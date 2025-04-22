Press release: Sequana Medical announces the Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders on 22 May 2025

Sequana Medical announces the Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders on 22 May 2025

Ghent, Belgium – 22 April 2025 – Sequana Medical NV (Euronext Brussels: SEQUA) (the "Company" or "Sequana Medical"), a pioneer in the treatment of drug-resistant fluid overload in liver disease, heart failure and cancer, today invites the holders of securities issued by the Company to attend the Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders on Thursday, 22 May 2025. The annual report for the financial year 2024 has been published on Sequana Medical's website and can be accessed here.

The items on the agendas of the meetings include (among other) the proposed approval of a number of resolutions relating to the financial year ended 31 December 2024, the proposed approval of the remuneration report, the proposed re-appointment of directors, the application of Article 7:151 of the Belgian Companies and Associations Code, the proposed renewal of the authorization to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital within the framework of the authorised capital, the proposed issuance of the "2025 Share Options" (in the form of new subscription rights), as well as the proposed issuance of the "GEM Warrants".

The Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders will take place at the Company's registered offices in Ghent and will start at 09:00 am CEST. The full convening notice with the agenda and proposed resolutions can be accessed on the Sequana Medical website: www.sequanamedical.com/investors/shareholder-information.

The Company recommends the holders of its securities to use e-mail for all communications with the Company regarding the Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders. The Company's e-mail address for such communications is: IR@sequanamedical.com.

About Sequana Medical

Sequana Medical NV is a pioneer in treating fluid overload, a serious and frequent clinical complication in patients with liver disease, heart failure and cancer. This causes major medical issues including increased mortality, repeated hospitalizations, severe pain, difficulty breathing and restricted mobility. Although diuretics are standard of care, they become ineffective, intolerable or exacerbate the problem in many patients. There are limited effective treatment options, resulting in poor clinical outcomes, high costs and a major impact on their quality of life. Sequana Medical is seeking to provide innovative treatment options for this large and growing "diuretic resistant" patient population. alfapump® and DSR® are Sequana Medical's proprietary platforms that work with the body to treat diuretic-resistant fluid overload, and are intended to deliver major clinical and quality of life benefits for patients, while reducing costs for healthcare systems.

The Company received US FDA approval for the alfapump System for the treatment of recurrent or refractory ascites due to liver cirrhosis in December 2024, following the grant of FDA Breakthrough Device Designation in 2019. Sequana Medical intends to start US commercialisation in Q3 2025 through a small specialty sales force that it will establish to target the 90 US liver transplant centers that perform 95% of liver transplants.

Results of the Company's RED DESERT and SAHARA proof-of-concept studies in heart failure published in European Journal of Heart Failure in April 2024 support DSR's mechanism of action as breaking the vicious cycle of cardiorenal syndrome. All three patients from the non-randomized cohort of MOJAVE, a US randomized controlled multi-center Phase 1/2a clinical study, have been successfully treated with DSR, resulting in a dramatic improvement in diuretic response and virtual elimination of loop diuretic requirements1.

Sequana Medical is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels (Ticker: SEQUA.BR) and headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. For further information, please visit www.sequanamedical.com .

Important Safety Information: For important safety information regarding the alfapump® system, see https://www.sequanamedical.com/wp-content/uploads/ISI.pdf.

The alfapump® System is currently not approved in Canada.

DSR® therapy is still in development and is currently not approved in any country. The safety and effectiveness of DSR® therapy has not been established.

Note: alfapump® and DSR® are registered trademarks.

Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements represent the current judgment of Sequana Medical on what the future holds, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Sequana Medical expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release, except if specifically required to do so by law or regulation. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of Sequana Medical only as of the date of this press release.

1 Data reported in press release of March 25, 2024; mean increase of 326% in six-hour urinary sodium excretion at 3 months follow up vs baseline, and 95% reduction of loop diuretics over same period.

