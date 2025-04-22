EssilorLuxottica: Disclosure of transactions in own shares

Disclosure of transactions in own shares
Paris, France (April 22, 2025 - 6:00 pm) – In accordance with the authorization granted by the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting on April 30, 2024, EssilorLuxottica declares that from April 15, 2025, to April 17, 2025, inclusive, the following share buybacks were carried out:
|Name of the issuer
|Identity code of the Issuer
|Day of the transaction
|Identity code of the financial
instrument
|Total daily volume (in
number of shares)
|Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares (€) *
|Market (MIC Code)
|ESSILORLUXOTTICA
|549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49
|15/04/2025
|FR0000121667
|24,785
|249.5423
|XPAR
|ESSILORLUXOTTICA
|549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49
|15/04/2025
|FR0000121667
|18,734
|249.7055
|CEUX
|ESSILORLUXOTTICA
|549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49
|16/04/2025
|FR0000121667
|81,951
|248.8297
|XPAR
|ESSILORLUXOTTICA
|549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49
|16/04/2025
|FR0000121667
|18,049
|248.5505
|CEUX
|ESSILORLUXOTTICA
|549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49
|17/04/2025
|FR0000121667
|60,000
|248.0219
|XPAR
|ESSILORLUXOTTICA
|549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49
|17/04/2025
|FR0000121667
|40,000
|247.9342
|CEUX
|TOTAL
|243,519
|248.6028
* Rounded to four decimal places
