, Plastics, Polymers, and Adhesives, Others Functionality Type: Lubrication, Moisturization, Emollient, Solvent, Protective Coating, Plasticizer, Release Agent

Lubrication, Moisturization, Emollient, Solvent, Protective Coating, Plasticizer, Release Agent Country: Germany, Spain, U.K., France, Italy, Rest-of-Europe

Report Scope:

Growth/Marketing Strategy: The market has seen major developments through business expansions, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures. The favored strategy has been launching processing units to fortify their market position.

Competitive Strategy:

Key players have been profiled, with detailed competitive benchmarking highlighting strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations, aiming to uncover untapped revenue opportunities.

Key Market Players

BP

FUCHS

H&R Group

Shell International

Total Energies

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 86 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $685.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $1590 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.8% Regions Covered Europe





Key Topics Covered:



1 Market: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Advancements in Refining Technologies

1.1.2 Nanotechnology and its Impact on White Oil Applications

1.1.3 Bio-Based Alternatives to White Oil

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.3 Research and Development Review

1.4 Regulatory Landscape (by Region)

1.4.1 Europe Regulatory Landscape

1.4.1.1 REACH Compliance for Cosmetic and Personal Care Use

1.4.1.2 EU Regulations for Food-Grade White Oil

1.5 Sustainability and Environmental Impact of White Oil

1.5.1 Sustainable Sourcing of Raw Materials

1.5.2 Environmental Regulations Impacting the Production of White Oil

1.5.3 Eco-Friendly Alternatives and Innovations

1.6 Stakeholder Analysis

1.7 Impact Analysis for Key Global Events

1.8 Market Dynamics Overview

1.8.1 Market Drivers

1.8.1.1 Growth in the Automotive Sector

1.8.1.2 Expanding Pharmaceutical and Personal Care Industry

1.8.1.3 Rising Plastic Production

1.8.2 Market Challenges

1.8.2.1 Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

1.8.2.2 Stringent Regulatory Compliance

1.8.3 Market Opportunities

1.8.3.1 Expansion in Specialty and Sustainable Grades



2 Regions

2.1 Regional Summary

2.2 Europe

2.2.1 Regional Overview

2.2.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

2.2.3 Factors Challenging the Market

2.2.4 Application

2.2.5 Product

2.2.6 Europe White Oil Market (by Country)

2.2.6.1 Germany

2.2.6.2 France

2.2.6.3 U.K.

2.2.6.4 Italy

2.2.6.5 Spain

2.2.6.6 Rest-of-Europe



3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

3.1 Next Frontiers

3.2 Geographic Assessment

BP

FUCHS

H&R GROUP

Shell International

TotalEnergies

