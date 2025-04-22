EssilorLuxottica: Disclosure of transactions in own shares

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

Paris, France (April 22, 2025 - 6:00 pm) – In accordance with the authorization granted by the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting on April 30, 2024, EssilorLuxottica declares that from April 15, 2025, to April 17, 2025, inclusive, the following share buybacks were carried out:

Name of the issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial

instrument Total daily volume (in

number of shares) Daily weighted average

purchase price of the shares (€) * Market (MIC Code) ESSILORLUXOTTICA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 15/04/2025 FR0000121667 24,785 249.5423 XPAR ESSILORLUXOTTICA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 15/04/2025 FR0000121667 18,734 249.7055 CEUX ESSILORLUXOTTICA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 16/04/2025 FR0000121667 81,951 248.8297 XPAR ESSILORLUXOTTICA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 16/04/2025 FR0000121667 18,049 248.5505 CEUX ESSILORLUXOTTICA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 17/04/2025 FR0000121667 60,000 248.0219 XPAR ESSILORLUXOTTICA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 17/04/2025 FR0000121667 40,000 247.9342 CEUX TOTAL 243,519 248.6028

* Rounded to four decimal places

