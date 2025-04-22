ENR FutureTech 2025 Unveils Headline Speakers for Premier Construction Technology Conference

Industry Trailblazers and Visionaries to Shape the Future of Construction Innovation

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Engineering News-Record (ENR) has announced a comprehensive list of all speakers for ENR FutureTech 2025 , the industry’s leading construction technology forum. Momentum continues to build for the conference, which will take place in San Francisco, bringing together the brightest minds and most influential leaders from across the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) ecosystem to explore the technologies transforming how we design, build, and operate the built environment.

This year’s speaker lineup includes pioneers across tech, design, data, robotics, modular construction, and AI who are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in construction:

“ENR FutureTech has become the definitive gathering place for forward-thinking leaders who are shaping the future of the built world,” says Scott Seltz, Publisher of Engineering News-Record. “We’re proud to welcome a diverse and dynamic group of speakers who reflect the innovation, collaboration, and ambition driving change across the AEC industry. Attendees will walk away with actionable ideas and powerful connections that will influence the way we approach the construction industry for years to come.”

Produced by Engineering News-Record, a trusted voice in the construction industry for over 150 years, ENR FutureTech 2025 will feature cutting-edge keynotes, thought-provoking panels, hands-on demos, and immersive networking experiences designed to equip attendees with tools to drive innovation, productivity, and resilience across projects and organizations.

About ENR FutureTech:

ENR FutureTech is the premier forum for architecture, engineering, and construction professionals to discover the emerging technologies and advancements revolutionizing industry productivity, safety, and profitability. Produced annually by ENR—the trusted authority in engineering and construction news, FutureTech embodies the media brand’s legacy of integrity and insight. The event showcases thought-provoking keynotes, expert-led panels, hands-on workshops, and cutting-edge exhibitions, all centered around the latest innovations shaping the future of construction. Learn more: https://bit.ly/ENR-FutureTech

