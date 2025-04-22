10 Years. 156 Chapters. 20 Million Reached. Sidewalk Talk’s Listening Bus Tour Hits the Road May 5th to Heal a Disconnected Nation

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What began as a simple act of some therapists setting up chairs on a San Francisco sidewalk has blossomed into a global movement. Celebrating its 10th anniversary, Sidewalk Talk is embarking on its 2025 Listening Bus Tour, bringing free listening, radical compassion, and community healing to six cities across the American Midwest and East Coast during Mental Health Awareness Month.

Over the past decade, Sidewalk Talk has inspired the creation of over 156 chapters in 20 countries, trained 10,000 listeners, and reached more than 20 million people through viral media features including CBS Sunday Morning, Oprah’s O Magazine, 60 Second Docs, the World Economic Forum, and BBC World Service. Sixty chapters remain active today, sustained by committed volunteers and fueled by a powerful belief in the human need to be heard.

This May, the Listening Bus will make stops in;

May 5 – Kansas City, MO

– Kansas City, MO May 6 – St. Louis, MO

– St. Louis, MO May 7 – Louisville, KY

– Louisville, KY May 8 – Cincinnati, OH

– Cincinnati, OH May 9 – Columbus, OH

– Columbus, OH May 10 – Pittsburgh, PA

At each tour stop, local communities will gather for sidewalk listening events, followed by community dinners hosted by local churches, mosques, and synagogues. To find the exact location in your city—or to sign up as a listener—visit the Sidewalk Talk website. You can also share your story in advance through their “Stories of Your City” campaign, helping bring your community’s voice to life before the bus even arrives.

“It’s impossible not to love someone whose story you’ve fully heard,” says Traci Ruble, founder of Sidewalk Talk. “This tour is about restoring our social fabric through presence, compassion, and real human connection.”

The tour is supported by a growing network of sponsors and partners, including St. Louis Mental Health Board, American Electric Power Foundation, and Mental Health Lou, among many others.

The experience has transformed listeners and journalists alike. Dinah Olson, a Physician Assistant from Oswego, NY, expressed her enthusiasm: “Drop everything and journey across the fractured USA to listen to strangers? Sign me up! I believe in Sidewalk Talk’s mission and am honored to join its founder, Traci Ruble, on this tour to see what magic will unfold.”

Erica Rucker, Executive Editor at Louisville Independent, remarked, “America needs community in a most critical way—real people making personal connections with each other. Sidewalk Talk offers that to people in the purest and simplest way—by listening. It gave me a boost in feeling that real connection is still possible when we meet each other as we are—part of a grand and precious humanity.”



Mental Health Lou, one of the tour’s local partners, shared: "We're excited to welcome Sidewalk Talk to Louisville as they continue their national tour. Our city is all about deep connection—it's at the heart of who we are. Learning to listen is a powerful way to support mental health, and this initiative creates a meaningful space for people to come together."

Sidewalk Talk is a global grassroots nonprofit that trains volunteers to offer free, heart-centered listening on public sidewalks. Founded in 2015, the movement now includes 10,000 listeners, 60 active chapters, and 156 chapters total since its inception. Sidewalk Talk believes listening is the foundation of mental, emotional, and social health. By listening on the streets, they create access to healing and connection for everyone.

Sidewalk Talk is a volunteer-led non-profit that has trained over 10,000 listeners and launched 156 listening chapters across 20 countries. It was started in San Francisco, CA, USA in 2015 by two psychotherapists to elevate mental health and be a conduit to city services. Sidewalk Talk received funding in 2024 from Amazon, Nickelodeon Children's Network, and Paramount to give directly to individuals who want to start a Sidewalk Talk chapter in their town. This has reignited our spark, and we will now have a bus tour across the US Midwest in 2025.

