EssilorLuxottica: Disclosure of transactions in own shares

Paris, France (April 22, 2025 - 6:00 pm) – In accordance with the authorization granted by the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting on April 30, 2024, EssilorLuxottica declares that from April 15, 2025, to April 17, 2025, inclusive, the following share buybacks were carried out:

Name of the issuerIdentity code of the IssuerDay of the transactionIdentity code of the financial
instrument		Total daily volume (in
number of shares)		Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares (€) *		Market (MIC Code)
ESSILORLUXOTTICA549300M3VH1A3ER1TB4915/04/2025FR000012166724,785249.5423XPAR
ESSILORLUXOTTICA549300M3VH1A3ER1TB4915/04/2025FR000012166718,734249.7055CEUX
ESSILORLUXOTTICA549300M3VH1A3ER1TB4916/04/2025FR000012166781,951248.8297XPAR
ESSILORLUXOTTICA549300M3VH1A3ER1TB4916/04/2025FR000012166718,049248.5505CEUX
ESSILORLUXOTTICA549300M3VH1A3ER1TB4917/04/2025FR000012166760,000248.0219XPAR
ESSILORLUXOTTICA549300M3VH1A3ER1TB4917/04/2025FR000012166740,000247.9342CEUX
 TOTAL243,519248.6028 

* Rounded to four decimal places

