Toll Brothers Announces Model Home Grand Opening at Caliza Reserve Community in Boerne, Texas

BOERNE, Texas, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced the grand opening of its model home at Toll Brothers at Caliza Reserve , located in the picturesque Texas Hill Country near San Antonio. The beautifully designed Xander model home showcases Toll Brothers' renowned architecture and luxury craftsmanship. Interested home shoppers are invited to attend the Caliza Reserve Model Grand Opening event on Saturday, April 26, 2025 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 10302 Heartland Way in Boerne, Texas.





“Our new Xander model home at Caliza Reserve exemplifies the exceptional quality and design for which Toll Brothers is known, offering home buyers a firsthand look at the sophisticated features and finishes available in this community,” said Matt Foran, Division President of Toll Brothers in San Antonio.

Caliza Reserve offers a tranquil setting with expansive one- and two-story Toll Brothers home designs ranging up to 5,184+ square feet, situated on generous half-acre home sites. Homes offer 3 to 5 bedrooms and 3 to 6 baths, and are priced from the upper $700,000s.

Toll Brothers customers can personalize their home with a variety of options to reflect their individual style and needs or select one of the available quick move-in or move-in ready homes in the community. Quick move-in homes by Toll Brothers are already under construction, reducing the time it takes home shoppers to move into their beautiful new home. A limited number of these homes are move-in-ready with Designer Appointed Features that have been hand-selected by a professional Design Consultant.

The community is served by the top-rated Boerne Independent School District, including Viola Wilson Elementary, Boerne Middle School South, and Champion High School.

Residents of Caliza Reserve will enjoy the peaceful natural surroundings and convenient location, making it an ideal place to call home. The community is close to premier shopping such as The Rim shopping center, The Shops at La Cantera, fine dining at Peggy’s on the Green, The Creek Restaurant, J-Prime Steakhouse, and recreational destinations.

For more information on Toll Brothers at Caliza Reserve, or to learn more about the community and homes for sale, call (877) 500-0508 or visit TollBrothersatCalizaResrve.com and use the link on the page to RSVP for the Grand Opening Event on April 26.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

